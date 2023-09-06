The 7 Best Masticating Juicers, Tested & Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

These top-performing masticating juicers will help you crush your juice game—whether you’re drinking them straight up or mixing them into other drinks, according to our Test Kitchen.

Courtesy of Brand

Reviewed by Dietitian Brierley Horton, M.S., RD

If you rely on fresh fruit juice for a daily pick-me-up, investing in a quality juicer is a smart idea for both your budget and your health goals. And masticating juicers are the crème de la crème.

Masticating juicers, also known as slow juicers or cold-press juicers, use a crush-and-press method to extract juice from fruits and vegetables. "They provide a higher yield than [centrifugal] juicers and [produce] less waste," says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It—Taking You from Label to Table.

Overall, we believe a good juicer should be easy to assemble, use and clean, as well as (arguably, most importantly) make tasty juice you'll look forward to drinking. To help you find the perfect one to fit your needs, we tested 19 popular juicer models and spoke to a registered dietitian for insights. Here are our top picks.

Our Top Recommendations

Masticating Juicers vs. Centrifugal Juicers

There are two main types of juicers: masticating juicers and centrifugal juicers. Masticating juicers are often considered "better" because they can handle different types of produce (think: leafy greens, wheatgrass, and apples) more efficiently than a centrifugal juicer. The main difference between the two styles lies in how they extract the juice from produce.

A centrifugal juicer uses a blade to shred and cut produce, spinning it at high speed to separate the juice from the pulp. The benefit to this process is it's fast—you'll get a serving of juice in less than a minute. The drawbacks of centrifugal juicers are that they can be loud and won't produce as much juice, as some liquid remains in the pulp.

In contrast, a masticating juicer masticates, or chews, the produce by slowly grinding it and pressing it through a metal mesh strainer or filter to extract the juice from the pulp.

The Benefits of Masticating Juicers

One of the top benefits of masticating juicers (as we mentioned earlier) is you get more juice from the same amount of produce—aka more bang for your buck in the produce section to make one glass of green juice. That's because masticating juicers' slow grinding mechanism makes them more thorough and efficient at extracting juice from fresh produce.

Another benefit of masticating juicers is they run quieter (their motors don't need to spin a cutting disc at high speed).

The drawbacks? "Masticating juicers might take a little more work to clean," says Taub-Dix. Because of the delicate parts and the tendency for the filter and strainer components to clog, masticating juicer manufacturers recommend hand-washing immediately after making juice (though some models may be dishwasher-safe). Still, cleaning your masticating juicer shouldn't take more than a few minutes.

They're also not quite as fast as a centrifugal juicer—the slow juicing process took anywhere from 1 to 4 minutes (depending on the type of produce we juiced) when we tested them. Masticating juicers are also usually more expensive than centrifugal juicers (there are plenty of centrifugal juicers that cost less than $100).

Best Overall: Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer

Courtesy of Brand

Buy Now

Buy Now

What we like: It's sleek and super-easy to clean, and it made some of our favorite juices.

What to know: It's not dishwasher-safe, and the warranty is shorter than other Hurom models.

This winning masticating juicer stole first place through multiple tests. Whether you're making juice from hard fruits like apples, leafy greens like kale, or stringy produce like celery, we found the Hurom Easy Clean to have a high yield of juice with barely any foam—the pulp left behind is light and dry, indicating thorough juice extraction from the fruits and veggies.

And (we know you were wondering), the Hurom Easy Clean lives up to its name. Instead of relying on stainless-steel filters to separate the juice from the pulp as many juicers do, the Hurom uses wider plastic slats that rinse clean easily, yet still strain efficiently. The pulp chute, which can quickly become clogged with stringy bits, is smartly designed, too: It flips open into two hinged parts for quick and easy rinsing (you won't even need to use a cleaning brush).

Worth noting: We also tested the Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer (view at Amazon) and found that it was a durable option that made quality juice without much separation (which is rare). However, it produced a bit too much foam, was slower than many other machines we tested and was somewhat difficult to assemble and clean.

Price at time of publish: $399



Wattage: 150 watts| RPM: 50 RPM |Dimensions: 15.5" L x 14" W x 14" H | Warranty: Limited 1-year

Also Great: Nama J1 Cold Press Juicer

Courtesy of Brand

Buy Now

Buy Now

What we like: Produced a high-yielding juice with great flavor and texture.

