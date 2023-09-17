7 Expert Design Tips to Help You Nail the Matte Black Decor Trend

Industry pros share their best tips for incorporating the versatile, timeless finish into any space.

Black decor is like the little black dress of interior design. It’s timeless and versatile and makes any space look classy—so it’s no surprise that matte black decor is having a moment right now. Black is an inherently formal and sophisticated color that can easily make a powerful and confident statement in any space.

It's a neutral shade that pairs effortlessly with any color, validating its versatility. And, as the darkest shade in the color spectrum, it makes an excellent accent, especially with a neutral, matte finish. To learn why matte black specifically is popular right now, we reached out to the design experts. Read on for inspiration on how to elevate your home with matte black decor.

Why Matte Black?

Black is an achromatic shade that creates a feeling of depth and infinite space; an effect further emphasized with a matte finish. “Matte black is so versatile that it works with almost any style,” says Kristin Marino, interior designer and founder of Kozy Kasa.

“I especially love seeing matte black integrated into Scandinavian interiors," she says. "It adds visual interest and a bit of drama to the lighter tones and understated style."

Expert-Approved Ways to Use Matte Black in Your Home

Design experts share why they love matte black (spoiler alert: it's practical!) and give inspiration for using the finish in your own home.

1. Paint Your Walls Black

Matte black might not be the first color that comes to mind as you consider painting your walls, but the shade is continuously growing in popularity. “While black may feel like a huge commitment, in matte form, it can become incredibly restful, almost free of distraction,” says Patrick O’Donnell, color consultant and brand ambassador of Farrow & Ball. “Matte black will recede visually, giving a sense of depth to your walls.”

Where a gloss or eggshell black paint bounces light, matte black absorbs light, creating that sense of depth and further strengthening the color. “Team matte black paint with Blackened white for a crisp contrast. Or for something more modern, try an ultramarine blue on trim for a bold contrast," O'Donnell suggests. "In decoration, accent it with burnt oranges and rose pinks for warmth or keep it clean with natural unbleached linens.”

2. Opt for Matte Black Countertops

Forget white glossy marble; matte black worktops are what you need to make a true design statement. “Plain white or speckled and mirror chip worktops are becoming old hat,” says Mor Krisher, Head of Product Design at Caesarstone. “Marble motifs remain the primary trend, but design savvy consumers are moving towards dark grays and blacks in matte finishes with bold textures and organic patterns.”



“Viewed by many as an accent color, shades such as black and dark grey, when used on surfaces such as worktops, floors, and splashbacks, make a room feel inviting, particularly when combined with textured woods to add a rustic, homely charm,” says Simon Boocock, managing director of CRL Stone. “Black is also deemed to be timeless, which is an important consideration when choosing things like work surfaces and tiling, as these are long-term fixtures.”

Polished black stone creates a classic, luxurious look, while a textured, matte finish has a contemporary look that fits beautifully with modern designs. Boocock recommends offsetting black worktops and countertops with lighter kitchen furniture and bright color pops to create a satisfying contrast.

3. Install Matte Faucets and Fixtures

If you're looking to do a quick bathroom refresh, swap out the faucets and fixtures before you do any major renovations. Exchange your white porcelain and shiny chrome for matte black bathroom fixtures and fittings instead. “Black is a sought-after colorway in the bathroom, mainly because of its versatility,” says Ben Bryden, sales and marketing director at RAK Ceramics. “Matte black is easy to match with other shades but makes a big impact in its own right because of its style and sophistication,” he says.

Bryden suggests combining a black washbasin with white elements, like white stone or marble tiles, for a sleek monochrome look. "“Opting for a black basin or matte black brassware gives the bathroom a real lift, making this a great option for retrofit projects," he says.

4. Choose Matte Black Lighting

Add a contemporary accent to your home with matte black lighting. “Matte black finishes offer a sleek and modern aesthetic that resonates with contemporary design preferences,” says Niki Wright, co-founder of lights&lamps. “It adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to interiors, making it a popular choice for those looking to create a chic and stylish space.”

Scarlet Hampton, Wright's co-founder, agrees. “While trends come and go, matte black has a timeless quality that doesn’t feel like a passing fad," she says. "This makes it a safe choice for homeowners who want to invest in fixtures that won’t quickly go out of style.”

5. Create a Cohesive Design with Matte Black Hardware

Attention to detail is everything in interior design. After you've accessorized your home with matte black light fixtures and decorative accents, create a cohesive look by dressing your doors with matte black hardware to match. Matte black hardware creates a strong contrast against light-colored walls and cabinetry, adding visual interest and helping light fixtures stand out as focal points.

“Matte black hardware can help tie together different design elements within a space," Wright says. "For example, black light fixtures, faucets, cabinet handles, and door hardware can create a cohesive and unified look throughout a room.”

Beyond their aesthetic value, Hampton also draws our attention to the practical benefits of matte black hardware, including durability and resistance to wear and tear. The matte finish is more forgiving of fingerprints, water spots, and smudges compared to glossy finishes, which means matte hardware will require less daily maintenance.



6. Use Matte Black as an Accent

Accent your home with matte black decorative accessories. “Matte black is a versatile color that seamlessly integrates with different design styles without clashing with other colors or materials,” Marino says. “It also creates a dramatic contrast against lighter or brighter colors, drawing attention to a certain element within the space.”

Marino’s Westhill Drive project is the perfect example of black accents making a powerful statement in a monochrome scheme. Black leather bar stools, matte black pendants, a black vase, and black ironmongery punctuate the spotless white kitchen, creating a satisfying and striking contrast. The matte finish ensures a refined contemporary feel, while the natural wood floor prevents the monochrome scheme from feeling stark and sterile.

7. Embrace the Practicality of Black Furniture

“In 2023, we have noticed our customers expressing an increased interest in our darker hues, especially black,” says Bo Hellberg, chief marketing officer at String Furniture. That’s probably because black furniture doesn’t just look good—it’s practical too. The dark color is forgiving with spills and mucky little hands or paws—not a minor detail for busy households and growing families.

“While black can seem overwhelming to incorporate into an interior scheme, it can also perfectly tie a room together and make a unique design statement,” adds Hellberg. He suggests introducing drama to a living room with a matte black feature wall and sleek black shelving unit. “Whatever you choose, this elegant colorway is utterly timeless and promises to stand the test of time,” Hellberg says. Alternatively, if new furniture isn’t on the cards, upcycle your current furniture by painting it in a durable matte black finish, like Dead Flat by Farrow & Ball.

