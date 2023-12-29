7 Home Projects You’ll Love—but That Probably Won’t Help Your Home Sell Faster

We often talk about home projects in terms of resale value and return on investment. Here are projects you’ll love regardless of those factors.

itchySan / Getty Images

These days, home renovation projects are often discussed in terms of your return on investment or how quickly a project can speed up the selling process. It’s widely agreed upon that renovating a kitchen or bathroom is typically a financially responsible choice if you plan to sell because these projects typically see a great return in the form of a higher sale price—or a quicker sale.

However, spending your time and money choosing the perfect light fixtures or wallpaper probably won’t make a big difference when you go to list your property. Still, these smaller projects that are more personalized often make us the happiest as homeowners, even if they don’t affect sellability. Here, we spoke with real estate experts about some of the home improvement projects that you might appreciate the most—but that probably won’t improve your prospects when it comes time to sell.

The Value of Personal Enjoyment

“If you get a lot of enjoyment out of a home project, it might still be worth the cost for you if it improves your quality of life while living in the home,” says Steve Nicastro of Clever Real Estate. “Just keep in mind that the projects could impact your home’s potential resale value and ability to sell.”

Nicastro makes a good point: Some projects can actually lower your home’s potential resale value, no matter how much joy you as the current owner get from them. Still, if you feel passionate enough about a certain upgrade or renovation, it’s probably still worth it. Your enjoyment of your space is an often overlooked factor when it comes to weighing the pros and cons of a home improvement project.

“Homeowners shouldn’t be afraid to create a space that’s very unique to their own lifestyle and interests because ultimately they’ll derive so much satisfaction from it,” says Bob Zuber, a partner with Morgante Wilson Architects in Illinois. “After all, a home is a very personal thing, and first and foremost you want it to be a place where you are comfortable and can enjoy the things you love in life.”



Projects that Are Great for ROI

Kitchen and bathroom remodels are among the best projects for your return on investment, according to a 2019 Remodeling Impact Survey by the National Association of Realtors.

Also on the list are adding new wood flooring, refinishing existing hardwood, and converting spaces like attics and basements to living areas. The same report showed that homeowners and buyers are looking for changes that improve functionality and livability. This is why a full kitchen or bathroom remodel can be so valuable for buyers; they’re rooms we use daily.

To that end, choosing high-quality cabinets and making bathroom storage available is less important than the finishes for handles, knobs, and hinges.

“These give a lot of pleasure in daily use but likely won’t add to property value,” says Steven Gottlieb, agent at Coldwell Banker Warburg.

Other projects homeowners tackle when they’re going to list in hopes of improving the chances for a quick sale include giving the interior a new coat of paint and improving the landscaping for increased curb appeal. Both provide a significant return on investment.



“There is nothing like approaching a house that is well-landscaped,” says Ellen Sykes, a broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg. “The house will sit and show better on the land if it is properly landscaped. If there are fragrant flowers in the gardens that you might catch a whiff of, they provide a subtle welcome to the property.”

Related: 10 Landscaping Projects That Add Value to Your Home

Projects You’ll Love but Might Not Increase Sellability

Plenty of projects are fun to do, but they might not increase your home’s sellability. Still, they’re great features to have while living in a home, even if they won’t make you money on resale. Here are a few ideas from experts on how to improve your space if you aren't concerned with ROI.

Water Features

Outdoor water features, such as ponds and fountains, are sometimes a deal breaker for new owners who don’t want the expense or upkeep.

“In fact, according to Opendoor’s 2023 Home Decor Report, fountains were among the least enticing outdoor features for 27% of homeowner respondents,” says Jennifer Patchen, a broker with Opendoor.



However, if you’re looking for a relaxing feature for your patio and the sound of a babbling brook is on your wish list, go for it.

“For some owners, these amenities can bring joy, tranquility, encourage a hobby, provide entertainment, or simply be pleasing to the eye,” Patchen adds.