What to know: It might squeak and wobble on your countertop.

The Nama Cold Press Juicer consistently produced delicious, smooth juice without much waste in our tests. There wasn't a lot of pulp remaining in the chamber after juicing, which means that most of the fruits and veggies were incorporated into the juice. Despite a bit of rocking, our testers still found this Nama juicer to be sturdy. It also has a larger feeding chute to fit big chunks of fruit and veggies (translation: you don't have to spend extra time chopping your produce into tiny pieces).

Plus, it comes clad with three types of strainers for juices and smoothies, sorbets and plant-based milk alternatives, so you'll get more bang for your buck with this multifunctional appliance. The no-drip spout is key for when you're ready to enjoy your homemade beverage and the juice pitcher lid comes in handy when you need to store liquid leftovers in the fridge. And once you're done juicing, the Nama comes apart easily and isn't difficult to clean—you'll just need to brush out a bit of pulp that might get stuck in the chute.

We also tested the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer (the newer version of this model, view at Nama), which was also a great pick albeit more expensive. With the J2, not only can you preload the basket before starting the machine, but we also found during testing that the whole juicing process felt very hands-off and the juices it produced were delicious. The pulp chute pops open from the bottom for easy cleaning, and it doesn't require much effort to take apart and reassemble. If you have the money to splurge, and you prioritize ease of use, the Nama J2 might be the juicer for you.

Price at time of publish: $399

Wattage: 150 watts | RPM: 43 RPM | Dimensions: 8.8" W x 7.1" D x 16" H | Warranty: 10 years for the motor, 2 years for the other parts

Best Budget: Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer

Courtesy of Brand

Buy Now

Buy Now

What we like: It's affordable and makes a tasty juice that's thick but not smoothie-like.

What to know: The machine sways and wobbles, causing some juice to drip on the counter in the process.

If you're looking for a juicer, but you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, the Omega Cold Press 365 is your best bet. It's under $100, and when we tested it, we found that it makes some of the best green juice out of the models we tried. The appliance's clear chamber allows you to see what's going on inside, and the measurement markings on the juice container come in handy when you're portioning out servings.

However, don't expect the design and durability to compare to a higher-end juicer, like the Hurom. The Omega juicer's handle wasn't comfortable to hold while pouring out the juice. And while it feels sturdy for its price tag, it left a bit of a mess on our kitchen counter because it wobbles and sways while juicing. Overall, though, the Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer produced delicious juices and was easy to take apart and put back together. It's also fairly simple to clean—while we found some pulp clogged in the pulp extruder, the shovel tool the juicer came with successfully cleared it out.

Price at time of publish: $78 (in black)

Wattage: 150 watts | RPM: 90-110 RPM | Dimensions: 11.4" L x 17.8" W x 12.5" H | Warranty: Limited 1-year

Best High-End Option: Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820

Courtesy of Brand

Buy Now

Buy Now

What we like: Incredibly easy to use and intuitive, and makes a fabulous-quality juice. The warranty is the best on this list.

What to know: It's pricey, but you get what you pay for.

The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer touts nearly every benefit of the Hurom Easy Clean, but has a wider chute opening. Its chute has a flip-open function that lets you feed handfuls of whole berries or large chunks of fruit and vegetables into the hopper. In our original tests, the Kuvings juicer was able to juice a whole small apple without coring or seeding the fruit; and in our recent lab tests, we were able to throw a whole lemon into the chute without chopping it up. However, for stringy produce like celery and pineapple, Kuvings recommends cutting them into 4- to 5-inch lengths for efficient juicing.

This juicer is also incredibly easy to rinse clean, with no silicone seals to remove, and it includes a special cleaning basket with brush elements to scrub the stainless-steel filters. And once you're done cleaning the juicer, its parts fit back together well thanks to clear markings that help you line everything up correctly.

If price held no value, this would be the juicer we'd pick everytime.

Price at time of publish: $599

Wattage: 240 watts | RPM: 50 RPM | Dimensions: 8" L x 9.5" W x 19" H | Warranty: 10-year warranty

Easiest to Clean: Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer

Courtesy of Brand

Buy Now

Buy Now

What we like: It lives up to its name–it's very easy to wash by hand but is also dishwasher-safe.

