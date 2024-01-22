8 Heated Socks to Keep Your Toes Warm All Winter



OUTDOOR CLOTHING has come a long way since the turn of the 21st century. We’re fortunate to have tons of next-gen fabrics to choose from, including the very best synthetics and natural materials like Merino wool and hydrophobic (water-repellent) down. Most are better than traditional cotton in every way. They’re warmer, more durable, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, temperature-regulating—you get the picture. But, if you really want to upgrade your wardrobe, consider going electric.

If you like adventuring in the outdoors, especially as the temperature drops in fall and winter, heated apparel is the way to go. We’re living in a Golden Age of electrified textiles, from heated winter gloves to battery-powered beanies to electrified winter vests. But, if you tend to run cold, there’s one bit of heated gear you’ll want to invest in above all others: Heated socks.



A good pair of socks will keep your feet warm and comfortable in almost any weather. But a good pair of heated socks can keep you truly toasty, even on the longest backcountry hikes, pre-work driveway snow shoveling sessions, or all-day ski adventures. There’s a lot to consider when shopping for your first pair, though: Battery run time, fabric durability, comfortable fit, price, and, of course, maximum temperature are all important. We dug deep into the most popular models to find the very best heated socks to consider this year.



Tread Heated Socks

We’ve been fans of Gobi’s heated clothing since first testing their heated gloves more than a year ago. So, we’re not surprised to find they make some of the best heated socks. The Gobi Tread boast all the essential features to help keep our tootsies warm in the coldest weather. With a high maximum temperature of 140°F and fast heat-up time of just 30 seconds, they’re built for keeping up with serious winter temps. The temperature is easily controlled via a wireless remote control, so you’re never left out in the cold fiddling with some knob or switch built into the sock itself. That they’re available in a handful of colors in a nice touch too.

On the downside, the cotton construction is less than ideal for hardcore outdoor adventures. While it’s often more comfortable than synthetics and Merino wool, it’s heavy when wet and loses all of its insulating capabilities too. At just under $200, this pair is also among the priciest we’ve seen this year. Although, when it comes to outdoor apparel, you often get what you pay for. That’s why, despite these minor criticisms, these are still our pick for the best heated socks overall of 2023.



What do buyers say? “These socks are the bomb! Would order again! They fit perfectly,” said one Amazon reviewer.

ActionHeat 3.7V Rechargeable Battery Heated Socks 2.0

ActionHeat’s battery-powered heated socks have been around for years. But, this latest version is a major upgrade in every way. They’re constructed of a 70/30 blend of cotton and Lycra spandex, which provides the comfort and warmth of cotton with the stretchability and versatility of Lycra. This ensures a good fit and more moisture-wicking than all-cotton alternatives. The rechargeable batteries are a nice upgrade (over traditional AAs), and ActionHeat claims a maximum run time of seven hours on Low, four hours on High. That’s more than enough to get you through a short day hike or an afternoon of tailgating. We also appreciate the inclusion of a machine-washable laundry bag.

Some reviewers complain about the quality of the battery packs, however, it seems ActionHeat’s customer service is good about doing the right thing. The stitching isn’t perfect either, and some reviewers note being able to feel the heating elements in a way that’s uncomfortable. Still, with a decent price and a longer history of making heated socks than many companies we’ve seen, these are a solid pair of heated socks.

What do buyers say? “If you are always cold this product is great [for] you! The socks are super soft and long,” said one Amazon reviewer.

Electric Heated Socks for Men & Women, 2023 Upgraded

These socks do not do one thing exceptionally well over other pairs on this list, but what they do provide is great overall value for the price you pay. For starters, the socks are machine-washable as long as you use the provided free laundry bag. This is rare because a lot of other pairs as that you hand wash so you don't mess up the heating wires. These socks also contain ring-shaped heating, as opposed the heating wires going all over the place. When wearing the socks the ring-shaped heating feels a lot more balanced and less intrusive than other pairs can sometimes feel.

As for power rechargeable batteries on the socks are loaded with enough juice (4000 mAh) to provide several hours of consistent warmth. The battery packs are a little big, so you will notice them on your calves. But after a few wears you get used to the fit. When you consider the price point on these steppers, the truth is you get a ton of bang for your buck. Start here if you're a first-time heated sock buyer or if you're looking for a good deal.

What do buyers say? “The four temperature levels keep my feet toasty warm, even in the coldest conditions. The inclusion of a free laundry bag is a thoughtful bonus,” said one Amazon reviewer.

XLP 2P BT Surround Comfort Heat Sock Set

For serious adventures, we like Hotronic’s XLP PFI 50 Surround Comfort Heat Socks. The blend of synthetic fabrics (80% nylon and 20% spandex) make these a great choice over traditional cotton. That means better temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking capabilities, whether they’re on or off. With a larger heating area than most on this list, they also keep more of your feet warm (rather than just your toes). The rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs stow neatly out of the way via snaps on the inside calf of each sock. Three heat settings allow you to dial in your preferred temperature, and a clever PowerBoost mode offers short bursts of up to three minutes of extra warmth at a time.

On the downside, these heated socks lack a wireless remote. That means changing the heat settings on the fly involves pulling up your pant leg and fiddling with the switch in the cold. At more than $200, they’re also near the top of the price range for heated socks we’ve shopped this year. But, if you’re the hardcore outdoorsy and cotton just won’t live up to your adventures, these might be the best heated socks for you.

What do buyers say? “Expensive but if you ski and have cold feet you know it can be [a] terrible day. These keep your feet warm. Batteries last about as long as claimed on the various settings,” said one Amazon reviewer.

