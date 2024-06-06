7 sweet doughnut deals in Tampa Bay to celebrate National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 7, kicking off your weekend to a sweet start. Established by the Salvation Army in 1938, this holiday occurs on the first Friday of June. It memorializes Salvation Army doughnut “lassies” who helped feed World War I soldiers with their sugary fried treats. Baking powder cans, coffee percolator tubes, and anything else the lassies could find were used to punch out the classic circular shape. Join these Tampa Bay shops in celebrating with some dough-lightful discounts.

Dunkin’: Get one free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut, in-shop only, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen in store or drive-thru at participating locations. This offer excludes specialty and limited edition doughnuts.

Duck Donuts: Get one free cinnamon sugar doughnut, no purchase necessary. Only available in-store.

Hole in One Donuts: Get one free regular doughnut at the Tampa and Tarpon Springs locations with any purchase. Limit one per paying customer, while supplies last. 14406 N. Florida Ave., Tampa; The Four Seasons Plaza, 39024 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs.

Valkyrie Doughnuts: For the first thirty customers, guests can get a free doughnut and sticker pack. There will be a special Doughnut Day drink and exciting new flavors to celebrate the holiday. Pre-orders and delivery will be unavailable. 2444 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Bagel Co.: Make any purchase and get a free glazed doughnut. Offer available at all locations. 7043 4th St. N., St. Petersburg

The Salty Donut: Get $5 off when you buy a half dozen pack, or $10 off a dozen pack. Hot Coffee Travelers and Cold Brew Growlers are 50% off. Order through The Salty App to score free delivery. Customers can also enter a giveaway on the company’s Instagram, where one winner will earn $250 in credit. 1519 W. Swann Ave., Tampa.