What to know: You may have to unassemble the juicer to get it to fit on the base, and the instruction manual isn't very clear.

This juicer is for everyone who dubs dishwashing their least favorite chore. It has a mesh-free filter system (which means no scrubbing at woven fibers) and all the parts are dishwasher-safe. In case you do end up washing the juicer by hand, our tests found that hand-washing was quick and easy, and the cleaning tool is helpful (and sometimes necessary) to remove stuck pulp. Also good to know: This machine is fairly light—under 12 pounds.

What's more, the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer has a large chute, so you can dump in big chunks of your favorite fruits and veggies. But you might have to put the plunger to use with it: Apples got stuck in the chute and other sturdy fruits like pineapple also had to be plunged down. There was some noticeable pulp left in the final juice product in our tests, but the taste and overall consistency were still on par.

Our testers rave about this juicer's streamlined design: It's sleek, has a tall motor base without looking too bulky, and (a major bonus) doesn't hold fingerprints. However, the short plug cable was only slightly annoying in comparison to the user-friendliness of the instruction manual—while the juicer was easy to take apart and put together, the manual itself caused some anxiety when we did need to reference it.

Price at time of publish: $160

Wattage: 200 watts | RPM: Not listed | Dimensions: 10.24" L x 6.97" W x 18.27" H | Warranty: Limited 3-year

Best for Big Batches: Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus Juicer

Courtesy of Brand

Buy Now

Buy Now

What we like: The 70-ounce jug and extra-wide chute make juicing for a crowd easy.

What to know: It doesn't weigh much (under 12 pounds) but it's a bit bulky and tall.

Whether you're making breakfast beverages for the family or crafting cocktail mixers for a dinner party, the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus Juicer is large enough to get the job done. Its jug fits nearly 9 cups of fresh juice and has a sealing lid that comes in handy when you need to store leftovers, and its 3.5-inch feed chute means you can stuff whole fruits into the juicer without worrying about chopping them up in advance (and that's a major bonus when you're making big batches of juice).

For an XL juicer, you'd expect this appliance to come with a multitude of parts and require hours to put together, but that was far from fact. During testing we found that there were very few pieces to this juicer, and all the parts smoothly clicked together for a no-fuss assembly.

While cleaning the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus Juicer was easy, it's worth noting that the machine was a bit difficult to dry as water pooled at the bottom of the juicer, and we noticed the same minor inconvenience with the model below (the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer). There weren't any major differences between the two Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer models, except the Plus model has a clear pulp container and its controls seem more intuitive than its predecessor.

Price at time of publish: $280

Wattage: 1,000 watts | RPM: Not listed | Dimensions: 8.6" W x 13.1" D x 17.6" H | Warranty: Limited 1-year

Best for Small Spaces: Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer

Courtesy of Brand

Buy Now

Buy Now

What we like: Simple to use, lightweight (under 4 pounds), compact and very affordable.

What to know: Can make only one glass of juice at a time.

We loved the size and convenience of this juicer when we tested it. It felt like the perfect introduction to juicing. Compared to the other juicers we put to the test, the Dash Deluxe took the cake for being the smallest and most convenient of all. It weighs just 3.4 pounds and stands around 14 inches tall, so it can fit under many kitchen cabinets. It's quick to assemble and disassemble, easy to clean, and the price tag really sold us.

But because it's so compact, it's really only ideal for making one serving of juice at a time. And also worth noting: The pulp basket quickly fills up with dry pulp, and you'll need to periodically empty it if you're using larger amounts of produce. Unlike many other juicers on this list, you won't be able to shove whole fruits into the chute, so take into account that some chopping will be required on your part.

Overall, the Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer made delicious juice with good consistency and flavor and very minimal foam. It also comes with a frozen dessert attachment so you can make perfectly portioned servings of sorbet at home.

Price at time of publish: $100

Wattage: 130 watts | RPM: Not listed | Dimensions: 4.9" L x 3.9" W x 14.23" H | Warranty: Limited 2-year warranty

The Bottom Line: The Best Masticating Juicers

If you're on the hunt for the best masticating juicer, go with the Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer (view at Amazon)—it boasts a sleek design and produces delicious juice with minimal foam. For a slightly more affordable option, the Cuisinart Easy Clean Juicer (view at Amazon) is a great choice—it lives up to its "easy clean" name (you can even put it in the dishwasher), looks good on your counter, and like the Hurom has a large chute for produce.

