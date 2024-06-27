7 Fourth of July events to check out in Lane County

Tonka the dog joins Ashlynn Grace McCarthy on the Miss Rodeo Oregon truck for the 2022 Creswell 4th of July Celebration Parade in Creswell.

Across Lane County, residents celebrating Independence Day can find plenty of festivities this year, from food to drink to entertainment and competitions. There are rodeos and races and parades and fireworks displays, accompanied by fine food, live music and other entertainment. Here are some of the top events for Lane County folks to follow as they make their July 4 plans:

Eugene Pro Rodeo

The annual Eugene Pro Rodeo featuring competitions, entertainment and fireworks is back again. Attendees can see Roughstock, bareback riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping events. There will be rodeo clowns, carnival food and drinks.

When: Wednesday, July 3, through Saturday, July 6, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.Where: Eugene Pro Rodeo at 90751 Prairie Road, Eugene.More info: www.eugeneprorodeo.com

Creswell Fourth of July Parade

The long-standing Creswell Fourth of July Parade will take place in downtown Creswell, featuring a string of live musicians.

While the parade starts at 11 a.m., there will be events throughout the day including a paid pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. a military flyover at 11:20 a.m. and a fireworks show at dusk. Vendors and food will be available all day as well as face painting and open houses at the Creswell Museum and Historic Old Schoolhouse.

Check the Chamber website for information on street closures.

When: Thursday, July 4.Where: Creswell Downtown & Holt Park, Creswell.More info: business.creswellchamber.com/events/details/2024-4th-of-july-celebration-6900

Harrisburg Fourth of July celebrations

The city of Harrisburg's annual Fourth of July extravaganza offers an array of ways to get involved. From the firefighter breakfast, Veteran's Wall of Honor, a jet flyover, book sale, museum browsing, live music, boat parade, vendors, crafts, kids obstacle course, fireworks and food there's something for all.

On Wednesday, there will be a pet parade, where attendees and their pets can don costumes and join the brigade along the Harrisburg Riverfront.

When: Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4.Where: 500 Smith St., Harrisburg.More info: www.facebook.com/HarrisburgJuly4th

A runner high-fives the Oregon 22 mascot at the finish of the 2022 Butte to Butte Run in downtown Eugene July 4, 2022.

50th annual Oregon Track Club Butte to Butte run

The Rexius Oregon Track Club's Butte to Butte is celebrating 50 years of tradition with three events: a 10K Run, a 5K Run/ Walk and a 4-mile Mayor's Walk. The event claims to be Eugene's longest-running community race, starting with young Eugene athletes who ran up to the top of Spencer Butte and along Willamette Street in 1973.

The routes take runners and walkers through the historic streets of Eugene. The race ends with the finish line location and festival at 5th Street Public Market.

Registration costs $30 for adults 13+ and $10 for youth under 12. Prices will raise by $5 after July 1.

When: Thursday, July 4, starting at 6:30 a.m.Where: 5th Street Public Market at 296 E 5th Ave. and Spencer Butte Middle School at 500 E 43rd Ave., Eugene.More info: buttetobutte.com

Florence 'old-fashioned' fireworks

Florence's annual Independence Day Celebration features a 30-minute fireworks show over the Siuslaw River at the east end of the Port of Sisulaw Campground and can be viewed along the waterfront in Historic Old Town Florence. Fireworks start around 10 p.m.

Florence Habitat for Humanity works with the city to organize a community-wide Porch Parade and a Bicycle Parade down Bay Street. There is also annual pie and watermelon eating contests, music and more throughout the day.

When: Thursday, July 4.Where: Bay Street, Florence.More info: florencechamber.com/events/annual-events-festivals/july-4th

Oregon Bach Festival's Big Brass and fireworks

In collaboration with Emeralds Baseball, Oregon Bach Festival is presenting a concert from Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band. The concert will open with a performance from local band Marichi Monumental and will conclude with fireworks.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 and must be purchased through Emeralds Baseball.

When: Wednesday, July 3, at 8 p.m.Where: PK Park at 90751 Prairie Road, Eugene.More info: calendar.uoregon.edu/event/big_brass_and_boom_ii_with_rebirth_brass_band?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=widget&utm_source=University+of+Oregon

Springfield's 'Light of Liberty' celebration

Put on by Springfield's Utility Board, the Light of Liberty family-friendly event promises food, fun and entertainment with performances from The Spinners and more. The night ends with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.Where: Island Park at 200 West B St., Springfield.More info: www.subutil.com/about-us/in-our-community/lol2024

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Fourth of July events in Eugene, Springfield, Lane County