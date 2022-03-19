Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza shares 7 travel essentials you can't leave home without. From a filtering water bottle and space-saving compression bags to a flash drive bracelet, these tips will make your next trip easier.

ANNA DE SOUZA: As restrictions begin to lift, many of us are finally booking long overdue weekend trips and family vacations. But it's been a while. So here are the latest tips to make your travels safe and stylish.

If your paranoia runs high leaving valuables unattended at the beach or pool, try this portable lockbox. It's lightweight, but large enough to stash your phone, wallet, keys, and other small items, and it's water, salt, and sand resistant too. You just link the steel cable around beach chairs or even the lifeguard stand and join thousands of reviewers in a sigh of relief.

This travel bag won me over nearly six years ago. And now I use it every single day. It fits all my essentials, and it opens flat, so you don't have to dig around. And then when you're done, you just pull the drawstring to cinch it closed. The raised outside lip also keeps items from rolling away, and you can use the small zippered pocket for your smaller accessories. Plus it's machine washable.

The thought of running out of drinkable water when you're far from home is panic-inducing. This Life Straw water bottle has a built in filter that has been rigorously tested to remove 99.99% of bacteria, like E coli, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, sand, dirt, and so much more, so you can drink with confidence during your travels. You just fill the water bottle anywhere, and the straw filters everything out as you sip.

Wherever you're traveling, chances are you could use a little help to get that perfect picture. This extendable tripod comes with a Bluetooth remote that works with all smartphones and securely holds your phone, DSLR camera, camcorder, or GoPro so all you need to worry about is smiling.

Packing efficiently can be stressful. But this compression bag is the perfect solution. You don't need a vacuum or a pump. You just roll the air out, and sweaters, jackets, and more squish down to a super manageable size so you have more space for those souvenirs.

The thought of losing travel documents gives me serious anxiety, guys, especially at the airport. Keep everything close at hand, literally, with this no-frills flash drive bracelet that can store scans of passports, vaccination cards, even photo backups of all the snaps you took on vacation.

You may have been warned about pickpockets while traveling. This anti-theft backpack that has all the bells and whistles, not only is it outfitted with a password-protected lock, but it can be carried a multitude of ways, secures right to your luggage, and even charges your phone with an external USB port while you explore. And at under $30, with more than 21,000 positive reviews, this is definitely a purchase that has your back. What are your travel must-haves? Let us know in the comments below.