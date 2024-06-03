71st annual Parade of Homes kicks off in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Area Builders Association kicked off their 71st Parade of Homes on Sunday.

“We’re showing the local trends that are going on this year and design aspects for everybody to get inspired and creative,” founder and principal designer of Little Creek+Co. Brooke Droptini said.

















Until June 9, East Texans will get the chance to visit 29 new builds to get ideas for their own homes.

“There is a lot of options out there, a lot of remodels going on, a lot of people are in just getting ideas for that, and so that really just gives them a really good showcase of everything to see it,” Holland Homes builder Brian Holland said.

The parade features all kinds of styles and this year one home was completely furnished by the Goodwill Industries of East Texas.

“It helps promote the trades and craftsmanship that we have right here in our local East Texas area,” Droptini said.

It’s also a great time to meet the people behind the build and get answers on the spot.

“Being able to walk through and really just ask the detailed questions, ‘what is that countertop material that you’re using?’, ‘where can I source the tile that is in the hall,?'” Droptini said.

A portion of the ticket cost also goes back to the community as donations to the Kingdom Life Academy and the North Tyler Academy.

