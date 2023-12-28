7 Home Items You Should Always Buy on Sale

Don't splurge when updating your home with these pieces.

Whether you’re renovating your home or just doing a decor refresh, home items can be expensive. But that doesn’t mean you should splurge on everything or even pay full price. There are lots of essential and decorative items you can easily find on sale, just about any time of the year. So, before adding anything to your cart, read this list of eight items you should always buy on sale.

Bath Towels

There’s no reason to pay full price for bath towels, according to Deana Lenz of Deana Lenz Interiors. “I don't like to buy bath towels unless they're on sale," she says. "They get easily worn from the constant washing.”

Most bath towels are supposed to last for around two years. However, in reality, most of us keep them for far longer. If your towels are becoming less absorbent or look worn out, it’s a smart idea to keep your eyes open for a sale.

Dish Towels

Haven’t we all ruined a perfectly good dishtowel drying off a greasy pan we thought was clean? While dishtowels are not exactly high-ticket items, they become worn out fairly quickly. That’s why Lenze also recommends buying dish towels on sale. “Dishtowels easily soil and it is nice to always have a few fresh ones on hand, especially for entertaining.”

So if you see good dishtowels on sale, it can’t hurt to pick up a few extras.

Drinking Glasses

Whether they get dropped (yikes) or someone forgets to label the box “fragile” in a move, drinking glasses are more likely than not to break. So, they aren’t worth paying extra for most of the time. It’s also nice to have a large selection of different kinds of glassware, especially if you frequently entertain.“One can never have enough drinking glasses," Lenz says. "It's fun to mix and match them when setting a table."

Accent Chairs

Accent chairs make a great addition to any room. The best part is that they can add a pop of pattern and style. But according to interior designer Francesa Grace, you don’t need to pay full price for them. “Accent chairs are a great item to purchase on sale because they tend to be very pricey and something I’m always looking for but don’t want to splurge on,” she says.

Coffee Table Books

Whether they’re arranged by color on a bookshelf or stacked decoratively on a table, an extra coffee table book or two can add a nice touch to any room. But why pay full price? “They really never go out of style so there’s no reason not to buy them when they’re discounted,” says Grae.

Ceramic Decor

There are so many places to buy ceramic decor, so you don't need to shell out more than you want to snag a good piece. “Any ceramic piece one can find on sale is a win," Lenz says. "They are beautiful to arrange on a coffee table, on top of books, or a small catch-all piece on a bedside table. Ceramics offer a rich, historic, and strong texture to any space."

Best of all, because ceramic pieces aren’t essential, you can take your time and enjoy the hunt without overspending.



Anything Trendy

Do you like updating your home with the latest trendy decor? Do you get super into micro trends from all over social media, like Barbiecore? Well, you may not be into those hot pink curtains a few months down the line. So, it doesn’t make sense to splurge on aesthetics that are simply a flash in the pan. Seek out a sale instead if you want to try trendy pieces in your home.



