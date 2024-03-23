7 Things Only Southerners Stress About Before A Party

We might make entertaining look effortless, but we’ll confess that there’s always a little fretting involved.

We know that the trick to a successful celebration is how well a host puts their guests at ease. They take care to ensure that the music is at just the right volume, that there’s greenery from the backyard on the table, and that there’s another place setting or two on hand for unexpected drop-ins. Of course, anyone who has ever played host—even for the most casual event—knows that it takes a lot of effort to make it all look so effortless. Here, we’ve rounded up things only Southerners stress about before a party.

What We’ve Got in the Refrigerator… and Every Other Spot in the Kitchen

We know we shouldn’t snoop behind closed doors or in shut drawers, but that doesn’t mean the occasional guest won’t help themselves to something in the fridge or go searching for a mixing bowl or serving tongs. To that end, don’t be surprised if you find us doing a last-ditch, Hail Mary organizational effort just before people start showing up. We come by this stressor honestly, as we grew up watching our moms and grandmothers do this too.

How Much We’re Cooking

No host wants to be caught without enough food, but here in the land of last-minute additions to the guest list and spurred by a deep fear that we’ll run out, we tend to always cook more than we need. Consequently, we often end up making so much that we’re practically begging people to take home leftovers. But that’s what the Country Crock containers we’ve been saving are for.

What the Silver Looks Like

It wouldn’t be a Southern soiree without pulling out the good stuff, so it’s no wonder that hosts down here spend the days prior to an event putting a little elbow grease into the buffing and polishing of their treasured flatware and serving pieces.

How Our Powder Room Is Stocked

While cleaning the countertops and refreshing the toilet paper are common party-prep moves anywhere, you can count on us to take our powder bath tidy-up one step further, setting out the good linens and the special hand soap, which are all monogrammed, of course.

What We’ve Got on the Coffee Table

We’re not immune to the siren calls of the occasional tabloid and love thumbing through a catalog, but we want to present a finer impression to visitors where our reading tastes are concerned. That’s why we’ll take a few minutes before folks arrive to set out our prettiest books and favorite magazines on the coffee table—with the latest issue of Southern Living on top of the stack, obviously.

How We’re Navigating the Elements

Entertaining outdoors in the South, particularly in the spring and summer, comes with its own set of concerns, from the heat and humidity to the bugs and pollen. Preparing for such occasions involves a long checklist that includes everything from filling the coolers with extra ice (the freezer never makes enough!) to setting out bug-repelling candles and rinsing the pollen off the outdoor furniture.

If We’re Doing It Like Mama Taught Us

Whatever we’re fretting about, from the menu to the tablescape, you can bet your bottom dollar that it all boils down to our number one entertaining worry: That our efforts are up to Mama's standards. When it comes to hosting, she always has known best.