Outdoor Kitchens

Indoor kitchens are some of the best projects to invest in if you’re looking for a good ROI. Outdoor kitchens are less a financial investment than a lifestyle investment.

“For those in the right climate, indoor-outdoor living is an ideal way to make the most of one’s home,” Patchen says. “Outdoor kitchens with grills, fridges, and other appliances meant for hosting and entertaining can epitomize luxury for some, while others might find that use of space or choice in investment less than ideal.”

Gazebos, Patios, and Decks

We all have different ideas of how to enjoy our backyards. For some, adding features such as gazebos or decks allows homeowners to sit and enjoy nature.



“Given the maintenance and weather considerations, some potential buyers might not be interested in inheriting these structures,” Patchen says.

Nicastro says decks, patios, and fire pits won’t appeal to every buyer. “Another example is a large children’s playground or treehouse,” he says. “Not every buyer will have young children.”

Hot Tubs

Soaking under the stars is a great way to relax and unwind in your backyard, but buying and maintaining a hot tub isn’t going to bring you much money when you go to sell.

“Hot tubs are not known for bringing value to a property. In fact, if they are not operable, they can actually detract from home value,” Patchen warns.



Related: The 8 Best Hot Tubs of 2023, According to Testing and Research

Specialty Wall Coverings

Your space will feel the most like home when you make it yours. That might mean super personalized projects or a choice of tile or paint you love, even if the masses don’t.

Frederique Carre, global advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, suggests limiting where you personalize your space. “My recommendation is to maintain a neutral aesthetic in the primary living areas and prioritize customization for specific requirements in secondary spaces or a guest house,” she says.

Wallpaper is notoriously hard to remove, but a beautiful accent wall with a bold pattern can bring you joy each time you see it. The key is not to go overboard.

“I love wallpaper and the impact it can have on a space such as a powder room or butler’s pantry,” says Christa Kenin, a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman. “However, use it sparingly because no matter how great your taste is, chances are future buyers will have different tastes, and it is very difficult and expensive to remove.”

The same goes for Venetian plaster walls, high-gloss walls, and even custom window treatments. These features pack a punch and can elevate any room, but Kenin says they aren’t great for ROI or resale.

“Just like wallpaper, they can create a customized and luxurious look for a room, but buyers’ tastes are finicky,” she says.

Personalized Projects

Say you have a unique hobby or personal aesthetic you know doesn’t appeal to the masses. While dedicating an entire room to a figurine collection or video game addiction might seem like a bad idea for resale, it could also be your favorite project.

“Among our clients, we find it’s those super-specific upgrades and extras that they find the most satisfying,” says Zuber, who designs alongside clients. “That could be a hobby room tricked out for something they’re extremely passionate about, like the train room we designed for a homeowner who wanted a permanent setup for their model railroad collection, or a totally unique feature like the ‘bicycle lounge’ we created for a client in an unused detached garage on their property.”

A good compromise might be to design the space so that it can easily be used in a different way down the line, Zuber says. So you can dedicate a space as your yoga or art studio if it’s easily converted.

“If something is your passion and it helps you relax, then having your own place to pursue it will ultimately contribute to your enjoyment of your home,” Zuber says.

Smart Home Features

Smart home features range from expensive, whole-home upgrades to inexpensive light bulbs or outlets.

“Contemporary smart home security systems are a great way to give your home a modern touch and help provide extra enjoyment and peace of mind,” says Courtney Klosterman, a home insights expert at Hippo, a homeowner’s insurance company.

Smart door locks make it easy to lock and unlock your home in person or remotely. Plus, features such as doorbells, motion sensors, and security systems can keep you safe.

Nicastro points out that some homeowners haven’t yet adopted smart technology and might see it as a burden. “A lot of these devices must be connected to the internet, and if your internet goes out, it can cause headaches for the homeowner,” he says. “What if the home buyer isn't tech savvy?”



Related: 5 Must-Have Smart Home Features to Upgrade Every Room

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.