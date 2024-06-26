75 of our very best 4th of July recipes

Whether you’re reading this a few weeks in advance of the Fourth of July holiday or are planning a last-minute dish for a block party celebrating America’s birthday, we’re kicking off the festivities with our favorite party-ready recipes.

From salads and sides to entrées and desserts, we’ve gathered 75 festive Fourth of July recipes for your summer bash. Even better, many of the recipes require 30 minutes or less of prep time, which means you can spend more time celebrating the July holiday with loved ones. Some of our favorite quick-cooking dishes include Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans, crunchy and flavorful Grilled Romaine with Caesar Dressing and Garlic Breadcrumbs and this cooling Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake. Plus, many of these recipes lean heavily on pantry staples you likely already have on hand, which will save you a trip to the supermarket on one of the busiest shopping days of the season.

To make prepping for Independence Day even easier, we’ll show you a few breezy shortcuts that still deliver big flavor. Rather than using a large stockpot or a hole in the hand, use sheet pans for an easy at-home clambake. After all, it’s in the very spirit of the holiday to sit back, relax and celebrate our country’s freedom.

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Sliders by Becca Jacobs

These chicken sliders check all of the boxes — they're crowd-friendly, quick-cooking and don't require you to turn on the oven. When you're craving barbecue but don't want to go through the hassle of smoking meat, this recipe will save the day.

Giada's Red, White and Blue Salad by Giada De Laurentiis

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is all about salads that are “loaded up with goodies” — including this patriotic recipe. Radicchio, red grapes, blueberries, Gorgonzola cheese and more summer produce shine in this patriotic salad that comes together in under one hour. We love the addition of quick-pickled cucumbers, which add a tangy, crunchy bite that contrasts the juicy fruit.

Fried Green Tomatoes by Meredith Brokaw and Ellen Wright

Your summer cookout just got so much better. With this easy, southern-style recipe, you’re just a few steps away from paprika-flecked fried green tomatoes. They’re breaded in a combination of cornmeal, flour, paprika, garlic powder and cayenne pepper for a crispy, flavorful bite.

Classic Macaroni Salad by Riley Wofford

Why mess with a classic? This all-American macaroni salad calls for tossing cooked elbow macaroni in a combination of mayonnaise, sour cream, white vinegar and Dijon mustard. Be sure to let the salad meld for at least two hours, or overnight if you can swing it, for the best flavor.

Classic Macaroni Salad by Riley Wofford

If you’re more of a mayo-free pasta salad fan, his recipe is sure to delight. It features a vibrant, summery array of cherry tomatoes, basil, Castelvetrano olives, pine nuts, and of course eggplant. When selecting an eggplant at the grocery store or farmers’ market, choose one that feels weighty for its size (a sign of freshness).

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans by Elizabeth Heiskell

The recipe title says it all. This potluck-friendly recipe for baked beans includes bacon, Worcestershire sauce, cola, diced red pepper, barbecue sauce, hot sauce and so much more. To make this a vegetarian-friendly dish, simply omit the bacon.

No-Mayo Potato Salad by Casey Barber

If you prefer a lighter, brighter potato salad that’s just as creamy as mayo-based versions, this recipe is for you. So what’s the stand-in for mayo here? A flavorful combination of tahini, Dijon, apple cider vinegar and a splash of starchy potato cooking water.

Three Bean Salad by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

This good-for-you recipe created by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, packs a hearty protein punch. A trio of green beans, kidney beans and garbanzo beans add color and texture to this nutrient-loaded side dish. Bonus: If you’re headed to a Fourth of July gathering, this dish also travels well.

Grilled Shrimp Salad by Anthony Scotto

The savory char of the grilled shrimp is the perfect complement to the homemade strawberry vinaigrette used in this 30-minute salad. It features other in-season produce including fresh strawberries, yellow squash and cucumbers, which add color and fresh flavor.

Italian Pasta Salad with Pepperoncini-Pecorino Vinaigrette by Anthony Contrino

Cavatappi, the corkscrew-style pasta, is our go-to noodle for summer pasta salads. Not only does it make for a beautiful presentation, but it soaks up all the flavors of a dressing. This recipe, which is studded with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives, Italian salami, and mozzarella, calls for a honey-mustard vinaigrette made with white balsamic vinegar.

