7 Green Cocktails for St. Patrick's Day and Beyond

Here's how to make our favorite eye-catching green cocktails.

We generally decide which cocktail recipe to make depending on a few factors. These variables might include the base spirit we prefer (gin and rye are, after all, very different), whether or not we happen to have a cocktail shaker handy, how much alcohol content is appropriate, and whether or not we're serving a crowd. Aesthetic choices matter, which is why we're partial to beautiful coupes and elevated rocks glasses, but sometimes, the simple color of a cocktail is also part of the equation. Whether you're promoting prosperity for Lunar New Year or celebrating St. Patrick's Day, our favorite green cocktails include an earthy Matcha Whisky Highball, a classic Grasshopper, and more.

Green Beast Margarita

You can use up the remainder of an avocado for color and creaminess in this savory tequila cocktail.

Matcha Whiskey Cocktail

A little matcha goes a long way in this unexpectedly earthy green highball recipe.

Grasshopper

This bright green, pre-prohibition cocktail combines créme de menthe and créme de cacao.

Celery and Salt Shrub

This celery-flavored shrub features slightly sweet white balsamic vinegar and a welcome pinch of salt to balance everything out.

Frozen Cucumber Margarita

This frozen Margarita calls for tequila, cucumber, and coconut water, blended up with cilantro and lime and rimmed with a mix of chili powder, sumac, and salt. It’s an ode to Gail Simmons' favorite Mexican street snack: fruta con chile y limón, little bags of sliced mango, cucumber, and jicama usually sprinkled with Tajín, a spicy and sour snack seasoning.

Frozen Grasshopper

This frozen cocktail is infused with bracing aquavit, bringing a bite of caraway, fruity banana liqueur, and cooling crème de menthe. Using two kinds of crème de menthe, both white and green, creates the contrast between the stark white whip and minty green drink, but either color can be used in both.

Jardin Verde

This refreshing nonalcoholic cocktail is sweet and mildly bitter thanks to Seedlip Garden 108, and has botanical notes that shine with the addition of fragrant, herbal tonic water.

