75% Off?! Snag This Casper Quilt for Only $62 Ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday next week, it’s the time of year for major savings. Unheard-of deals and promotions are happening now across big brands and stores like Target, which has savings of up to 73 percent off. Another popular store hosting massive savings this Black Friday is Casper, with markdowns on pillows, bedding, mattresses, and more sleep essentials. Casper’s biggest deal of the season, however, is the Everyday Quilt, which is currently on sale for 75 percent off.

Casper’s Everyday Quilt is a modern upgrade to classic bedding. Quilts can usually feel clunky and look flat, but the 100-percent voile cotton material on the Everyday Quilt makes it feel plush and lay more like a comforter. It’s also thick enough to keep you warm in the cold months and breathable enough to keep cool in the summer—no need to swap out bedding. Normally $249, but ahead of Black Friday, the quilt is now only $63.

The checkered quilt is available in gray or peach—both of which work as neutral bases to build a bedscape. The blanket comes in one size and measures at 92 inches by 96 inches, making it large enough to be spread as a comforter, folded at the end of the bed to add texture, or as a practical second layer for particularly cold nights.

As the name implies, the quilt is meant for use any day of the year and is an incredibly versatile bedroom staple. However, Casper also has other quilt options—all also on sale for 75 percent off. The Velvet Quilt is made of 100-percent velvet cotton and brings a touch of luxury that’s perfect for chilly evenings and comes in a warm Oatmilk color. The Textured Pintuck Striped Quilt is a modern take on quilting patterns with its horizontal stitching and starts at only $60, which saves you over $186 from the original price.

Quilts are timeless bedding essentials that’ll never go out of style, and Casper’s Everyday Quilt works as a comforter, throw, or anything in between. Hurry and grab the quilt while it’s on sale for $62 at Casper.com.

