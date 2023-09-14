The 7 Best Hotels in Cabo: Luxurious Retreats for Your Next Mexican Getaway

Cabo San Lucas, nestled at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, beckons travelers with promises of sun-kissed beaches, vibrant nightlife and a rich tapestry of experiences waiting to be explored. Beyond its natural beauty and bustling streets, Cabo boasts a collection of exceptional luxury hotels that redefine opulence and relaxation. From world-renowned beachfront resorts to boutique sanctuaries nestled amidst desert landscapes, these hotels set the stage for unforgettable experiences. Step into the world of Cabo’s most lavish accommodations, where every moment is a testament to the art of indulgence.

Explore these remarkable hotels for your upcoming Cabo adventure.

Casa Maat by JW Marriott

The Casa Maat at JW Marriott is an absolute gem in Cabo. Nestled along the serene shores of the Sea of Cortez, this resort epitomizes elegance and luxury. Indulge in upscale amenities, such as the world-class Jasha Spa and the exquisite dining options at multiple on-site restaurants. Whether you’re lounging by the stunning infinity pool or savoring the breathtaking ocean views from your suite, Casa Maat promises an unimaginable experience.

Corazon Cabo Resort

Corazon Cabo Resort is another must-visit destination in Cabo. This boutique resort offers an intimate and romantic atmosphere, perfect for couples. Its charming Spanish colonial architecture, lush gardens and the serene adults-only pool will captivate you. The resort’s ocean-view rooms and personalized service create an oasis of relaxation and tranquility.

The Cape

Perched on the Monuments Beach, The Cape is a modern and chic retreat that seamlessly combines luxury and artistic design. Guests can relish panoramic views of the iconic El Arco and the Pacific Ocean from the rooftop bar and dine at the renowned Manta restaurant. With spacious rooms and a lively atmosphere, The Cape offers a unique and memorable Cabo experience.

Esperanza

Esperanza, an Auberge Resorts Collection property, epitomizes Cabo’s luxury and sophistication. This cliffside resort boasts stunning oceanfront casitas and villas, each featuring its plunge pool. The Spa at Esperanza is a sanctuary for relaxation, offering traditional Mexican treatments. Savor fresh, locally sourced seafood at Cocina del Mar while enjoying breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

A name synonymous with luxury, Waldorf Astoria brings its timeless elegance to Cabo. The resort is renowned for its private tunnel entrance, dramatic clifftop setting and exclusive beach. You’ll experience personalized service, various dining options and luxurious accommodations. Seize the opportunity to indulge in a signature treatment at the world-class Waldorf Astoria Spa.

One&Only Palmilla

Set on the pristine shores of the Sea of Cortez, One&Only Palmilla offers a secluded and opulent escape. This legendary resort features elegant rooms, suites and villas. Guests can tee off at the signature Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course or unwind at the award-winning One&Only Spa. Fine dining options, including the renowned Agua by Larbi, elevate your culinary experience.

Grand Velas Los Cabos

The Grand Velas Los Cabos is an all-inclusive resort catering to families and couples alike. The resort offers spacious oceanfront suites with a private terrace and plunge pool. Culinary enthusiasts will delight in the diverse dining experiences, including Cocina de Autor, which boasts a Michelin-starred chef. Enjoy the serene ambiance at the SE Spa, offering treatments inspired by the desert and sea.

Cabo San Lucas provides an array of world-class accommodations to cater to every traveler’s preferences. You are assured of an unforgettable stay in this Mexican paradise. Make your reservation, pack your bags and get ready to experience the best that Cabo has to offer.