Choosing a Masticating Juicer

Juicers come in many sizes, styles and with many features and functions. Before investing in a juicer, keep these main points in mind:

Ease of Use and Cleaning

Juicers are usually made up of a multitude of parts that can make the appliance difficult to take apart and clean. Ideally, consider a model that's intuitive to you and rinses easily or has dishwasher-safe parts. We recommend choosing a juicer with clear markings on the parts to help make assembling and disassembling it easier. Also, look for a juicer with a big chute to fit big chunks of produce (so that you don't have to spend too much time chopping).

Quantity and Quality of Juice Extracted

At the end of the day, if your appliance doesn't produce fresh-tasting juice, you'll probably be less likely to use it. So you'll want to choose a juicer that makes consistently delicious juice with a smooth texture and minimal foam. In our tests we found that juicers with lower RPMs and lower wattage yielded higher-quality juice. More specifically, in our tests the best performers were between 43 and 50 RPMs.

Also, opt for a high-yielding juicer that will extract the most juice from your produce and leave a dry pulp. Juicers that leave wet pulp aren't as economical in the long run because you'll need more produce to make a full glass of juice, since the appliance isn't extracting the liquid as efficiently. Masticating juicers inherently produce a higher juice yield (compared to centrifugal juicers), but also the quality of the produce you're juicing (e.g., ripe and juicy) plays a role in yield.

Design and Durability

"Some machines may be made of more plastic than metal, which could play a role in the way in which the machines function and how long [they] will last," Taub-Dix says. Higher-end models are usually made with steel or a very durable plastic.

Size and Number of Juice Servings

"Ask yourself whether you're making the juice for one person or for a family. This may dictate the size you need to purchase and the space you need to allow for the machine," Taub-Dix says.

Common Questions

Is cold-pressed juice really better for you?

Masticating juicers are more thorough at extracting juice from fresh produce—especially leafy greens—and don't use heat in the process (hence "cold-pressed" juice). As a result, the common claim is that juice from this type of juicer retains more nutrients and vitamins. Turns out, it's potentially just a claim: a 2019 study published in Heliyon tested the antioxidant and vitamin C values of juices made in masticating versus centrifugal juicers and didn't find any significant nutritional differences.

There was one potential flaw in the study, however. The researchers prepared the juice in 30 seconds in the centrifugal juicers and noted that if juice extraction takes longer than half a minute, the juicer will produce more heat—and that might end up affecting the nutritional value of the juice (e.g., levels of heat-sensitive nutrients like vitamin C might be lower). And most centrifugal juicers require 30 to 40 seconds to make juice.

Some masticating juicers do have the upper hand when it comes to nutrition. If yours makes juice with a thicker, pulpy mouthfeel, there will be a bit more fiber in your juice. "This is a good thing—less waste, more fiber and it might even make you feel a little fuller when you're done with it," Taub-Dix says.

What can you not put in a masticating juicer?

As with any juicer, avoid tossing in pits (like those from peaches or avocados), seeds (like from apples) and citrus fruit peels, Taub-Dix says. "It's also better to include watery produce and not dryer produce like coconut unless you include the water from within the coconut," she says.

Can you eat the pulp from the juicer?

"You can eat the pulp but I'm not sure how tasty that would be, and it might also cause some gastrointestinal distress unless you swallowed it with fluids," Taub-Dix says. If you're eating the pulp because fiber is what you're after, Taub-Dix recommends using your blender instead. "If you're going to [eat the pulp],you might as well throw your produce in a blender and blend it all up together!"

Our Trusted Expertise

For this article, we tested and reviewed 19 popular juicer models, taking into account ease of use and cleaning, quality of the juice, design, and durability. Our writer, April Benshosan, has more than six years of experience reporting on nutrition, health, and expert-recommended products. She also interviewed Bonnie Taub-Dix, a registered dietitian, for additional expert insights. This piece was originally written by Casey Barber, and it still contains some of her research.

Read the original article on Eating Well.