7-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for More Energy, Created by a Dietitian

Following this meal will help you feel your best.

Feeling sluggish? This Mediterranean diet meal plan may be just the ticket to improving your energy levels. To promote satiety and prevent that afternoon energy slump, we spread protein and fiber fairly evenly throughout each day while following the principles of the Mediterranean diet. Rich in nutrients, the Mediterranean diet is a healthy way of eating that includes plenty of fresh produce, whole grains, legumes, healthy fats and a wide variety of lean proteins. Long regarded as one of the healthiest diets for its numerous health benefits, the Mediterranean diet is more of a lifestyle than a strict diet. Of course, it emphasizes plenty of nutrient-rich produce, but it also promotes cooking more meals at home, sharing meals with others, increasing mindfulness, and slowing down to sit and enjoy meals rather than eating on the go.

Though the Mediterranean diet doesn’t focus on calorie counting, many people who follow meal plans prefer a set daily calorie amount. We created this plan to provide 1,500 calories but included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories. Because eating too little can zap energy levels, be sure to listen to your body and make sure that you’re eating enough. As with all meal plans, this is meant to serve as a framework for a healthy eating plan. Feel free to substitute a different meal, opt for leftovers or tailor it to whatever makes sense for your routine. Aim to eat mindfully, listen to your hunger cues and do what works best for your body.

Strategies to Increase Energy:

Stay Hydrated: It’s no secret that being dehydrated can leave you feeling sluggish. While drinking water is a great way to stay hydrated, consuming fluid-rich foods, like fruits and vegetables, can also help. Wondering if you’re hydrating adequately? Look at your urine—it should be very pale yellow or almost clear.

Eat Regular Meals: If you’re looking to improve energy, eating regular meals can help. Skipping meals can lead to low energy levels and getting too hungry (AKA “hangry”), which can cause overeating later on. Aim to eat regular meals and snacks with plenty of protein and fiber to keep your energy levels up.

Get Enough Sleep: Often easier said than done, getting enough sleep is one of the most important factors to keep you feeling great. Aiming for at least 7 hours a night of restful sleep is ideal.

Check your Nutrient Status: If you’re continually feeling fatigued and are unsure why, check in with your health care provider. Several health conditions can cause lower energy levels, such as thyroid disorders or kidney disease. Other factors that may impact energy levels include not getting enough of the nutrients iron or vitamin B12. A simple blood test can check your levels if you think you are deficient.

Aim for Balanced Meals: Eat balanced meals with fiber-rich carbohydrates, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and pair them with a protein source, like meat, eggs, yogurt or kefir, legumes or nuts. Doing so promotes more stable energy because these nutrients are broken down slowly. Focusing on foods rich in protein and fiber avoids the energy crash you may feel after eating a meal or snack high in sugar or refined carbohydrates, such as a plain bagel or a pastry.

Exercise: When you’re feeling sluggish, exercising may be the last thing you want to do, but it can really make a difference. Regularly moving your body helps improve energy levels (and it can help improve sleep, too!).

Mediterranean-Diet Foods to Focus On:

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to live in the Mediterranean region nor eat their traditional foods to follow this eating pattern. Any food within these groups can fit this diet.

Herbs and spices

Fruits

Vegetables

Healthy fats, such as olive oil or avocado oil

Nuts, including natural nut butters

Seeds (chia, pumpkin, flax and more)

Fish

Eggs

Meat

Poultry

Legumes

Dairy, including cheese, yogurt and kefir

Whole Grains (bulgur, farro, fonio, freekeh, couscous, rice and more)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Day 1

Breakfast (322 calories)

A.M. Snack (135 calories)

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Tuna Salad with Egg over 1 cup mixed greens

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 serving (3 each) Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

Dinner (490 calories)

1 serving Coconut Stew with Spinach & Beans

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 71g fat, 74g protein, 150g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,620mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to ½ cup blackberries.



Make it 2,000 calories: Add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch and ½ an avocado, sliced, to the salad at dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (365 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

A.M. Snack (176 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted pistachios, shelled

Lunch (363 calories)

1 serving Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

2 each Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

Dinner (460 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 61g fat, 95g protein, 158g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,471mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt at breakfast and change A.M. snack to ¼ cup raspberries.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to breakfast, 1 medium apple to A.M. snack, 1 medium bell pepper with ¼ cup hummus to lunch and 1 serving Pineapple & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 3

Breakfast (322 calories)

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (359 calories)

1 serving Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup

½ cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (405 calories)

1 serving Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 70g fat, 83g protein, 144g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,852mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1 plum.

Make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 ½ Tbsp. natural peanut butter at A.M. snack, add ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls as an evening snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (365 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (363 calories)

1 serving Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 serving (3 each) Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

Dinner (473 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 49g fat, 90g protein, 186g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,667mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt at breakfast and change P.M. snack to 1 plum.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to breakfast, 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack, and 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (322 calories)

A.M. Snack (135 calories)

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (401 calories)

1 serving Bell Pepper & Feta Chickpea Salad

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

2 each Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

Dinner (502 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 80g fat, 65g protein, 135g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,680mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies at breakfast and yogurt at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1 medium apple.

Make it 2,000 calories: add 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack, 1 medium peach to lunch and 1 medium banana with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to evening snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (365 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

A.M. Snack (120 calories)

1 large hard-boiled egg

½ cup blueberries

Lunch (401 calories)

1 serving Bell Pepper & Feta Chickpea Salad

P.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 serving (3 each) Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 75g fat, 75g protein, 143g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,179mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt at breakfast and hard-boiled egg at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to ½ cup blackberries.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add ¼ cup chopped walnuts at breakfast, 1 medium peach to lunch and 1 serving Mango & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 7

Breakfast (322 calories)

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Tuna Salad with Egg over 1 cup mixed greens

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

2 Tbsp. hummus

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (520 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 67g fat, 99g protein, 135g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,953mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies at breakfast and change P.M. snack to 1 plum.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls as an evening snack

