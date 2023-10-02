7 Pumpkin Pie Hacks That Will Definitely Make the Dessert Better

Give your pie a little boost.

Svetlana-Cherruty/Getty Images

Pumpkin pie is one of America’s favorite desserts, particularly come fall. But not all pumpkin pies are equal.



Though homemade pumpkin pie takes the cake for the best version of this autumnal treat, there are a few very easy tweaks you can practice at home to bake your way to the best homemade pumpkin pie ever. And if you’re not a baker, well, we have some tips for that too.



We asked baking experts to share their favorite pumpkin pie hacks to subtly and greatly improve your dessert game, minimal extra effort required. Keep reading to see what they had to say.



Related: 33 Easy Fall Desserts That Aren't Apple Pie

Make Your Own Pumpkin Puree

Just slightly more involved than opening a can and scooping out the remnants, you can make pumpkin puree from scratch. "Don’t be timid to try making your own pumpkin purée from scratch. It’s well worth the effort,” says Anne Ng of Bakery Lorraine. “Cut your pie pumpkin in half, scoop out the seeds, and roast the halves face down on foil in a 400-degree oven until it is soft. Once it cools down, scoop out the flesh, purée it, and pass it through a sieve to remove any fibrous bits. Freeze any purée you have leftover in a freezer bag for the next time you need it."

Swap Your Spices

“Pumpkin really lends itself well to Asian spices,” says Brian West, owner and chef instructor at West Point Culinary School. “I like to use Chinese five spice over pumpkin spice in all recipes.” Play around with five spice, ginger, or even some Sichuan peppercorns to accentuate various notes in the pumpkin puree.

Sweeten With Maple Syrup

Instead of using cane sugar, opt for maple syrup as your pumpkin pie sweetener. The maple adds a rich, toasty autumnal flavor to the filling, and can even be added in a small quantity to the crust too, just to enhance that maple-forward flavor.



Related: Did You Know Most Breakfast Syrups Contain No Maple At All?

Transform a Store-Bought Pie Into Cute Desserts

No time or energy to bake? Buy a pie and dress it up! When the pie is chilled, pick your favorite cookie cutter, about one to two inches in size, and punch out the center of the pie to make mini-pies in the shape of your choosing. Plate and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin spice seasoning for a fancy, bite-sized look. Better yet, you can eat the remaining scraps before your guests arrive!

Use a Blender to Combine the Filling Ingredients

Skip the hand mixing and go straight to the blender with your pumpkin puree. “This will ensure that you have a creamy and smooth filling,” says Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie. “You can whisk it by hand, but I found that it takes longer and sometimes doesn’t combine as well. If you use a blender, it makes the filling ultra creamy and smooth.”

Replicate Your Favorite Pumpkin Drink

A thick pumpkin pie filling leaves room for a bit of extra liquid stirred in. If you’re a fan of pumpkin cocktails, stir in two to three tablespoons of bourbon to add some oaky, rustic flavor to the filling (the alcohol will bake off). Pumpkin spice latte lovers can also add a splash of espresso or dark roast coffee to infuse java flavor into the filling before baking. Just stir (or blend) it into the pumpkin mix.



Related: How to Make 9 Starbucks Holiday Drinks at Home

Top With Homemade Vanilla Chantilly

Whether you’re making your pumpkin pie totally from scratch or dressing up an outsourced dessert, serve it with top notch cream for a star quality desert. Eddy Dhenin, Executive Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Minneapolis recommends a homemade vanilla chantilly using one half of a vanilla bean (split and scraped), 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 2 tablespoons superfine sugar, and a ½ teaspoon vanilla extract. To make the cream, transfer vanilla bean seeds to a large bowl, pour cream over and add sugar and vanilla extract. With an electric mixer, whip cream until soft peaks form, about 3 to 5 minutes. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill until ready to serve on top of your pumpkin pie.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.