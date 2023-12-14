7 Kitchen Trends Southern Designers Predict Will Be Everywhere In 2024

Have you heard of #5? These are the trends we can't wait to see in kitchens next year.

Molly Culver

They say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and for good reason. Life is lived around meals, which all originate in that one space. For many, it’s also where their day starts, the first stop after coming home from work or school, and the last place they visit before heading to bed for the night. The point? We spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so it’s no wonder that they have such a big impact on both our moods and the resale value of our homes. If your New Year’s resolution is to upgrade your dated kitchen, read carefully for the design trends Southern designers predict will be everywhere in 2024.







Meet the Experts

Laura Botelho is the founder of Laura Botelho Interiors in Dallas, Texas.

Brittany Zachos is the founder of Brittany Zachos Design with an office in Sarasota, Florida.

Katy Kindred is the co-founder of Kindred Studio in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Leigh Spicher is the National Director of Design Studios for Ashton Woods Homes.











Mixed Fixtures

Why match when you can mix it up? Hardware and lighting have the power to change the entire feeling of a space—so take advantage of it instead of just letting it blend in. “Eclectic and vintage hardware and lighting add so much personality to a space—I love mixing traditional-style hardware and modern cabinetry doors," says Brittany Zachos, founder of her namesake interior design firm with an office in Sarasota, Florida.

Functional Storage

“Simply hiding things away in cabinets is no longer an option,” says Laura Botelho, founder of her namesake interior design firm in Dallas, Texas. From hidden spice pull-out drawers to appliance garages to butler’s pantries, she predicts that everything will have its designated place in the kitchen.

Katy Kindred, co-founder of Kindred Studio in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a fan of lower drawer storage and floor-to-ceiling cabinets so you can “leave more room on upper walls for art and fun lighting moments.” This is the surprising pro of a hyper-organized space: When you create designated storage areas, you can be strategic about maximizing design details.

Moody Colors

All-white kitchens had their moment to shine, and now it’s time for rich, dark hues to have a turn. Zachos is a fan of cabinets in greens, reds, and midnight blues, as well as countertops in black, green, and burgundy tones. Love the look, but not the time and money necessary to achieve it? Instead of reaching for a paintbrush or calling up the nearest countertop fabricator, look to accessories and furniture pieces in the same shades to add depth.

Statement Range Hoods

“Every kitchen needs a focal point, and the range hood is making a comeback as the feature in the kitchens again,” Botelho says. “We’ll see range hoods in drywall, shiplap, board and batten wood, metal, or even brick or stone.” Such an element sends a message: I take my kitchen seriously.

Asymmetry

Kitchens are typically designed with balance in mind, but Kindred says that a space that’s a little bit off is right on trend. The creative use of color, pattern, and negative space creates delightfully unexpected focal points. In your own kitchen, this could mean a shelf on only one side of the island or a mix of vertical cabinets and horizontal drawers right next to each other.

Warmer Earth Tones

As mentioned before, white-on-white kitchens are out—instead, according to Leigh Spicher, National Director of Design Studios for Ashton Woods Homes, people are opting for “warm, neutral color palettes that soothe our senses.” This ranges from creamy whites to dark forest greens.

Botelho sees this being incorporated in natural wood cabinetry, reclaimed wood in open shelving and cutting boards, stone countertops, and the textiles covering your windows, tables, and seats.

Stone Backsplashes

Zachos is noticing a lot of seamless stone backsplashes (often paired with floating shelves), showing off the bold patterns and colors.

“Stone backsplashes used to be seen in more modern, minimalistic kitchens,” explains Botelho. “We'll see more homeowners opting to extend their stone countertops up the wall to create a seamless, streamlined look and really showcase the beautiful design and veining in the stone.”