Caprese Salad by Sheela Prakash

Caprese salads look gorgeous, but they’re also super simple to assemble. In July, juicy in-season tomatoes steal the show. Layer thick slices with fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil, then drizzle the salad with high-quality extra-virgin olive oil.

Classic Potato Salad by Matt Abdoo

The ultimate potato salad recipe awaits. This make-ahead friendly dish features a homemade all-purpose barbecue seasoning, which adds a warm, smoky flavor to contrast the sharp, creamy potato salad. FYI: You can use this same recipe with elbow macaroni instead of potatoes.

Purple Coleslaw with Jalapeño and Pineapple by Matt Abdoo and Jeff Michner

Pineapple in coleslaw? Don’t knock it until you try it. The vibrant yellow fruit adds a sweet contrast to the crunchy cabbage, punchy apple cider vinegar, scallions and onions. Omit the jalapeños, if you’d like, for a milder slaw.

Watermelon Salad with Tomato, Pickled Onion, Mint and Feta by Jocelyn Delk Adams

Jocelyn Delk Adams’s recipe more than earns its spot at any Fourth of July spread. The salad features a bevy of fresh produce including watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, fresh arugula, cucumbers, fresh mint and basil leaves, fennel and feta cheese. You might want to make extra of the chipotle dressing to brush onto grilled veggies.

Classic Coleslaw by Sam Sifton

New York Times’ editor and journalist Sam Sifton created one of of our absolute favorite classic coleslaw recipes. This five-ingredient slaw features a simple combination of carrots, green cabbage, mayonnaise, cider vinegar and sugar. You can serve it with a batch of Delaware fried chicken or Al Roker’s grilled vegetable skewers for a hearty summer meal.

Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad by Siri Daly

This pinkish-red, white and blue salad is a summer stunner. TODAY’s Siri Daly wows yet again with this refreshing and piquant watermelon salad for the Fourth of July. Turn it into a hearty entrée by setting this salad atop a bed of arugula and topping with grilled shrimp, chicken or steak.

Grilled Corn 'Ribs' by Matt Moore

Picture this: Grilled corn at the peak of its summer sweetness, hunks of grated Parmesan cheese and snippets of fresh parsley. Our vegetarian-friendly corn “ribs” made from slicing four planks from a cob of corn, are perfect for feeding a crowd on the Fourth. The result is a sweet side dish that will make you wonder “what meat?”

Chipotle-Pineapple Tofu Skewers by Karlee Rotoly

Summer cookouts tend to be meat-forward, which is why we love adding these grilled vegan kebabs to the menu. Since tofu is a blank canvas that soaks up the flavor of whatever you marinate it in, we recommend freezing your tofu and thawing it before cooking. Doing so creates a heartier, firmer bite and a texture that’s better for absorbing the umami-packed marinade.

Bacon Cheeseburger with Caramelized Tomato and Onion Jam by Will Coleman

This recipe isn’t just another summer burger. First, there’s the caramelized tomato and onion jam that you’ll want to spread on just about everything. Then, there’s candied bacon, which delivers a sweet and smoky flavors in every crunchy bite. The result is a rich, umami-forward burger that puts all others to shame.

Carolina Gold Pork Brioche Sliders by Erica Blaire Roby

Sliders are a great addition to your Fourth of July menu when feeding a crowd. Rather than the usual cheeseburger sliders, these bite-sized beauties feature a saucy pile of pulled pork shoulder. You can easily use chicken or jackfruit in place of the pork in this recipe.

Red White & Bleu Chicken Burger by Ryan Scott

Say “Happy birthday, America” with this delicious homage to the American flag. Marinated chicken breasts are grilled alongside red wine-marinated onions slices, then both are stacked high between brioche buns along with blue cheese and homemade garlic aioli.

Southern Barbecue Chicken Wings by Gail Simmons

Bravo “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons shared this delightful barbecue chicken wings recipe with TODAY, and we’ve never looked back. Wondering why your homemade chicken wings never have quite the right texture? Simmons recommends placing a cooling rack on a baking sheet for baking the wings, which allows air to circulate and helps the wings get extra crispy. No deep fryer needed!