Battery Heating Socks for Men Women

The price point on these socks is out-of-this-world, but we also liked how much they felt like a traditional cotton sock when on feet. The socks aren't too tight, and they have just enough cushioning to feel good inside a boot. The biggest downside about the socks is they are battery-powered. The battery box is also larger than some might prefer. You will get solid hours of use thanks to the constant juice from the batteries though.

Remember though, these are some of the cheapest heated socks you can buy. If you can get past the batteries and the battery box, then you'll find these are a great budget pair of heated socks that delivery consistent heat and come in a familiar fit.

What do buyers say? “My son used these on a 2-night camping trip. They ran through 3 AAA batteries (per sock) each night, but they kept his feet warm and helped him sleep well," said one Amazon reviewer.

Heated Socks

Most heated sock buyers are mainly looking to keep their toes warm. Snow Deer’s heated socks boast an oversized heating element that wraps completely around the top and bottom of the toe box, ensuring more intense and consistent warmth where you want it most. The 7.4V 2200mAh rechargeable lithium batteries provide more reliable heat than ordinary 3.7V & 5V batteries and run for up to 6.5 hours on Low power. Three settings allow for dialing in just the right amount of warmth. The option to buy extra batteries is especially nice for anyone—hikers, skiers, hunters, and cold-weather paddlers—looking to venture farther away from civilization without a reliable power source.

There isn’t much to dislike about these. Some reviewers note that these socks tend to run small—narrow in the foot and tighter around the calf. That said, we recommend sizing up just in case. While they’re technically machine-washable (using the included wash sack), the manufacturer strongly recommends hand-washing and air-drying. These minor quibbles aside, these socks are a solid option, especially at under $80.

What do buyers say? “On the coldest horseback ride of my life, these things kept me alive … at least in the toes!” said one Amazon reviewer.



Rechargeable Electric Heated Socks

The best heated socks can run north of $200. But, you don’t have to drop anywhere near that on a decent pair. These rechargeable heated socks from Ms. Dear offer the most essential features we look for in a good pair of electric foot coverings. The natural and synthetic fabric blend—78% Cotton, 20% Polyester, 2% Spandex—combines all the softness and warmth of cotton with a dash of synthetic for maximum moisture-wicking and stretchiness. Dual 3.7V rechargeable li-ion batteries boast up to 10 hours of battery life. That’s plenty for an all-day hike or a full day on the mountains.

At less than $40 (including the socks, batteries, and charger), these seem almost too good to be true. While these heated socks have mostly positive reviews, some buyers complain of lackluster quality and questionable long-term durability. But, if you’re looking to dip your toes (pun intended) into the world of electric clothing, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable pair of heated socks than these.

What do buyers say? “I have hunted with these socks in sub freezing temps with high winds and my feet stay warm. These are a GAME CHANGER!! You will not be disappointed,” said one Walmart reviewer.

Wireless Heated Socks

While it might seem like a nice-to-have, we’d argue that a wireless remote control for your heated socks is the only way to go. Not having to take off your gloves, hike up your pant legs, and fiddle with a tiny switch or dial on the side of your socks in frigid weather is essential for us. Dr. Warm’s Wireless Heated Socks include a wireless key fob-style remote (similar to your car’s) to control the settings of both socks. Whether on Low, Medium, or High, these heat up within 30 seconds, to a rated maximum of 149℉—plenty high for even the most extreme winter days.

At just under $100, these are priced in the midrange of the models we shopped and researched this year. That’s not surprising, especially since there’s little to dislike. They boast two long-lasting batteries, are well-reviewed on Amazon, and offer the convenience of a remote you can keep in your jacket pocket. If you’re keen to spend a bit more than just the most budget model, but can’t see yourself dropping over $200 on a pair of socks—heated or otherwise—these are a great compromise.

What do buyers say? “I tried these socks on a very cold day snowmobiling -12°F. They heat up quickly and I was able to run on low when I used them,” said one Amazon reviewer.

How to Find the Best Heated Socks (for You)

If you live in the northern United States or frequently venture outdoors in the fall and winter, you know the value in a good pair of heated socks. But, which model is best? Let’s look at a few things to consider so you can find the best heated socks for you:

Design: The design of the right heated socks for you depends largely on how you’re planning to use them. If you’ll be shoveling heavy snow for hours at a time, heavy socks with a thick construction and a high-output battery (with a high max temperature) are going to be best. If you’ll be exploring the backcountry by foot or on skis, you might want something a little lighter and more compact that won’t get in the way.

Battery Life: Battery life is a huge consideration, of course. If you’ll be away from civilization and a power source for hours or days, you’ll want heated socks with a large battery or even the ability to swap batteries along the way. In our experience, most companies tend to overstate the life of their batteries. So “12 hours” might be closer to eight, etc. The only way to know for sure is to dig into honest reviews or buy and test yourself, ideally from an etailer with a generous free return policy.

Comfort: Even the best heated socks can’t completely hide the wires and heating elements inside. You’ll likely be able to feel them. But, with better models, they likely won’t be unobtrusive or uncomfortable. Most battery packs that power heated socks these days are relatively compact and lightweight too.

Price: You can drop north of $400 on a pair of mobile-app-controlled, Bluetooth-enabled heated socks (seriously), but you don’t have to. Most of the models we recommend are in the $80-150 range, and they’re likely to be more than adequate for most outdoor adventures.

How We Selected

Heated socks can be a game-changer for surviving (and enjoying) winter outdoors, but they can be a little pricey. That’s why we carefully researched dozens of the top-selling brands and models to find the best options on the market. We compared fit, durability, fabrics, battery life, comfort, price, and buyer reviews from many of our favorite trusted retailers. The list above includes our seven picks for the best heated socks worth a look in 2023.

