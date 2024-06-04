7 Fresh Hotel Openings and Renovations Hitting New England This Summer

Summer is finally here, and the most popular resort towns across New York and New England are rolling out big budget renovation and new lodgings. Still, not all top-dollar seaside stays are created equal, so we’ve stacked up the stats for quick comparison: How much did it cost? Is Fido invited? How about Little Jet Set Jr.? What’s the scene and what bottles are in the cellar?

From harbor-side havens to mountain retreats to urban staycation spots, here is a look at the seven best newcomers and refreshed favorites to book for your next long weekend—or your entire summer.

Newport Harbor Island Resort, R.I.

Gurney’s former Newport hotspot is reborn and rebranded after a $50 million investment.

Gurney’s, essentially a historic landmark with the Newport set, has been treated to a total remodel—not to mention a new name. Refashioned as the Newport Harbor Island Resort, the island property is reopening following a massive transformation, which includes the opening of new (and larger) guestrooms, suites, and common spaces as well as a contemporary spa, new meeting spaces, dining experiences, and a 22-slip marina.

The Rundown:

Who’s it for? Newport regulars and anyone looking for a bigger resort-style option (the town is mostly stacked with boutique hotels).

No. of rooms: 257, including 18 suites.

Cost of renovation: $50 million.

Average nightly rate: Starts at $489.

Pet friendly? Yes.

On-site fitness? Yes, there is a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, and seasonal outdoor saltwater pool.

Best bottle in the wine cellar: 2019 Opus One, Napa Valley, priced at $750 per bottle.

Kids allowed? Yes.

The Cottages and Lofts at the Boat Basin, Nantucket, Mass.

The Cottages had the location, now they have the look, feel and comfort.

Before this year, the Cottages and Lofts at the Boat Basin have always been about location. And it was a location you couldn’t beat being right at the center of Nantucket harbor, in perfect walking distance from all the shops, restaurants, museums, and the marina. But the accommodations were dated, to say the least. Now, White Elephant Resorts has overhauled the interiors, leaning heavily into the island’s nautical roots. Led by Nantucket-based designer Audrey Sterk, the interior design includes 3-D pieces of framed mariners’ knots, nautical charts of the island, brass barometers instruments, and a commissioned mural as a focal point of each cottage. (One of them includes a floor-to-ceiling seascape depicting a “First Nantucket Settlers” scene with large masted-sailboats.)

The Rundown:

Who’s it for? Families and groups of friends who want to stay close to the water and walking distance from the center of town; people multiple and/or large dogs.

No. of rooms: 29 cottages.

Cost of renovation: Did not disclose.

Average nightly rate: High season rates start at $1,250 per night.

Pet friendly? Yes, 12 of the accommodations are dog-friendly “Woof Cottages.” They offer all the same amenities with some extras for furry friends such as doggy beds, welcome treats, and an endless supply of tennis balls.

On-site fitness? No indoor options.

Best bottle in the cellar: While the Cottages at the Boat Basin doesn’t have a wine cellar, sister property the Wauwinet does— both are part of the White Elephant Resorts collection. Wine director Jason Irving recommends the Château de Beaucastel 2006 Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France.

Kids allowed? Yes.

The Ranch Hudson Valley, Sloatsburg, N.Y.

If you can put down the bottle for a weekend, this the chicest way to get well in New York.

The Ranch has become the health and wellness retreat for celebrities over the last few years with locations in Malibu, Calif., and in Italy’s Ernici Mountains (just south of Rome). Now, the luxury fitness destination is adding a third location just north of New York City in the Hudson Valley. Spread across 200 acres on a lakefront estate, the property aims to immerse you in nature as they experience the core elements of the Ranch program: fitness classes followed by wellness treatments (such as deep tissue massages or hydrotherapy with hot and cold plunge pools, etc.) with organic, plant-based meals scheduled throughout the day for detoxing, nourishment, and to maintain energy.

“We’ve been looking to open an East Coast outpost for some time,” Alex Glasscock, cofounder and CEO of The Ranch, tells Robb Report. “We’ve kept most of the architectural details intact to give the historic mansion an overhaul. The property lends itself to the Ranch’s goal for a holistic journey, focused on renewal.”

The Ranch Hudson Valley offers four-day and five-day wellness programs with varying intensities, and the property is now accepting reservations for summer.

The Rundown:

Who’s it for? True healthy is wealth believers who aren’t afraid of a zero-alcohol getaway.



No. of rooms: 25.

Cost of build: Did not disclose.

Average nightly rate: The Ranch Hudson Valley is available for stays year-round with starting rates ranging from $2,575 (double occupancy, low season, three nights) to $6,900 (single occupancy, high season, four nights)

Pet friendly? No



On-site fitness? It’s all about fitness, both indoors and outdoors. You’ll have the choice of either a two- or four-hour hike each morning. Afternoons are filled with strength training, restorative yoga, and a daily massage. For those seeking more unique health treatments or additional recovery enhancements, the resort offers Body Pod body composition, chiropractic treatments, energy healing, sound baths, and contrast hydrotherapy through a hot and cold plunge pool. In the summer, there is stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and wild swimming in the lake, while in the winter, it’s all about sledding.



Best bottle in the wine cellar: It’s dry.



Kids allowed? 14 or older.

The Roundtree in Amagansett, Long Island, N.Y.

What was old is new again in the Hamptons this summer.

A favorite luxury boutique in the Hamptons, the Roundtree is now fully restored. More like staying at a friend’s cozy country house than an impersonal hotel, its exceptional placement in Amagansett is the draw. It’s also ridiculously easy to get to from New York City as the Hampton Jitney shuttle bus stops right in front of the hotel. But better still, it’s right in the middle of town, making nearly everything you need walkable—no rental car needed.

