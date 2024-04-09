7 Brew is finally set to open this month in Macon. See when, what’s on the menu

New coffee shop loading … and good news: this one will finally open Monday in Macon.

7 Brew, a coffee shop franchise that prioritizes “the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink,” will start brewing hot and iced coffees, teas, lemonades, energy drinks and more for the people of Macon this month.

7 Brew is opening in Macon soon.

The coffee shop first opened in 2017 with its first “stand” in Rogers, Arkansas. The stand had only seven coffees on the menu, now known as the “original seven,” hence the shop’s name.

Now, there are over 100 locations in the nation and the shop has expanded its menu to include more delicious drinks for everyone’s taste.

Just last month, the franchise opened a stand in Warner Robins and donated $1,500 to the Navicent Health Foundation during the ribbon-cutting.

7 Brew is opening soon in Warner Robins. Here’s when, what’s on the menu

In honor of Macon’s grand opening, there will also be a special “swag day” on April 27 in which customers will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt with their purchase of a large drink.

