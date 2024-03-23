The 7 Best Watch Flexes of the Week, From Usher’s Chopard to Kyle Lowry’s De Bethune

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent may have very different rapping styles, but evidently, the three gents have similar tastes in watches.

The hip-hop icons all wore Rolexes to see award-winning hip-hop producer Andre Young, a.k.a. Dr. Dre, receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Snoop sported a classic gold Day-Date, Fiddy rocked an iced-out Datejust, and Eminem donned a custom piece by the Crown at the ceremony on Tuesday.

They weren’t the only musicians making horological statements this week, either. Rapper NLE Choppa was spotted wearing a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, while R&B star Usher busted out a glitzy gem-set Chopard Alpine Eagle for the 55th Annual NAACP Awards on Saturday.

Not to be outdone, UFC star Conor McGregor attended the New York premiere of Road House wearing a bonkers Jacob & Co. watch and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry turned up to play Phoenix Suns wearing a dazzling De Bethune timepiece.

Below are the best watch flexes of the week.

Best of Robb Report