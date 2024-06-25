This 750-Square-Foot Home’s Style Can’t Be Classified (in the Best Way!)

TV on a white media center.
Jadranka has owned this two-bedroom 750-square-foot apartment in Zagreb, Croatia, for five years. Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
A cat sleeps on a book shelf in a ray of sunlight.
She shares the home with her two cats, Schmul and Ksenija. Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
A cat looks out of a window.
She says her living room is her favorite element in the home "because it has most light, and because it perfectly reflects my romantic antique style." Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
Three book cases in a living room next to a couch.
A vintage white desk with floral patterned chair in a office with wooden floors.
She describes her style as "cozy, diverse, warm, full of personality and light." Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
A clock with roman numerals hands on the back of a door.
"Just be yourself," Jadranka begins to advise. Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
A kitchen with black cabinets and marble countertops.
"It doesn't matter if your home fits any rules; the only important thing is that your space makes you happy." Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
A kitchen with black cabinets and marble countertops.
A view out of the window to an outdoor space with a flower bed and chair.
"I really wanted for every detail to be something that is meaningful or beautiful to me, without worrying about rules of interior design." Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
An open door with floral shades leading to an outdoor space.
"When it was done I felt that it came together really well, and it felt like my home — not something generic that was designed as a crowd-pleaser," she continues. Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka
Arched mirror reflect a bathroom sink and tub.
Thanks, Jadranka! Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Zagreb, Croatia

STYLE: Eclectic

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 750

Jadranka has owned this two-bedroom 750-square-foot apartment in Zagreb, Croatia, for five years. She shares the eclectic space with her two cats, Schmul and Ksenija. It’s located on the fifth floor of a building in the suburbs of Zagreb, and it’s a cozy space.

Tile floored hallway to the living room.
Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

“The style I was most inspired by while decorating was a combination of Provence and Mediterranean style with some eclectic details,” Jadranka writes. “My bedroom, however, is inspired by a more Zen vibe, and I went for Japandi style there.”

A bedroom with a slanted roof, skylight and modern furniture.
Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

Jadranka explains that she loves “colorful and warm spaces with a lot of light, so I tried to bring that to life in my home. I didn’t want for my home to be defined by a single style or to fit into any mold; I wanted it to be eclectic and different.”

A kitchen with black cabinets and marble countertops.
Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

"I really wanted for every detail to be something that is meaningful or beautiful to me, without worrying about rules of interior design. When it was done I felt that it came together really well, and it felt like my home — not something generic that was designed as a crowd-pleaser."

Resources

Three book cases in a living room next to a couch.
Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

LIVING ROOM

  • Bookshelves — Vivre

  • Couch and bench — Vivre

  • Painting — Neuschwanstein castle by Detlev Nitschke, bought used on an online auction

A gallery wall across from a dining room table.
Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

DINING ROOM

  • Table and chairs — Bought from a local furniture store

  • Two main paintings on the back wall — Aquarelles by a Croatian artist Goranka Politeo

  • Small photos of flowers — Framed cut-outs from an old calendar

  • Flower rack — Vivre

A hallway with tile flooring and large oval mirror.
Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

ENTRYWAY

  • 100-year-old antique mirror — Bought secondhand locally

Bathroom with floral basin and dark brass colors hardware.
"My bathroom sink cabinet is made from an antique buffet commode. I cut of the top of the commode to make room for the sink." Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

BATHROOM

  • Sink cabinet — DIY project; it was made from an old buffet commode, bought secondhand.

A cat lays on a bed in the corner of a bedroom with slanted roofline.
Credit: Jadranka Credit: Jadranka

BEDROOM

  • Chest and the bed frame — Vivre; both are made from teak wood

Thanks, Jadranka!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