Jalapeño Popper Burgers by Melissa Knific

This loaded burger isn’t just brimming with toppings like sliced pickled jalapeños, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. It’s bursting from the inside out, thanks to a filling composed of cream cheese, shredded cheddar and minced jalapeño. It’s a tad sloppy to eat (have extra napkins on hand!), somewhat spicy and absolutely delicious.

Sheet-Pan Clambake by Alejandra Ramos

A clambake is an All-American standby for Fourth of July fêtes. This simplified take on the classic party spread lets you pull off a clambake without a giant pot and other special equipment. Reach for your rimmed sheet pans and within one hour, this beachside special is ready to serve.

Grilled Steak Sliders with Caramelized Onions and Horseradish Cream by Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo’s cookout-friendly recipes can do no wrong. In this horseradish-based cream sauce, the zinginess of the root vegetable and Dijon mustard adds a serious punch. Spread the sauce on pretzel bun sliders and top with grilled filet mignon, tomato and lettuce.

Grilled Vegetable Paella by Steven Raichlen

When you think of paella, seafood and chorizo may be top of mind, but you can make an equally delicious vegetarian paella using summer produce. The medley of grilled vegetables in this rendition includes artichokes, broccolini, zucchini, sweet corn, shishito peppers and more. Serve this for a meatless main on the Fourth of July.

Lobster Rolls by Will Gilson

You don’t need to take a trip to Maine to enjoy this New England classic. Boil whole lobsters, then dice the meat into 1/2-inch pieces and toss with mayo, diced celery and lemon juice. For a pop of bright green, add celery leaves into the mix.

Peach-Glazed Barbecue Ribs by David Rose

The one thing that every Fourth of July spread needs? Ribs. This above-average rib recipe features a simple peach barbecue sauce that punches above its weight. To make it, cook a combination of peach preserves, yellow mustard, Worcestershire sauce and a few other ingredients until thick and glossy.

Grilled Tri-Tip Steak with Chimichurri Sauce by Matt Abdoo

As far as steak cuts go, this triangular cut of beef from the bottom sirloin is superb. Dress up grilled tri-tip with a homemade chimichurri sauce brimming with fresh herbs and garlic. Best of all, the whole dish comes together in 35 minutes.

Red, White and Blueberry Pie by Shay Shull

Pie adds a patriotic pop to your Fourth of July dessert spread. It’s all the more festive when it’s in the form of this red, white and blueberry pie. A vanilla wafer crust is a delicious base for the easy three-ingredient strawberry filling, which is made with store-bought strawberry pie filling, vanilla pudding mix and milk.

Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake by Samantha Seneviratne

This semi-homemade recipe makes use of a batch of Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés and store-bought ice cream. Assemble this cooling cake at least six hours before your party and let it chill in the freezer until it’s time for dessert. Don’t forget to reserve some extra sliced strawberries for garnish.

Red, White and Berry Rice Cereal Treats by Alejandra Ramos

Kids and adults alike will adore this all-American treat. Classic rice cereal treats are given a patriotic pop with freeze-dried raspberries and blueberries, which are folded into the ooey-gooey mixture. Add a splash of almond or vanilla extract to the mixture for even more flavor.

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake by Laura Vitale

This impressive-looking dessert has one delicious surprise: The cookies and ice cream are both store-bought. Make a crust using vanilla wafer cookie crumbs and butter, then top with sliced strawberries, vanilla ice cream, strawberry ice cream and whipped cream. Feel free to get creative with this recipe and, say, swap vanilla cookies for chocolate and strawberry ice cream for coffee (hello, mocha lovers).

Sorbet Cake by Alex Guarnaschelli

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares this no-bake dessert that’s ideal for a festive Fourth of July party. In her take on the traditional Italian dessert spumoni, she opts for sorbet rather than the usual ice cream. The tartness of the lemon balances the sweetness of the strawberry and chocolate sorbet wonderfully.

Sunny's Easy Patriotic Poke Cake by Sunny Anderson

As the name implies, poke cake is made by poking holes in a cake. Drench the cake in a sweet sauce, which will absorb into those glorious crevices. In this recipe, Sunny Anderson makes two simple sauces — a red sauce made strawberry or raspberry jam and lemon juice, and the blue sauce featuring blueberry jam and more lemon. Top the cake with a sour cream glaze and plenty of fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Watermelon Dessert 'Pizza' by Anna Helm Baxter

While hot pizza on a sticky summer day isn’t exactly appealing, this chilled dessert dish definitely is. Watermelon is topped with sweetened whipped cream strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and toasted coconut for a festive, feel-good dessert.

