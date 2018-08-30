7 Adaptogens to Give Your the Brain Boost You Need
These miraculous plants can help you fight stress and boost memory, immunity, and stay focused. Adaptogens — one of the hottest buzzwords around — have been popping up in everything from nutrient-dense smoothies to skin care products. And while they’ve been used for thousands of years in Ayurveda, only now are these miraculous plants starting to permeate modern medicinal practices.
What are adaptogens?
Adaptogens are a specific class of herbs and mushrooms that help your body reach equilibrium, Stepfanie Romine, health coach and author of Cooking With Healing Mushrooms: 150 Delicious Adaptogen-Rich Recipes that Boost Immunity, Reduce Inflammation and Promote Whole Body Health, tells us. Adaptogens work by supporting the endocrine system: they alleviate stimuli to stress, ultimately striking a balance between stress and normalization, allowing the body to naturally achieve homeostasis.
When it comes to brain health, one class of adaptogens do the job best: Nootropics. These cognitive-boosting plants work on the hypothalamus, your brain’s control center, to eliminate stress and improve cognition and memory. Thinking about giving them a go? Before you incorporate anything new into your diet, be sure to consult your doctor to make sure it doesn’t contraindicate any medications you’re taking. Find out how your brain health could benefit from our seven adaptogens below.