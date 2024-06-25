This 750-Square-Foot Home’s Style Can’t Be Classified (in the Best Way!)
HOME TYPE: Apartment
LOCATION: Zagreb, Croatia
STYLE: Eclectic
BEDROOMS: 2
SQUARE FEET: 750
Jadranka has owned this two-bedroom 750-square-foot apartment in Zagreb, Croatia, for five years. She shares the eclectic space with her two cats, Schmul and Ksenija. It’s located on the fifth floor of a building in the suburbs of Zagreb, and it’s a cozy space.
“The style I was most inspired by while decorating was a combination of Provence and Mediterranean style with some eclectic details,” Jadranka writes. “My bedroom, however, is inspired by a more Zen vibe, and I went for Japandi style there.”
Jadranka explains that she loves “colorful and warm spaces with a lot of light, so I tried to bring that to life in my home. I didn’t want for my home to be defined by a single style or to fit into any mold; I wanted it to be eclectic and different.”
“I really wanted for every detail to be something that is meaningful or beautiful to me, without worrying about rules of interior design. When it was done I felt that it came together really well, and it felt like my home — not something generic that was designed as a crowd-pleaser.”
Resources
LIVING ROOM
Bookshelves — Vivre
Couch and bench — Vivre
Painting — Neuschwanstein castle by Detlev Nitschke, bought used on an online auction
DINING ROOM
Table and chairs — Bought from a local furniture store
Two main paintings on the back wall — Aquarelles by a Croatian artist Goranka Politeo
Small photos of flowers — Framed cut-outs from an old calendar
Flower rack — Vivre
ENTRYWAY
100-year-old antique mirror — Bought secondhand locally
BATHROOM
Sink cabinet — DIY project; it was made from an old buffet commode, bought secondhand.
BEDROOM
Chest and the bed frame — Vivre; both are made from teak wood
Thanks, Jadranka!
This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.