Ice Cream Sandwiches with DIY Chocolate Shell by Justin Chapple

If you’re in the market for a quick-to-make dessert that will please your loved ones, look no further. The “almost-instant” soft serve ice cream requires only four ingredients and takes about 15 minutes to make. The easy chocolate shell is made with coconut oil, chopped chocolate and a generous pinch of salt.

Hot Honey Grilled Chicken Thighs with Sweet Chili Sauce by Matt Abdoo

Hot sauce and honey steal the show in this fabulous glaze, which coats grilled chicken thighs. Serve alongside classic summer sides such as creamy coleslaw or macaroni salad.

Brown Sugar & Soy Glazed Pork with Elote Salad by Matt Abdoo

Dress up boneless pork chops with a delicious glaze made with everyday ingredients including black pepper, garlic powder, brown sugar, soy sauce, and rice wine vinegar. Serve with an elote-style salad.

Slow-Cooked Salt and Pepper Brisket by Matt Abdoo

While brisket isn’t a quick-cooking process, it’s well worth the effort for the ultimate Fourth of July centerpiece. A whole beef brisket, which is smoked low and slow for about 12 hours, is generously seasoned with kosher salt, cracked black pepper and yellow mustard. Serve with all the signature summer accompaniments: slaw, macaroni salad, potato salad and three bean salad.

Beach Blondie Bars by Matt Abdoo

Brownies are an all-time classic for a reason, but in the summer, we tend to gravitate towards blondies. These beachside bars features a duo of white chocolate and butterscotch chips, which are studded throughout the sweet treats. Pro tip: Under-bake the blondies by five minutes for an extra chewy and moist bite.

Grilled Romaine with Caesar Dressing and Garlic Breadcrumbs by Matt Abdoo

This summer-friendly Caesar salad isn’t like the steakhouse staple you might be used to — it’s so much better. Make a homemade dressing and herby garlic breadcrumbs, then garnish over grilled romaine hearts. It’s the perfect balance of crisp, charred lettuce and a punchy dressing.

Summer Stone Fruit Mocktail by Alejandra Ramos

Cool off on the Fourth of July with a crowd-friendly seasonal mocktail. This booze-free libation consists of two parts: a fruit purée made with cherries, peaches, honey and sugar, plus the spritz, which comes together with seltzer water, sliced fruit and fresh mint for garnish.

Surf and Turf Niçoise Party Platter by Alejandra Ramos

Inspired by a traditional Niçoise salad, this crowd-friendly preparation features all of the classic ingredients: boiled potatoes, blanched green beans, hard-boiled eggs, olives and capers. Top with marinated seared steak and garlic shrimp for a summer main.

Coconut-Key Lime Pie Pops by Alejandra Ramos

Breathe new life into the beloved summer dessert of Key lime pie with this playful spin. To make these creamy popsicles, whip up a combination of condensed milk, coconut milk, half-and-half, Key lime juice, lime zest and vanilla. Pour them into molds then top with a combination of graham cracker crumbs and shredded coconut. You’ll want to allow for at least six hours of freeze time for the pops to set — so it’s probably best to make them the day before your party.

Blueberry Pie Bars by Kayla Hoang

It’s time to bring blueberry pie up a notch. These party-friendly bars feature a juicy berry filling and a buttery, oat-studded streusel topping. Unlike some pie bars, these are baked in one go for easy entertaining.

Blueberry Crumb Pie by Kayla Hoang

From the flaky bottom crust to the crumb top to the juicy blueberry filling in between, everyone will relish this summery dessert. Want to get ahead of prep work? The crumb topping can be made one day in advance and stored in an airtight container.

