7 Things You Should Never Forget To Deep Clean Before Hosting a Party

Help your guests feel more comfortable in a spruced up space.

Dmytro Duda/Getty Images

Inviting company into our homes means making way for lots of merriment, heart-warming conversations, and happy memories to be made. Still, as much fun as it is to design the menu, create a picture-worthy tablescape, and foster connection, the prep work is nothing to shrug at. There are specifics to sort and details to tackle—and that includes some deep cleaning before people arrive.

“Deep cleaning is important as it ensures a welcoming environment, eliminates odors and allergens, and creates a positive impression on guests,” says Sharon Garcia, a cleaning expert for Fabuloso. “It not only enhances the overall atmosphere, but also makes post-party cleanup more manageable.”

We asked cleaning pros to share their list of items you should take care to deep clean before hosting a party. Here’s what they say you shouldn’t skip for sanitary and cleanliness reasons, and to ensure your guests feel comfortable in your home.

Guest Bathroom

There’s no doubt your guests will make their way into the guest bathroom once or twice during your party, so make sure this space looks, smells, and feels immaculate via a deep clean. “Cleaning the bathroom before a party is crucial for both aesthetics and hygiene—especially the toilet. Don’t forget to wipe under the seat, as well,” says cleaning professional Robin Murphy, founder of ChirpChirp. “Also don’t forget the inside of your medicine cabinet; some people snoop!”







Tips

Have an extra hand towel or two ready to swap in for used, damp clothes. When hand towels are used repeatedly over a short period of time, they don’t have time to dry.







Kitchen Appliances

Deep clean both inside and the exterior of kitchen appliances, including ovens, microwaves, and refrigerators. “This ensures a hygienic cooking space, prevents odors, and maintains the quality of stored food,” Garcia explains. A little drop of cooking oil on a clean cloth can help remove (and keep away) fingerprints from stainless steel. For the fridge, toss anything that’s expired and wipe down surfaces.







Tips

Garcia says she uses dental floss for clean hard-to-reach spots in the oven, such as between oven door glass panels. “You can wrap a cloth soaked in soapy water around the floss and move it into tight spaces to remove grime,” she says.







Front Porch and Entryway

Your front porch and entry room (or hallway) offer the first impression of your home to guests as they arrive for your party. Take care to sweep and remove any clutter from these areas—including from light fixtures, steps, and corners where cobwebs tend to accumulate. Now’s also a good time to rinse screens and clean glass windows, tidy furniture, and wipe down your door.







Tips

Most outdoor furniture can be easily wiped down or rinsed. This simple step can help them feel like new again.







Litter Box

Cats are cute, but their litter? Not so much. The scent of an unclean litter box can permeate your space, and the little granules are easily tracked through the house once stepped on. Take care to deep clean the box by removing all existing litter, sanitizing the box, and pouring fresh litter. If possible, move it to an area of the home that’s out of sight—if even temporarily—so your guests can focus on their time together versus the cat’s business.







Tips

Sprinkle a fine layer of baking soda over a fresh litter box to help absorb odors.









Living and Dining Room Seating

Your guests will likely congregate in the living room or dining room, so make sure the seating here feels tidy and welcoming. “Keeping it clean helps everyone feel more comfortable and social,” says Murphy. “Also, cleaning soft furniture and rugs can reduce dust and allergens, making the room healthier for everyone.”







Tips

Use the upholstery attachments on your vacuum to get into the deep crevices of your sofas and chairs. Also take care to launder pillow cases and/or spray a fabric freshener on soft surfaces like couches, chairs, rugs, and curtains.







Floors

You’ve probably already tackled surfaces like counters and bookshelves, but taking the extra step to sweep and mop your floors can make a huge difference in your home’s air quality. Wipe down walls for brownie points! A lot of dust, oils, dirt, and debris can settle on these surfaces, which can create allergens and odors. A clean, all-in-one mop works well for walls.







Tips

Pay attention to corners and underneath furniture. These are hubs for sneeze-inducing dust balls.







High-Touch Surfaces

High-touch surfaces, which include doorknobs, light switches, and handles, are common germ hotspots. “Not only cleaning them, but also disinfecting these areas helps reduce the risk of spreading illnesses and ensures a healthier environment for your guests,” Garcia notes.







Tips

Use an antibacterial cleaner according to the on-label directions. Most need to sit on the surface for a period of time in order to work, but many people spray and wipe right away which renders them ineffective.







Laundry

You don’t have to deep clean the laundry room, but do take care to launder any dirty clothes and linens in your home. Not only are they sneaky culprits for stinky odors, but freshly-washed laundry can help your home smell fresher in general.







Tips

Swapping out your old bed linens for clean ones not only improves air quality in your space, but will help you look forward to tucking in after your event’s wrapped up.







