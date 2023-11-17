7 Best Tea Rooms Around Atlanta For A Classy Afternoon

Pinkies up These are some of the most lovely places for afternoon tea around Atlanta.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just wanting to get gussied up for the day, attending an afternoon tea is a fun and classy activity that has been enjoyed for generations. While the custom of drinking tea was popularized in England during the 1660s by King Charles II, it was not until the 1840s that the concept of "afternoon tea" began by the seventh Duchess of Bedford. To cure her late afternoon hunger, she requested a tray of tea, bread, and butter brought to her room. This became a habit and she began inviting friends to join her.

An afternoon pause for tea has become a fashionable social event globally over the years. Today in Atlanta, tea rooms with personality invite locals and visitors alike to catch up over a cup in style. From tea rooms in some of the city's finest hotels to boutique spaces created solely with a cup of tea in mind, these are some of the most lovely places for afternoon tea around Atlanta.

Just Add Honey Tea Room

Just Add Honey Cafe & Tea Room

If you're looking for a modern twist on an afternoon tea service, Just Add Honey is the place to go. Located in the popular Inman Park, you and a few guests can enjoy of variety of unique teas with flavors that are combined from around the world. You'll also be served treats and small bites on the classic tiered tray sourced from local eateries around the city. Vegan and gluten-free options are available upon request.

justaddhoney.net, 684 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Unit E Atlanta, Georgia 30312

The Ginger Room

If you find yourself outside of the Atlanta city perimeter (or OTP as locals call it), The Ginger Room is a great option for a classy afternoon tea experience. The Ginger Room offers a more traditional British afternoon tea service; along with a pot of tea, you'll receive a tower that includes a selection of finger sandwiches, fresh scones, house-made clotted cream, jams, lemon curd, and various desserts. The cozy interior will transport you to the English countryside.

the-gingerroom.com, 61 Roswell St, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Dr. Bombay's Underwater Tea Party

Right in the historic Candler Park is Dr. Bombay's Underwater Tea Party, a community tea house and host to The Learning Tea, an organization committed to helping impoverished young women in India. This tea house offers an afternoon tea service that includes a pot of hot tea and an assortment of homemade bites including sandwiches, quiche, cakes, and baked goods served on stunning vintage china. Not wanting to sit down in the shop for the service? You can get your afternoon tea to go too.

drbombays.com, 1645 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, USA 30307

The Dirty Tea

Just a few blocks from Ponce City Market is the truly Instagram-worthy tea house The Dirty Tea. Founded in 2020, The Dirty Tea has made a name for itself in Atlanta with its afternoon tea services with a twist. You'll enjoy an afternoon filled with beautiful china, delicious teas, and a variety of both Southern and British sandwiches and pastries.

ivyteahouse.com, 1056 St Charles Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306

Astor Court at the St. Regis

Astor Court at St. Regis Atlanta

For a classy afternoon in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, Astor Court at the St. Regis Hotel offers a grand experience to get dressed up for. You'll wind your way up the large staircase in the lobby to an ornate room with a lovely selection of teas, scones, sandwiches, and more. The dessert assortment is truly a highlight of the service and the gorgeous chandelier in the lobby makes this experience an unforgettable one.

marriott.com, 88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Swan Coach House

Located in Buckhead on the grounds of the Atlanta History Center, the Swan Coach Houses offers visitors the full Atlanta experience. This historical building not only has an event space for afternoon tea but also an art gallery and gift shop to commemorate your time. The afternoon tea service is in a charming room and offers bottomless teas with light bites inspired by Southern and British culture.

swancoachhouse.com, 3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Jessa's Tea Parlor

Georgia Department of Economic Development

Further outside of Atlanta is the charming city of Woodstock where Jessa's Tea Parlor resides. This quaint tea house is truly a hidden gem that offers a variety of teas, desserts, and sandwiches with ingredients from local farmers around Cherokee County.

jessasteaparlor.com, 3333 Trickum Rd #101, Woodstock, GA 30188