Blackened Shrimp Burgers with Lime Tartar Sauce by Riley Wofford

When grilling season is in full swing, keep a container of blackening spice on hand. These blackened burgers feature smoky, savory grilled shrimp, tangy lime tartar sauce and creamy avocados. If you like things spicy, substitute the sweet bell pepper for a poblano pepper.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie by Jessie Sheehan

Your loved ones will wonder what you put in this strawberry rhubarb pie to make it taste so good. The secret? Sour cream, which is used in the pie dough instead of ice water and yields a tender, flaky crust.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp by Siri Daly and Gretchen DeBoer

For a low-lift take on classic strawberry rhubarb pie, make a crisp. The six-ingredient jammy filling comes together quickly, as does the oat streusel topping. Pro tip: using melted butter in the topping makes the oats and brown sugar medley come together in a snap.

Antipasto Panzanella Salad by Riley Wofford

Slip into a summer state of mind with this punchy panzanella salad. Inspired by an antipasto platter, this salad includes mozzarella cheese, cured meat, marinated artichoke hearts, pickled cherry peppers and meaty Castelvetrano olives. Allowing the bread to absorb the olive oil for a few minutes before baking for the crunchiest possible croutons.

Cherry Galette by Kayla Hoang

For a quick and easy dessert that’s just as satisfying as a slice of pie, make a rustic galette. This low-fuss recipe is a winner in our book because you don’t need a pie pan, less precision is necessary and dough handling is easier. In this fabulous summer galette, a ripe cherry filling is arranged on a flaky, buttery crust.

Blueberry Galette by Kayla Hoang

As tasty as a blueberry pie? But, of course. Cut down on baking labor without compromising on flavor with this seasonal galette recipe. The base of this recipe is a flaky, all-butter pie crust that comes together in mere minutes in a food processor.

Frozen Margarita Pie by Riley Wofford

Add this recipe to your no-bake arsenal and your loved ones will ask for it time and time again. The cocktail-inspired recipe relies on fresh lime juice, sour cream and condensed milk to achieve a thick, velvety and flavorful filling.

Giant Blueberry Pop Tart by Riley Wofford

It’s all fun and games until someone shows up with a giant blueberry pop tart. Then, it’s pretty much guaranteed to be the best Independence Day soirée ever. The easy filling is made with fresh blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and salt, while the quick glaze is made with freeze-dried blueberries and powdered sugar.

Greek Orzo Salad by Sheela Prakash

Move aside, macaroni salad. This light and bright Greek orzo salad will be a welcome addition to your Fourth of July spread. Tangy feta, briny Kalamata olives, bright and mildly sweet cherry or grape tomatoes are tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette with oregano and fresh lemon juice.

Homemade Blueberry Pie by Erin Jeanne McDowell

This is not your average blueberry pie. In fact, we think it's the pinnacle of blueberry pie perfection. We won’t give away all our secrets (yet), but pre-cooking the filling helps ensure a perfect jammy consistency, even when blueberries are at peak summer juiciness.

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie by Jessie Sheehan

If you want to get a head start on party prep, this icebox pie is for you. That’s because you can assemble this pie and freeze it for up to a month in advance of serving it. Each spoonful is filled with bright, lemon-y notes and creamy sweetened condensed milk — guests will never know you’ve had it waiting in the wings.

Key Lime Pie Bars by Riley Wofford

As soon as you smell that signature Key lime scent — buttery graham crackers and zesty lime — you’ll be excited for dessert. You’ll be even more excited once you dig into these shareable bars that make for a crowd-pleasing treat. Yes, you could mix and match lemons and limes for the filling, but the purest flavor comes entirely from Key limes.

No-Churn Peach Ice Cream by Jesse Szewczyk

This no-churn peach ice cream is easier to make than it is to buy from the store. The five-ingredient recipe includes fresh peaches, heavy cream, vanilla extract, sweetened condensed milk and salt. As the sun sets and you dig your spoon into your last bite of peak-season peaches, you’ll already be nostalgic for the season.

Strawberry Crumble Bars by Jessie Sheehan

This timeless treat is easy to make and even easier to eat. The crust and crumble of these strawberry crumble bars are made from the same dough, further streamlining prep. You can also use store-bought strawberry jam to save even more time.

Perfect Peach Pie by Emily Connor

Recipe developer Emily Connor reveals a baking technique that’s sure to be a game-changer: The crust is crisp and flaky, thanks to a French technique called fraisage. Simply flatten the dough with the heel of your hand on the counter a few times, which creates long layers of butter and yields to long, flaky layers in the cooked crust.

