This 750-Square-Foot Home’s Style Can’t Be Classified (in the Best Way!)

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Zagreb, Croatia

STYLE: Eclectic

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 750

Jadranka has owned this two-bedroom 750-square-foot apartment in Zagreb, Croatia, for five years. She shares the eclectic space with her two cats, Schmul and Ksenija. It’s located on the fifth floor of a building in the suburbs of Zagreb, and it’s a cozy space.

Credit: Jadranka

“The style I was most inspired by while decorating was a combination of Provence and Mediterranean style with some eclectic details,” Jadranka writes. “My bedroom, however, is inspired by a more Zen vibe, and I went for Japandi style there.”

Credit: Jadranka

Jadranka explains that she loves “colorful and warm spaces with a lot of light, so I tried to bring that to life in my home. I didn’t want for my home to be defined by a single style or to fit into any mold; I wanted it to be eclectic and different.”

Credit: Jadranka

“I really wanted for every detail to be something that is meaningful or beautiful to me, without worrying about rules of interior design. When it was done I felt that it came together really well, and it felt like my home — not something generic that was designed as a crowd-pleaser.”

Resources

Credit: Jadranka

LIVING ROOM

Bookshelves — Vivre

Couch and bench — Vivre

Painting — Neuschwanstein castle by Detlev Nitschke, bought used on an online auction

Credit: Jadranka

DINING ROOM

Table and chairs — Bought from a local furniture store

Two main paintings on the back wall — Aquarelles by a Croatian artist Goranka Politeo

Small photos of flowers — Framed cut-outs from an old calendar

Flower rack — Vivre

Credit: Jadranka

ENTRYWAY

100-year-old antique mirror — Bought secondhand locally

"My bathroom sink cabinet is made from an antique buffet commode. I cut of the top of the commode to make room for the sink." Credit: Jadranka

BATHROOM

Sink cabinet — DIY project; it was made from an old buffet commode, bought secondhand.

Credit: Jadranka

BEDROOM

Chest and the bed frame — Vivre; both are made from teak wood

Thanks, Jadranka!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