The Rundown:

Who’s it for? People who appreciate comfort and class more than Bravo-style glitz.

No. of rooms: 13.

Cost of renovation: Did not disclose.

Average nightly rate: In July and August, weekday rates range from $895 to $3,495. On the weekend, expect somewhere between $1,295 and $4,495. Outside of those summer months, the average daily rate is approximately $1,100 per night.

Pet friendly?: Yes

On-site fitness? No

Best bottle in the cellar: Not applicable—there is no on-site restaurant. But the hotel does provide wine to guests upon request.

Kids allowed? Yes

The Weston, Weston, Vt.

The Weston is Vermont’s buzziest new luxury hotel.

The Weston, a charming country-style retreat nestled in Vermont’s Green Mountains, just a few hours drive from either New York City or Boston, is an all-year luxury boutique property that opened late last year and is now gearing up for its first summer. Among one of the standout amenities onsite is the Weston’s spa (cutely coined “Le Spa”), offering among the most soothing and refreshing facials you will find in the Northeast (using Natura Bisse skin care products), all while lying on a massage table bed that is so snug and plush you’d wish it was your own bed at home.

The Rundown:

Who’s it for? Individuals, couples, even also families with older kids, who want small town charm but demand 5-star service.

No. of rooms: NIne.

Cost of renovation: $10 million.

Average nightly rate: Room rates start at $450 and go up to $3,000 per night.

Pet friendly? Yes, dogs under 50 pounds.

On-site fitness? Yes, including an indoor fitness center with cardio machines and weights.

Best bottle in the wine cellar: Albert Bichot 2019 Clos des Mouches Chardonnay, Burgundy, France

Kids allowed? Yes, children over the age of 12 are welcome.

Twin Farms, Barnard, Vt.

Vermont’s only five-star Relais & Châteaux property has a fresh new look.

Rare is the luxury getaway that is also an all-inclusive, but here we are (in the mountains, no less). The adults-only destination, which touts itself as Vermont’s only five-star Relais & Châteaux property, recently added eight treehouse accommodations, each spanning approximately 800 square feet and perched 20 feet above the ground. Drawing influence from the Japanese practices of wabi-sabi, the concept is to celebrate less is more. For example, the large windows were intentionally installed both to allow in as much natural light as possible while also giving guests the feeling as if they’re floating in the treetops.

“The inspiration was to create something truly lovely, calm, and natural—a space that integrated the beauty of the surrounding woods,” John Graham, managing director for Twin Farms, tells Robb Report. “To help support this, at the direction of the owners, the interiors embrace the Japanese aesthetic wabi-sabi, which celebrates the beauty of imperfection in nature.”

The Rundown:

Who’s it for? Those looking for an adults-only getaway—whether you have kids or not.

No. of rooms: 28 total (including the eight new treehouses)

Cost of renovation: Did not disclose.

Average nightly rate: Room rates begin at $2,800 and go up to $5,900 depending on the season and day of the week.

Pet friendly? Yes, the hotel welcomes dogs (up to two, maximum 100 pounds each) in select cottages for $75 per day, per dog. The property provides sleeping accommodations, blankets, treats, water and food bowls, and waste cans, but not dog food.

On-site fitness? Yes, there is an indoor fitness center, equipped with up-to-date cardio and strength-training equipment, including Technogym treadmills, a NordicTrack bike, a Concept2 rowing machine, and a dual Smith machine for weight training with a freedom rack to allow for safe lifting. Group fitness and private instructor classes are available with reservation.

Best bottle in the cellar: “We have a 15,000-bottle cellar that the sommeliers pair with the meals. You can always discuss options with them as well,” says general manager Michael Beardsley. “The best bottle is very subjective to a wine aficionado. Mine could be California Cab, yours could be Bordeaux.”

Kid friendly/kids allowed? Thankfully, no.

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Harwich, Mass.

Beds with a view? Cocktails and canapes? Check in to Wequassett.

One of Cape Cod’s most beloved coastal resorts has redesigned its eight private poolside cabanas overlooking Pleasant Bay and the Atlantic Ocean with the brand’s signature fabrics with an emphasis on coastal chic, adding a new poolside exclusive menu of cocktails and canapés to match. The cabana redesign is also a sneak peek at Wequassett’s planned second phase of renovations and design updates across all its guest rooms, including the signature suites, villas, and cottages.

The Rundown:

Who’s it for? Cabana addicts.

No. of rooms: 120

Cost of renovation: $5 million

Average nightly rate: $1,300 per night during summer.

Pet friendly? Yes, dogs are treated as VIPs at Wequassett with plush beds, toys and treats. A dedicated Doggie Concierge is available to arrange playdates and grooming services. Pets must weigh under 90 pounds; only one per guest room is allowed.

On-site fitness? Yes, the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center seven days a week during specified hours, and yoga and meditation is held in the Pavilions from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. During the months of July and August, the property has a full schedule of fitness activities, including TORCH’D classes with celebrity fitness trainer Isaac Boots.

Best bottle in the wine cellar: Harlan Estate 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, California, which is listed for $2,950.

Kids allowed? Yes, the hotel has an award-winning children’s center that offers educational, innovative, and whimsical programming for children ages four to 12. The center is equipped with various video gaming systems, engaging toys, crafts, and an outdoor amphitheater. Additionally, the outside area features a nautical-themed pirate ship playground with a splash park, ball pit, slides, and picnic area. The hotel has partnered with premium baby brand Maxi-Cosi, offering personalized amenities such as strollers, car and booster seats, and highchairs.

