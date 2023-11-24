These Are the 75+ Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon, Including Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and Yeti

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Hungry for great Black Friday deals on the kitchen items you’ve been coveting? You’ve come to the right place. Amazon just dropped sizzling hot deals on appliances, cookware, organizers, and more — and the markdowns are massive. You can find major Black Friday kitchen sales on brands like Cuisinart, Black+Decker, and Ninja. Whether you’re looking to up your dinner party game, organize your pantry, or find the perfect presents for your loved ones, this sale has everything you’ve been looking for — with prices starting at just $7.

Best Overall Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Best Black Friday Appliance Deals

The right appliances can help take your kitchen projects to the next level and make holiday prep a whole lot easier. While larger items like coffee makers and multi-cookers don’t come without a price, Amazon is discounting some of its top appliances for Black Friday. That means items like this multi-tool from Black+Decker are more affordable than ever right now. Minimalist shoppers especially love that the handheld tool can replace six kitchen items, including a milk frother, hand mixer, and even salt and pepper shakers.

Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Multi-Tool

$95 at Amazon

And if you can’t rationalize heading to the cafe each morning for your daily brew, a good coffee maker is essential. The Nespresso VertuoPlus makes cafe-quality coffee at home, saving you precious time (and money) each day. Consistently making delicious homemade coffee and espresso, this mighty machine brightens every morning and makes it so that you don’t have to choose between your budget and your tastebuds. Best of all, it’s 30% off right now at Amazon.

Best Black Friday Cookware Deals

The best meals start with quality cookware. Whether you’re in need of a single skillet or want to replace your pots and pans with a whole new stash, Amazon has the deals you’ve been seeking. If you just need one new go-to pot to round out your collection, make it this one from Cuisinart. Heating up quickly and evenly, this naturally nonstick sauce pan is ideal for quick and easy prep and cleanup. With three layers of stainless steel, the pot is already durable enough to last a lifetime — but just in case something goes wrong, All-Clad offers a lifetime warranty. This could be the last pot you ever need to buy.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Saucepan

$35 at Amazon

If you plan on going big, NutriChef’s 17-piece collection is nonstick and currently 44% off. On top of the typical pots and pans you expect from a pack like this, this set additionally features two wooden trivets for family-style service, stackable utensils, and a stainless steel steamer — all for only $84.



Best Black Friday Kitchen Tool Deals

Great for stocking stuffers, secret Santa gifts, and making food prep just a little bit easier, kitchen tools are a home cook’s best friend. From juicers and peelers to knives and corkscrews, Amazon has deals on every tool you need to make your life easier. If you work with a lot of produce that needs washing or consider noodles a food group, these colanders are a must-buy. Coming in three different sizes, this set of plastic strainers is currently on sale for just $15.

Kssvzz Colanders, Set of 3

$15 at Amazon

Or, if you love making your own iced beverages at home, these mini ice cube trays are a worthy buy at only $12. Popular on TikTok, mini ice makes any coffee, tea, juice, or even water look almost too cute to drink. This set of trays stack to make perfectly spherical ice, which pops out easily without getting stuck to the tray. Get yours while it’s 50% off.

Best Black Friday Tableware Deals

Do you long to be the perfect dinner party host but don’t have enough tableware to go around? Now’s the time to snag the bowls, plates, and glasses of your dreams. If you believe the perfect tablescape requires matching dinnerware, Lorren Home’s 57-piece set is for you. It includes eight full setups — plus a serving platter, teapot, creamer pot, sugar bowl, serving bowl, and salt and pepper shakers — all featuring chic gold detailing. With a 57% Black Friday discount, you can save hundreds on this set at Amazon right now.

Lorren Home Trends 57-Piece Wavy Gold Dinnerware Set

$432 at Amazon

Whiskey glasses and decanters make fabulous gifts — especially when prices are this good. Right now you can score an entire set of Paksh Novelty rocks glasses plus a matching decanter, all for only $20. Sturdy yet stylish, the set is made from lead-free glass and features striking etchings that add elegance to any home bar. Plus, if you’re someone who constantly breaks glasses, these are also easy to replace at less than $3 apiece.



Best Black Friday Storage Deals

Amazon is great for finding genius tools you never knew you needed — especially when it comes to storage solutions. Items from bottle organizers to caddies for the kitchen sink are currently on sale for Black Friday, like this useful pack of 8 of food storage containers. Featuring four bento box-style compartments to separate snacks and specialized labels, this set is airtight and promises to keep food fresher for longer in the fridge and freezer.

Vtopmart Glass Food Storage Containers, Set of 8

$22 at Amazon

If your sink area is constantly cluttered, check out this quick-drying caddy for your sponges, brushes, and soaps. Not only does it keep the kitchen looking neater, but it minimizes the need to constantly wipe down the area. Plus, it comes with a soap dispenser and cup for cleaning supplies — a steal at just $15.

