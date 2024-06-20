These 7 spots in Bucks County are proof hot dogs are more than ketchup vs. mustard debate

There are many things to enjoy as the weather warms up — one of which is hot dog season.

From backyards to ballparks, the hot dog is a summer favorite that’s tough to beat. And if we can press pause on the mustard versus ketchup debate for just a moment, you’ll discover there’s no limit to what can be put on top, or even underneath, a hot dog.

Here are seven spots where you can find some of Bucks County’s most over-the-top hot dogs:

Cheese Dawgs, Bristol

Cheese Dawgs in Bristol Borough serves dozens of uniquely topped signature and specialty hot dogs. Pictured from front to back is the Wacky Mac, Pleasant Pig and Philly Surf & Turf paired with a pint of Naked Brewing's Louie Lime lager.

With more than three dozen signature and specialty “dawgs” to choose from, Cheese Dawgs has made a name for itself by serving up regular and footlong hot dogs piled high with some of the most unique topping combinations around. Here’s a glimpse at what they offer:

Philly Surf & Turf: all-beef hot dog with cod, mustard and homemade pepper hash

Wacky Mac: all-beef hot dog with mac ‘n beer cheese, Buffalo chicken and sriracha

Pleasant Pig: all-beef hot dog with pull pork, bacon, cheddar cheese and jalepeños

Substitutions are available, including turkey dogs, veggie dogs, gluten-free buns and even pretzel rolls.

Want to put your appetite to the test? Consider entering their monthly Beast Challenge where partipants are up against the clock to finish a two-foot hot dog in 10 minutes or less to earn the title “Tamer of the Beast.”

Go: Naked Brewing Bristol Taproom, 212 Mill St. in Bristol; 267-554-7129; Cheese Dawgs on Facebook

The Burgerly, New Hope

The Dam Dog, a customer favorite at The Burgerly in New Hope, comes topped with pulled BBQ brisket chili, pickled cabbage and spicy mayo.

Like its name implies, The Burgerly specializes in upscale, handcrafted burgers that are as eye-catching as they are flavorful. But if you’re in the mood for another handheld treat, the Dam Hotdog is a customer favorite, which comes topped with pulled BBQ brisket chili, pickled cabbage and spicy mayo. Pair it with an order of fries and a sauce flight to make your meal complete.

Go: 137 S. Main St., New Hope; 215-693-1198; theburgerly.com

Giovanni’s DILLicious Pickles, Croydon

The Pickle Hot Dog, available at Giovanni's DILLicious Pickles in Croydon, is made by stuffing an all-Kosher hot dog inside a cored and de-seeded dill pickle.

Whether you simply love pickles or just need some comfort food without the carbs, Giovanni’s Pickle Hot Dog might just be the most unique hot dog you’ll find in Bucks County. Instead of a traditional bun, this hot dog comes nestled inside a dill pickle that's been hollowed out and de-seeded.

Loaded Pickle Hot Dogs, available at Giovanni's DILLicious Pickles in Croydon, comes with a variety of toppings. Pictured from left to right is the Chicken Bacon Ranch, Cheese Bacon Ranch, Philly Dilly, BBQ, Tasty Taco, Buffalo Dilly and BLT.

And if you relish the idea of a pickle dog with even more flavor, then one of their Loaded Pickle Hot Dogs are the way to go. Choose from BLT, Buffalo Dilly, BBQ, Cheese Bacon Ranch, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Tasty Taco or Philly Dilly.

Go: 802 Bristol Pike, Croydon; 215-458-7270; giospickles.com

Hang Over’s Café, Quakertown and Warminster

Hot dogs with unique toppings are on the menu at Hang Over's Cafe, which has food trucks in several locations including this one which can be found daily outside of Lowe's in Quakertown. Pictured from left to right is the Breakfast Dog, Hang Over's Signature Dog and the BLT Dog.

Hang Over’s Café has multiple food trucks, two of which can be found in Bucks County outside of Lowe’s in Warminster and Quakertown, where they serve up a variety of handhelds, including loaded hot dogs, like their BLT Dog and Signature Dog.

A recent addition to their menu that’s quickly becoming popular is their Breakfast Dog, a deep-fried hot dog wrapped in fried Cooper cheese and topped with bacon crumbles, an over easy egg and onion straws.

Go: 1001 S. West End Blvd., Quakertown; 425 Easton Road, Warrington; Hang Over’s Café on Facebook

Johnny Longhots, Fairless Hills

Johnny's Dirty Dog, available at Johnny Longhots in Fairless Hills, comes with two fried hot dogs topped with chopped fresh ribeye, green peppers, onions and melted Cooper sharp cheese on a Liscio's seeded Italian roll.

This Philly-inspired shop has a huge menu of jaw-dropping sandwiches that are so loaded up, there’s no chance you’re walking out hungry, and their hot dogs are no exception.

Take Johnny’s Dirty Dog, for example, which comes with two fried hot dogs topped with chopped fresh ribeye mixed with green peppers, onions and melted Cooper sharp cheese served in a Liscio’s seeded Italian roll.

An Italian Hot Dog, served at Johnny Longhots in Fairless Hills, comes with three all-beef hot dogs on a Liscio's seeded Italian roll topped with peppers, onions, potatoes and the option of mustard and ketchup.

And then there’s the Italian Hot Dog — their rendition of the Casino Dog which was a popular Trenton staple in the 70s and 80s. This beast of a sandwich comes with three all-beef hot dogs on a seeded roll topped with peppers, onions, potatoes and the option of ketchup and mustard.

Go: 545 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills; 267-202-6009; johnnylonghotsbucks.com

The Speckled Egg Cafe, New Hope

The muffuletta hot dog, which has appeared on the menu at The Speckled Egg Cafe, at Rice's Market in New Hope, Pennsylvania, comes topped with mortadella, provolone, olive tampenade, pepperoncini and cherry peppers.

Located inside Rice’s Market, The Speckled Egg Café is known for their elevated take on flea market food. Their menu, which changes regularly, always features some kind of hot dog with a twist on hot dog incorporating a diverse range of regional and global flavors.

Some recent creations have included the Seattle Dog, made with an all-beef hot dog, cream cheese, caramelized onions and jalapeños served on a butter toasted potato roll; and their Banh Mi Dog, which comes topped with pickled daikon radish, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeños and sweet chili garlic mayo.

Go: The Speckled Egg Café at Rice’s Market, 6326 Greenhill Road, New Hope; thespeckledegg.net

Snackdown Grille, Quakertown

Snackdown Grille, a wrestling themed restaurant located inside the Quakertown Farmer's Market, serves up a variety of loaded hot dogs. Pictured from front to back is the Pedigree Dog served with F5 Fries, the Somoan Dog and the Elite Dog served with Power Bomb Fries.

Get ready to put your hunger in a headlock at this wrestling-themed eatery inside the Quakertown Farmer’s Market, where you’ll find more than 20 different loaded hot dogs, many of which carry names inspired by popular wrestlers or their signature moves. Some of their Main Event dogs include:

Pedigree Dog: a hot dog with baked beans, homemade BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon and mustard

Samoan Dog: a hot dog with pepperoni, homemade BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese and ranch

Elite Chili Dog: a hot dog with chili, bacon, mustard, cheese and onion

Go: Quakertown Farmers Market, 201 Station Road, Quakertown; Snackdown Grille on Facebook

