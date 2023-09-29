With a $76 Million Buy-In, Steve Wynn’s Former Lake Tahoe Estate Is Yours for the Taking

Almost six years after it was last sold for $31 million, a luxe Lake Tahoe estate previously owned by Steve Wynn has returned to the market once again, this time asking a whopping $76 million. Built by the disgraced casino mogul in the early 1990s, the nearly 5-acre spread sits in the affluent Incline Village enclave of Nevada, replete with 210 feet of waterfront footage and a private beach.

Should the place go for anywhere near that amount, it would set a record for the most expensive residential real estate transaction ever recorded in the Tahoe area—eclipsing the $48 million sell of a Zephyr Cove mansion back in 2013.

Records show Wynn sold the “Old Forge” estate for $17 million in 1998. The current owners are Nora Lacey, founder of the biotech company Cell Marque, and her husband, Dr. Michael Lacey, who picked up the place in 2017 and then spent millions of dollars extensively renovating the premises.

A wood-paneled wine room is one of many snazzy amenities filtered throughout the home.

Nestled on a stretch of Lakeshore Boulevard known as “Billionaires’ Row”— where residents include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, former junk-bond king Michael Milken and tech billionaire Larry Ellison—the property features a main home and separate guesthouse—for a total of seven bedrooms and an equal number of baths in almost 14,200 square feet.

In addition to a wealth of protective equipment installed by Wynn during his tenure—bulletproof glass on the front doors, a 9-foot fence around the perimeter and massive security system—other amenities include a movie theater, as well as gym, massage area and game/wine room. There’s also a four-car garage, plus a private deep-water pier, boat hoist, jet ski platform and two buoys.

Steps lead from a hot tub-equipped terrace to a grassy back yard overlooking the lake and Sierra Nevada Mountains beyond.

A lengthy gated driveway leads to the primary wood and stone-clad structure, which features a little more than 12,600 square feet of living space highlighted by a vaulted great room boasting a wet bar and walls of glass overlooking the lake, along with a family room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, formal dining room, and gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances and a butler’s pantry

Four bedrooms include a posh master retreat, which has French doors spilling out to a terrace sporting a hot tub, paired with dual walk-in closets and baths; and three additional bedrooms can be found in the 1,536-square-foot guesthouse.

The waterfront spread features a private beach and deep-water pier.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale, the Laceys have decided to let go of the estate because they are downsizing their property holdings. The couple already has homes in the California cities of Los Altos and Newcastle, where they operate an orchard.

The listing is held by Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.

Click here for more photos of the Old Forge estate.

