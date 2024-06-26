7-Eleven Slurpees go beyond the cup with new limited-edition Twinkies and Drumstick treats

Limited-edition Hostess Twinkies with Cherry Slurpee flavored filling are available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores, through mid-August.

Hostess and 7-Eleven have a mashup for fans of the convenience store chain's Slurpees and a certain spongy snack.

Now available in 7-Eleven stores: limited-edition Hostess Twinkies with Cherry Slurpee-flavored cream filling instead of the white stuff we're all used to.

The snacks will be available exclusively at 7-Eleven through mid-August – a timeframe that includes the annual 7-Eleven Slurpee Day on Thursday, July 11. Every year, the convenience store chain gives away free small Slurpees to celebrate its birthday (You can usually also get them at participating Speedway and Stripes stores).

Another 7-Eleven team-up: Drumstick and Slurpee

Can't get enough Slurpees? There's another limited-edition treat at 7-Eleven: the Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone.

The Drumstick ice cream cone has a blue raspberry Slurpee layer, along with "delicious blue razz sauce ripples and candy bits," the companies said in announcing the cone earlier this month.

The Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone is available while supplies last, which should be through July 4, as the company recently touted that it's "like a fireworks show for your taste buds."

