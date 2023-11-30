7 Essential Greek Dishes Everyone Needs to Try
You have not lived until you've eaten loukoumades.
You have not lived until you've eaten loukoumades.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Amazon Web Services is live in Las Vegas for its AWS re:Invent event, which kicked off November 27 and runs until December 1. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote set the tone for the event, making it clear that AWS is in a position to defend its longstanding lead, and it's deploying AI tools and services to continue being the top large cloud provider in the market. Ahead of Amazon CTO Werner Vogels' keynote address, Frederic sat down with Vogels to discuss the trends he is seeing — generative AI, of course — and predictions for the coming year.
Three Call of Duty games are now available on GeForce Now. Microsoft promised to bring Activision games to the service after it bought the publisher.
If you've been dreaming of owning one of these workhorses, now's the time — this is the best price online!
YouTube Music Recap is now live and this year you can get your own personalized album art to share along with your listening stats.
Dan Titus continues to track the progress of the rookie class, and there's movement at the top of the rankings.
The Lincoln Navigator is due for some updates; the prototypes in these spy photos are expected to enter production for 2025.
From popular T-shirt bras to flattering minimizers and strapless faves, these are the best styles around.
Missed Cyber Monday? You'll flip for these discounts, like a $250 Vizio TV with loads of five-star reviews and a massage gun for just $21.
With volatility this low, the famous "Santa Claus Rally" may have already happened.