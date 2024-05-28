The 7 Best Canned Foods You Should Be Eating for Better Blood Sugar, According to Dietitians

These shelf-stable pantry staples are great to have on hand for blood-sugar-friendly meals, snacks and more.

Managing your blood sugar has short-term and long-term benefits, from improved mood to better hormonal health. Eating balanced meals and snacks that include nutrient-dense foods with fiber and protein is important for managing your blood sugar well. And guess what: canned foods are a convenient way to make this possible. We spoke to nutrition experts to find out which canned foods are best for blood sugar.

7 Best Canned Foods for Blood Sugar

1. Canned Fish

Canned fish, such as tuna and salmon, are great protein options to keep on hand for managing blood sugar. “Protein slows digestion and increases satiety, or feelings of fullness, which promotes stable blood sugar,” says Lilian Nwora, RD, CDCES, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist. One 3-ounce serving of canned tuna has 20 grams of protein. Canned salmon has about 18 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. These fish also pack omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to support brain health. Nwora suggests having a Tuna Salad with Egg for a filling lunch or using canned salmon for these Easy Salmon Cakes.

2. Canned Chicken

Canned chicken is a no-fuss way to add lean protein to many recipes without needing to cook, working well as a shortcut in recipes that call for shredded or rotisserie chicken. A 3-ounce serving of canned chicken has 21 grams of protein. Try it in this Creamy Buffalo Chicken Salad or our Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole.

3. Canned Vegetables

Canned vegetables are a convenient and affordable way to add more fiber and micronutrients to your diet, and they are just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. The fiber in canned veggies slows digestion, which helps prevent blood sugar spikes.

Canned veggies are incredibly versatile and can be tossed into casseroles and soups, like this Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup. You can also use them as a simple side dish. Look for low-sodium or no-salt-added options to limit sodium intake. Check out our list of pantry dinners with canned vegetables for inspiration.

4. Canned Tomatoes

You’re better off always having a couple of cans of tomatoes in your pantry. “Canned tomatoes can flavor soups and stews and can be used to make salsa or pasta sauces,” says Hannah Heredia, M.S., RD, founder of On the Road Meals. “They are fairly low in carbohydrates and rich in antioxidants like lycopene, which supports heart health,” she adds. Need inspiration for how to use them? Here are 14 budget-friendly, dietitian-approved recipes using canned tomatoes.

5. Canned Beans

Beans are an excellent source of fiber and plant-based protein, and both nutrients are important for maintaining stable blood sugar levels. A 1-cup serving of canned black beans provides about 16 grams of protein and 18 grams of fiber, while 1 cup of canned chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) provides 10 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber., “This combination of protein and fiber slows down glucose absorption and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels throughout the day,” says Emily Haddock, RD, a dietitian and owner of Music City Nutrition & Wellness. Add canned beans to soups, salads and grain bowls, she recommends. In addition, make this Better Three-Bean Salad for a fresh side dish.

6. Canned Pumpkin

Canned pumpkin is rich in fiber and vitamin A. One serving (about 100 grams, or a little less than a half-cup) of canned pumpkin puree has 3 grams of fiber. Pumpkin also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties thanks to its high vitamin A content, providing more than 100% of your Daily Value of the nutrient per serving.

Haddock suggests using canned pumpkin in sauces for savory dishes or adding it to smoothies for a creamy texture, like this Pumpkin Pie Smoothie. “Pumpkin also goes great in baked goods to enhance moisture and reduce fat content,” adds Haddock. Another must-try? This Pumpkin & Black Bean Soup that combines two blood-sugar-friendly canned foods.

7. Canned Fruit

Canned fruit is a convenient and affordable option for managing blood sugar. “To reduce added sugar content, opt for canned fruits packed in water or fruit juices rather than syrup, if available,” says Jessica Barron, M.S., RD, founder of The Red Head RD. She also suggests pairing fruit with a food containing fat or protein to manage blood sugar. For example, try adding canned fruit to low-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese for a satisfying blood-sugar-friendly snack.

Things to Consider When Choosing Canned Foods for Blood Sugar

Canned foods are a healthy and convenient option for managing blood sugar, as long as you know what to look for. Here are some things to consider when stocking your pantry:

Opt for low-sodium or no-salt-added options when possible. While blood glucose management is the focus, lower sodium intake may also help reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

When low-sodium options aren’t available, rinse canned foods under cool running water to reduce sodium.

Be mindful of added sugars in canned foods, especially for fruits that are canned in syrup. Choose options with no added sugars or those canned in water or their own juice.

Check the expiration date. Canned foods have a long shelf life, but they don’t last forever.

Don’t dismiss store brands. There’s a common misconception that store brands are lower quality compared to their branded counterparts. Grocery stores nationwide have affordable canned options, which can allow you to enjoy nutritious fruits and vegetables with less financial strain.

Tips for Incorporating Canned Foods into a Blood-Sugar-Friendly Diet

A blood-sugar-friendly diet includes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, legumes, fiber and healthy fats. Combining carbohydrates with protein, fiber and fat slows digestion, mitigating blood sugar swings and leaving you full and satisfied for longer. Here’s how to make the most out of canned foods:

Canned beans are good for more than chili. Try a No-Cook Black Bean Salad or use canned beans as a quick side dish, like our Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad. Combine tuna and beans for a fiber-packed lunch or snack with this Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad.

If you normally use fresh fruits in your smoothies, salads, desserts and parfaits, you can easily swap in canned fruits to save money, time and prep work. We also love using canned fruit in recipes like Easy Peach Cobbler and Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad.

Have a lackluster salad that’s missing protein? Add canned chicken or fish for a protein and flavor boost. Add some canned chickpeas for added protein and fiber. You can also incorporate canned chicken in soups and casseroles the same way as you would use cooked.

The Bottom Line

Eating a healthy diet that contains plenty of protein, fiber and healthy fats is important for healthy blood sugar levels. Canned foods offer convenient, affordable and shelf-stable options, which makes preparing balanced meals and snacks easier and less time-consuming.

EatingWell.com, May 2024

