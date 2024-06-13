7 ways to celebrate Father's Day at Minnesota breweries (besides drinking beer)

Let's be honest: The dad in your family probably doesn't want to have to put on a nice shirt just to go out for brunch on Father's Day. He also likely doesn't want to set up a family barbecue so you can all watch him open his new collection of Menards gift cards.

If Pops is a beer drinker, there's a good chance that what he wants to do most on Father's Day is just that: drink beer.

More breweries around Minnesota are seizing the no-duh potential of Father's Day being a good day to brew up more business. At Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska, for instance, they've built up the holiday into an event that includes live music, a taco truck and yard games such as corn hole — plus free beer for its members who are dads.

"We generally get a great turnout," said brewery co-owner Ashley Schram, who emphasized the keeping-it-simple appeal that breweries have to offer.

"A lot of dads are pretty low-maintenance and just want to have a fun and laid-back day with their family, where everyone can have a good time and there isn't too much work involved in planning anything. Just show up and have a good time!"

Here's a rundown of the variety of good times being offered by Minnesota breweries for Father's Day on Sunday.

Listening to Dad Rock. Surly Brewing is hosting free live tribute bands every Sunday afternoon as part of its Summer of Sound series, but the act booked this particular Sunday was clearly meant for the dads: local all-star Tom Petty tribute band All Tomorrow's Petty (3:30-5 p.m., 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls.). Schram Haus will host live sets by the Tuxedo Band, specializing in oldies rock that's even older than Petty's classics (1-4 p.m., 3700 Chaska Blvd., Chaska).

Listening to Yacht Rock. Soak in the summer breeze on the rooftop of Bear Cave Brewing while listening to Seals & Crofts' "Summer Breeze" and other schmaltzy soft-rock hits of the '70s and '80s. Such is the promised playlist that day from DJ Anthony Kasper (1-4 p.m., 1201 Mainstreet, Hopkins).

Polka dancing at Minnesota's oldest brewery. Schell's is playing up its German heritage and scenic beer garden with live music by the Dain Dutchman Band, a polka group from Sleepy Eye regularly seen at Oktoberfest bashes in the area (1-4:30 p.m., 1860 Schell Road, New Ulm).

Saying those two magical words: meat raffle. Elm Creek Brewing will wrap up its weekend-long fourth anniversary celebration Sunday by wrapping up "thousands of dollars' worth of grillables" to give away (1-4 p.m., 11469 Marketplace Drive N., Champlin). Luce Line Brewing is also raffling off carnivorous goods in Dad's honor (3:30 p.m., 12901 16th Av. N., Plymouth). And Bald Man Brewing has a meat raffle every Sunday, with bingo to boot (2 p.m., 2020 Silver Bell Road, Eagan).

Running a 5K. How about a good run to pre-offset all the beer carbs? Heavy Rotation Brewing hosts a family-friendly 5K jaunt and accompanying party in conjunction with the Minnesota Brewery Running Series, a nonprofit organization that maps out 5K runs/walks at various beer halls nearly every weekend (11 a.m., 9801 Xenia Av. N., Brooklyn Park).

Testing your trivia knowledge. Dads generally know a lot of useless stuff. Let them show it off for once via weekly Trivia Mafia competitions held every Sunday night at local breweries, including Fulton (5 p.m.), Venn (6 p.m.) and LynLake (7:30 p.m.) in Minneapolis, Gambit in St. Paul (6 p.m.) and Nouvelle in Robbinsdale (3 p.m.).

Testing your Dadness. This might be the ultimate option for the most alpha fathers out there. Before the live music starts at Surly, the Minneapolis brewery is hosting something called the Battle of the Dads, billed as "a competition to find the daddliest dad." Games include fridge stocking, keg bench-pressing and diaper changing (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).