A 7-year-old Alabama girl set up a lemonade stand to help buy her mom's headstone

After her mother unexpectedly died last month, a 7-year-old Alabama girl launched a lemonade stand to fundraise for her headstone.

Emouree Johnson, from Scottsboro, Alabama, began selling lemonade last week and has quickly raised nearly $10,000 following an outpouring of support from her local community, WHNT reported.

“I didn’t know just making a little lemonade would bring this many people to my house,” Emouree told WHNT. “It’s fun, but it’s unbelievable at the same time.”

Emouree's grandmother, Jennifer Bordner told WAFF the second grader came up with the idea all on her own.

“Emouree is so special if you haven’t figured it out. She’s the kid that will.. if this lady over here is hurt, she’ll take something to help her,” Bordner told WAFF.

Neighbors step up to help

Bordner told WHNT that after neighbors started stopping by to pick up an "Emouree Special" after seeing a post online about her lemonade stand.

WAFF reported that on Friday afternoon, neighbors, firefighters, nurses and deputies stopped by for a cup of lemonade. Despite only costing $1, many generously gave more, with a few even offering $100 bills.

The grandmother added that her granddaughter was devastated after the death of her mom, Karli Bordner. Bordner died unexpectedly in March at 29 years old. The lemonade stand and the support it's garnered has helped Emouree heal.

“I hope my daughter can see how amazing this is and how especially wonderful her daughter is,” Bordner told WHNT. “Thank you to everyone and thank God because this was one of the most painful things I ever experienced, and this community has helped me.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama 7-year-old sets up lemonade stand to buy mom's headstone