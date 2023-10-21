The 75 Best Designer Fashion Deals at Amazon Include Coach, Ugg, and Frye — Up to 75% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s no question that Amazon is a treasure trove of budget-friendly finds; what many shoppers don’t know, however, is that the retailer offers a wide range of luxe designer items, too. As an Amazon shopping writer, I’ve explored every corner of the website, and the Premium Brands Outlet is the retailer’s best kept secret. The little-known department offers an impressive selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories from shopper-favorite brands with prices as low as $20.

If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe this fall, you’re in luck; I sifted through the designer fashion selection to narrow down the 75 best deals worth snagging. Below, you’ll find cozy Vince sweaters, 7 for All Mankind jeans, Ugg boots, Coach accessories, and more for up to 75 percent off. Don’t wait to grab your favorite finds, these epic sales won’t last long.

Best Designer Fashion Deals:

English Factory Poplin Combo Knit Dress

Opting to treat yourself to just a few finds this season? Let them be from this curation of the 10 best deals. Everyone needs a classic cardigan in their year-round wardrobe, and this Vince pick is now $87 — a full 75 percent off its usual $345 price tag. Another snuggly sweater you’re bound to wear on repeat this season, the Ugg Judith Cardigan is also majorly marked down. And, this comfy fleece jacket from The North Face is currently less than $100. Don’t miss the stylish dress selection either; this Dress the Population midi is 53 percent off, and this Theory style is marked down by 70 percent.

Best Designer Clothing Deals:

Amanda Uprichard Franny Dress

When it comes to high-quality, fall-perfect basics, the designer outlet has you covered. A great pair of jeans is a non-negotiable in every autumn outfit rotation, and the 7 For All Mankind Boyfriend Jeans and Hudson Barbara High-Waist Bootcut Jeans are discounted for up to 48 percent off. Amazon also slashed prices on knitwear this season; shop this Paige Raundi Sweater and the Varley Vine Pullover Sweater while they’re still marked down. Since I practically live in loungewear once the temperature drops, I’m snagging this Sweaty Betty Cropped Sweatshirt, too. And if you’re looking to dress it up, snag on-sale finds from Norma Kamali including this Turtleneck Dress and Strapless Fishtail Gown.

Best Designer Shoe Deals:

Coach Jolene Loafers

No mini shopping spree is complete without a new pair of shoes, and Amazon’s footwear selection is especially impressive this season. Personally, I can’t wait to embrace the celeb-worn metallic trend with these silver loafers from Coach. Plus, these Hanna Signature Jacquard Loafers from the brand are currently marked down, too. As for sneaker sales, check out the Rag and Bone Retro Runners, the Vince Ghita Slip-Ons, and the Ash Moby Sneakers, all of which can be paired with practically any look. And, when it comes to the heel department, elevate your outfits with these Stuart Weitzman pumps or the Badgley Mischka Ankle Strap Heels.

Best Designer Accessory Deals:

Coach Hobo Crossbody Bag

I would never forget accessories. Since everyone needs a little sparkle in their life, don’t miss the Swarovski Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet or the Attract Crystal Earrings. Plus, this Lele Sadoughi Jeweled Knit Headband is the perfect statement piece, and it’s on sale, too. Personally, I can’t get enough of the bag selection; this Coach crossbody, Frye purse, and Ugg mini bag are all discounted and they make for the perfect everyday picks. And, for a night out, the Loeffler Randall Rayne Pleated Frame Clutch is now $50 off, and it’s roomy enough to tote all of your essentials. Be sure to snag staples like these Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses and this Frye Leather Belt which are bound to become mainstays in your year-round wardrobe.

Editor-Loved Designer Deals:

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

For a glimpse into my editor-approved shopping cart, be sure to browse through the above deals. I have my eye on this pre-loved Zadig & Voltaire dress that’s now 75 percent off. Plus, I can’t get over the effortlessly chic Amanda Uprichard Mesha Dress and Lioness La Quinta Blazer. Like I said, I’m obsessed with all things warm and fuzzy once fall rolls around; so, I’m shopping this Barefoot Dreams Hooded Robe and these Roller Rabbit Pajamas while they’re still on sale. Speaking of comfy finds, you won’t want to miss these Free City Sweatpants or the Prana Cozy Up Pullover Sweatshirt. And the cherry on top? This three-pack of Cozy Earth Lounge Socks is now on sale, too.

Head to Amazon to snag the designer fashion pieces that catch your eye while they’re still on sale for up to 75 percent off.

Varley Vine Pullover Sweater

Zadig & Voltaire Pre-Loved Satin Rowdy Dress

Coach Low Top Sneakers

Norma Kamali Strapless Fishtail Gown

Swarovski Attract Crystal Earrings

