7 Top-Rated Windshield Covers to Make Clearing Snow That Much Easier

For the optimists among us, a snowy forecast sounds like a lovely time for winter adventuring. However, for most drivers, the thought of snow conjures images of road salt, ice, scraping, and digging. To that end, the Gear Team has taken up the burden of finding the best winter products to make your automotive life a bit easier.

As with our roundup of heated steering wheel covers, we don't encounter these in the wild much, except on oft-stored vehicles such as RVs and boats. But some folks swear by them and we appreciate the utility of these covers to quickly free up wipers and windshields from their icy prisons. Based on the automotive expertise of Road & Track editors and our own research of the current windshield cover marketplace, here's what we recommend.

Things to Consider

Some pretty specific conditions need to be met to get real use out of a windshield cover. For example, the vehicle would have to be stored outdoors—but in a safe enough place that your cover won't be stolen. Moreover, the forecast needs to call for snow, but the temperature has to be warm enough so that the cover doesn't simply freeze to the window. And obviously, winds shouldn't be blowing too hard, either. So with those factors in mind, here are a few other things to consider before you pick up a windshield cover for snow.

Expectations: It's important to consider what your expectations of a windshield cover might be. As mentioned above, to get the most out of these covers the conditions need to be just right. If your vehicle is parked outside and any snow buildup on the cover hasn't turned to ice, you can easily lift away the cover, along with any snow that's collected on it. But that requires the foresight and preparation to put the cover on before snow hits and to remove it soon after.

Legality: While a windshield cover on a parked car may be legal, removing only the snow from just your windshield could put you in legal jeopardy if you live in a place that requires all snow to be removed from the vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof, before hitting the road. So familiarize yourself with your local regulations; you may find it easier to simply opt for a good ice scraper and snow brush if you have to manually clear the snow from most of your vehicle anyway.

Size and Fit: Ensure the cover is the right size for your vehicle's windshield. A cover that's too small won't provide full coverage, while one that's too large can be cumbersome to install and might not stay in place as well.

Ease of Installation: The cover should be easy to install and remove. Many models come with elastic straps or magnetic edges to secure the cover, which can save time and hassle—especially in cold, windy conditions. Some covers use the vehicle's doors to hold them in place, so after a decent snow the vehicle needs to be cleared enough to open the doors without a bunch of the frosty stuff falling inside when you open the doors to remove the cover.

Security Features: To prevent theft and ensure the cover stays in place during windy conditions, consider covers with anti-theft flaps that tuck into the doors or ones that come with ties or hooks that secure to the wheels or under the car.

The Best Windshield Covers

Half Car Cover

We like this cover from Kayme because it blurs the line between a full-on car cover and simple windshield protection. It alleviates much of the concern that comes with other covers because it covers the roof, back, and side windows. So when you pull it off after a snowfall, the entire top half of your vehicle (theoretically) comes away snow-free.

It's made from a thick double-stitched weatherproof material that's said to be resistant up to -100 degrees Fahrenheit. The underside is lined with soft cotton to protect your vehicle paint, and the side-mirror pockets sport a reflective strip. It's all held down by eight windproof elastic straps with hooks, making secure installation and removal easy.

The cover is a universal fit but comes in a few sizes depending on if you have a hatchback, a large SUV, or a small SUV. Be sure to check the dimensions of your vehicle before buying.

Deluxe Windshield Cover

FrostGuard specializes in snow removal and has several models of windshield covers for both sun and snow. We like the Deluxe, as it looks to be among the highest-quality windshield snow covers on the market and is surely among the top-rated by users and reviewers. It features elastic straps that achieve a snug fit and is made from polyester with a stick-resistant lining.

It comes with a one-year warranty, is available in five colors, and truck, van, RV, and large SUV owners can opt for the larger version, which is almost a foot wider.

Extra Large Windshield Cover

We like this cover from Sunny Color—made from a waterproof and wear-resistant double-layer composite—because it is designed with larger vehicles in mind. Compared to Sunny Color's standard cover, the Extra Large version has been widened so that it fits most cars and a broader range of SUVs and trucks.

It securely attaches to your vehicle using straps that loop around your side mirrors (the straps are doubled so that if one breaks your cover won't escape), as well as front straps that secure to the wheels, and two security flaps that fold into the top of the front doors.

Car Windshield Cover

This cover from Sompaty checks many of the boxes you would care about for these covers. It is made from 600D Oxford fabric and features a PVC lining to prevent sticking, double-stitched door flaps for security, and covers the side mirrors as well. The party trick of this budget-friendly cover is the addition of magnets that help keep it secure. This cover is also offered in a larger version, which is about a foot longer and wider.

Magnets come with pros and cons. On the one hand, you get a more secure fit that will have better resistance to wind gusts. On the other, the magnets will stick directly to your vehicle, potentially causing paint damage. Use at your own risk.

Windshield Cover

Another top-rated cover, the OxGord is made of 600D Oxford poly material that's blended with a soft PVC inner layer. OxGord claims the product is 100 percent waterproof and that it won't frost up. It also protects against UV rays, heat, dirt, and dust, so it's great year-round.

It installs via flaps that are closed in the doors; no hooks, snaps, or magnets to keep your paint scratch-free. It measures 41.5 inches high in the center and 69 inches long across the bottom, so it will fit most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

Rear Window Cover

Much like its front windshield cover, FrostGuard's rear window cover looks like a quality piece and would be an excellent addition if you already own the front cover. It is also made from polyester with a stick-resistant lining and is secured with adjustable elastic straps.

The downside of this one seems to be that the cover is attached with only two hooks and has no security features. On the plus side, there's also one designed for SUVs and hatchbacks.

Mirror and Windshield Wiper Covers

If you aren't interested in a full windshield cover, these side-mirror and wiper sleeves from Helm might do the trick. After all, de-icing your wiper blades can be tricky and can damage the blade if you aren't careful. The covers are made from a poly fabric and are secured with a drawstring and a spring-loaded cord lock.

FAQs

What is a windshield snow cover?

A windshield snow cover is a protective layer designed to cover the exterior of your vehicle's windshield, preventing snow, ice, and frost from accumulating on the glass surface. It simplifies the task of clearing your car after snowfall and can also protect against UV rays and debris when used year-round.

Are windshield snow covers one size fits all?

No, windshield snow covers come in various sizes to fit different vehicles, including cars, trucks, and SUVs. It's important to choose a cover that fits your vehicle's windshield size for effective protection.

Can I use a windshield snow cover on a wet windshield?

Yes, but it's best to use a cover on a dry windshield to prevent ice from forming between the cover and the glass. If the windshield is wet, the cover might freeze to the surface, making it harder to remove.

Will a windshield snow cover damage my car's paint?

A high-quality windshield snow cover made from soft, nonabrasive material should not damage your car's paint. However, ensure the cover is clean and free of debris before use to avoid scratching.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something if we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, from heated steering wheel covers and seat covers to traction boards. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