Aperol Spritz Bundt Cake by Emily Connor

Let your Fourth of July dinner party go out with a bang — and a fizz — in the form of this impressive Bundt cake inspired by the popular cocktail. Aperol is used in both the cake batter and glaze, adding a bright orange hue and slightly bitter flavor. Cheers!

Sheet-Pan Blueberry Crisp by Kelly Vaughan

Mission: Make an easy recipe that feeds a crowd for the Fourth. How to accomplish this: Make this sheet-pan blueberry crisp, which features a nearly 50/50 ratio of filling to streusel topping. Serve it warm with vanilla ice cream.

Grilled Shrimp Po'Boy by Alexis deBoschnek

This Louisiana staple is said to date back to 1929 New Orleans, when the Martin brothers came up with the sandwich to feed hungry striking street car drivers. Legend says that whenever another striker would enter their restaurant, they would call through, “here comes another poor-boy.” This grilled version for summer abandons the deep fryer, making for a savory, mildly smoky sandwich you won’t soon forget.

Pink Lemonade Bars by Riley Wofford

Upgrade plain lemon bars with raspberries for a treat inspired by everyone’s favorite quenchable drink. You’ll get a neat rose hue and an unforgettable flavor, thanks to the inclusion of fresh raspberry purée.

No-Bake Banana Split Ice Cream Pie by Riley Wofford

Low on time (and counterspace)? This no-bake dessert will save the day. Layer chocolate ice cream, strawberry ice cream and sliced bananas atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust. Don’t skimp on the whipped cream and maraschino cherries before serving.

Pesto Tortellini Pasta Salad by Kayla Hoang

This tortellini-based pasta salad is a hearty, cheesy addition to your Fourth of July menu. It’s brimming with sundried tomatoes, fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Plus, who doesn’t love pesto? Go the store-bought route if you’re looking to save time in the kitchen — the secret is safe with us.

Red, White and Blue Steak Salad by Jeanette Donnarumma

Turn a steak salad into an entrée worthy of serving on Independence Day with the addition of blue cheese crumb and fresh strawberries. This salad comes together in under one hour and is hearty enough to serve as the main course.

No-Bake Chocolate Raspberry Pie by Samantha Seneviratne

This easy pie crust is made with a trio of chocolate sandwich cookies, kosher salt and unsalted butter in a food processor. It’s a quick base for the rich, ganache-like chocolate filling and raspberry topping.

Nashville-Style Hot Grilled Chicken by Emily Connor

Nashville-style hot chicken is a staple on warm summer days. In this version, switch out the recipe’s signature fried chicken for grilled chicken. The buttermilk- and hot sauce-based brine is fairly mild, but the real heat comes from the glaze made with butter, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder and brown sugar.

Grilled Chicken Marbella by Emily Connor

Chicken Marbella hails from the famous 1982 tome, The Silver Palate Cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins with Michael McLaughlin. This summery take is perfect for outdoor entertaining, as the chicken is cooked on the grill for a charred, intensely flavorful bite. It’s brushed with a e fig-infused sauce and garnished with crushed olives.

Porchetta-Style Pork Burgers by Emily Connor

Herbs, garlic, fennel seed and lemon help this ground pork burger achieve a distinctly Italian flair. For a complementary condiment, we recommend whipping up a lemon-herb mayo. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, but the bright and herby sauce takes this burger to the next level.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese by Kelly Vaughan

We’ll never be upset to see macaroni and cheese included as a side dish at a cookout — especially when baked and topped with buttery breadcrumbs. The French cheese sauce uses a combination of very sharp yellow or white cheddar cheese for the best flavor. You can experiment with different types of cheeses like Gruyère or Swiss, but the higher the quality, the better.

Sunny Anderson's BLT Hot Dogs by Sunny Anderson

Who’s on grill duty? Grilled all-beef hot dogs are tucked into buns and topped with mayonnaise, which serves as “the glue” for the lettuce and bacon topping.

Siri Daly's Beer-Soaked Hot Dogs by Siri Daly

These aren’t just any hot dogs. They’re Siri Daly’s brewski-infused hot dogs. Serve them with Carson's Red, White and Bourbon cocktail for a toast on our nation’s birthday.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com