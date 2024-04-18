How Do You Get Rid of a Hickey Fast? Asking for a Friend...



Not like I would know from personal experience or anything, but there are a lot of bogus hacks to get rid of a hickey fast. Sure, hickeys are totally normal and—let's face it—hot, but not exactly the accessory you want to be showing off before, say, meeting your partner's parents or giving a presentation in front of your boss.

Unfortunately, I've learned there's no magical cure or product to get rid of a bruise overnight, meaning if you have a hickey, the only way to instantly cover it up is with concealer and full-coverage foundation (more on that below, ofc). But there's good news: There are tons of dermatologist-recommended tips out there to help get rid of a hickey more quickly than if you just left it alone. Keep reading for all the tricks to banishing your hickey in a few days:

What is a hickey?

A hickey is bruise on your skin that occurs when the pressure from someone's lips damages your blood vessels, which causes them to leak, says dermatologist Naana Boakye, MD. This results in a purplish or red mark on the skin's surface (à la a bruise). "Over time, your skin goes from a red-purple color to green-yellow and finally resolves back to your normal skin color," says Dr. Boakye.

How long do hickeys take to go away?

Generally, a hickey will go away in about 7 to 12 days, says dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, but everyone's healing time is different. Your hickey might start fading the next day, or it could even get darker or change colors throughout the healing process. But if you combine a few of the techniques below—drinking tons of water, applying cold and hot compresses, and massaging in soothing creams, for example—you might be able to cut down your healing by a few days.

What makes hickeys go away ASAP?

Unfortunately, no one thing will make your hickey go away ASAP. A hickey is a bruise, remember, and bruises take days, sometimes even weeks, to heal. But there are a few things you can do to help speed up the process a bit by reducing swelling and inflammation. Here's what you should try:

1. Apply a cold compress or spoon to your hickey ASAP

Before you do anything, grab a clean spoon or ice roller and throw it in your freezer for about 10 minutes. Then, ideally while your hickey is still relatively fresh, firmly press the cold spoon on top of the affected area. Why? “The cold will help minimize the blood seeping out of the vessels into the skin,” says dermatologist Doris Day, MD, adding that you’ll want to repeat this a few times throughout the day or night to keep swelling down.

2. Try an arnica cream on your hickey

"Arnica is a flowering herb that's been used for bruising for thousands of years," says Dr. Gohara. The healing powers of arnica are chalked up to one of its main components, helenalin, which is an anti-inflammatory that helps calm your body's natural swelling response, says Dr. Gohara. Try treating your hickey with a topical arnica cream once a day until the swelling and bruising subsides.

3. Try a warm compress once the bruise is noticeable

Once your hickey is already red and splotchy, cold therapy won't do too much; the blood vessels are already broken and blood's already seeped out under your skin) Now, you'll want to work with heat, which helps circulate blood to the area to help the bruise heal a little bit faster. You can try a running a washcloth under warm water, then firmly pressing it over your hickey for about five minutes two to three times a day. Or I personally love using the hot and cold attachments on the TheraFace, because it both gently massages the bump with a bit of pressure while warming it up to help bring down inflammation.

4. Treat your hickey with Visine

Yes, Visine, as in the classic eye drops. Dr. Gohara says dabbing the liquid on your bruise once or twice a day will help constrict your blood vessels and make your hickey less obvious. Just make sure you aren't using it on any open wounds or cuts—only straight-up bruises—to avoid any possible irritation.

5. Conceal your hickey with makeup

I know this isn't what you really want to hear, but when in doubt, the easiest (and fastest) way to hide a hickey is with your favorite concealer or foundation. But if you really want to cover that bruise, you'll want to first start with a color corrector to help disguise some of the red or purple tones. Try green if your hickey is red, or a peach-y yellow (for light to medium skin) or bright orange (for tan to deep skin) for purple hickeys. Then, blend your go-to concealer formula on clean, dry skin with a brush and lock it all in with a quick dust of setting powder.

6. Skip the essential oils

If your hickey is irritated and you have sensitive skin, it's probably best to avoid essential oils (like peppermint) when it comes treating a hickey. Dr. Gohara says they aren't really your best option for getting rid of hickeys either if you've been reading up on natural methods. "Essential oils are more likely to cause dermatitis," she says. "They may increase blood flow—but who wants a hickey and a huge rash, too?"

7. Get rid of a hickey by eating fresh pineapple

Next, run to the grocery store and grab some fresh pineapple. "Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain that really helps with bruising," says Dr. Gohara. Don't worry, you won't need to slather a slice of pineapple on your hickey or anything like that. Simply eating or drinking it will help you get your enzyme fix. "Eating fresh pineapple, if possible, is most effective," she adds.

8. Eat plenty of vitamin K–rich foods

Hot tip: Vitamin K—which is found in foods like broccoli, kale, spinach, and brown rice—helps your body absorb clots of pooled blood, like your hickey. So down a salad or throw some kale in your smoothie to speed up the recovery of your hickey. You can also apply vitamin K topically, BTW, and these creams and serums are a great place to start:

9. Moisturize your hickey with aloe vera

Fun fact: Aloe vera is way more than just a slimy plant that feels wonderful on sunburns. Thanks to its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, a thin layer of aloe vera cream or gel can keep your hickey from swelling up. Just keep in mind that applying aloe vera to your hickey twice a day isn’t going to make it magically disappear—it is a bruise, after all—but it’ll definitely help speed up the healing time (which can take anywhere from two days to two weeks).

10. Try a vitamin C cream on your hickey

There’s a good chance vitamin C is already in your skincare routine. The ultra-effective ingredient helps boost your skin’s collagen production (aka what keeps your skin looking soft and healthy), which is kinda important when you’re trying to heal a hickey. Again, don’t expect any miracles, but applying a vitamin C cream to the affected area during the healing process is a smart move, especially if you're prone to long-term bruising or scarring.

11. Massage your hickey with a banana peel

Okay, this is going to sound a little bizarre, but banana peels are actually the unsung hero of the hickey-fighting game, since they’re loaded with skin-soothing antioxidants and vitamins. Remove the peel from a ripe banana and gently rub it all over that hickey of yours. Again, it’s not going to totally erase it, but it’ll help it heal way faster (and, like, less painfully).

12. Promote circulation with a toothbrush

Would this really be a hickey survival guide if I didn’t at least mention the toothbrush method? Here’s the gist: Using a toothbrush with super-soft bristles (you don’t want anything to tear or peel your skin!), gently move the brush over your hickey to simulate blood circulation. You’ll want to move the bristles in different directions to make sure the clotted blood has room to spread, repeating the process for 5 to 10 minutes. It won’t feel great, and definitely don’t press too hard, but try repeating it every day, followed by a soothing serum with arnica, to slowly help your hickey fade.

How do you cover up a hickey fast?

As you can see, there isn't much you can do to actually make your hickey go away instantly—which is where some good makeup comes in handy to cover it up. Follow these steps to cover it up with ease:

Tap on a primer with your fingers to help increase longevity and smooth your skin before layering on coverage. Dab on a color corrector based on the color of your hickey (red hickey = green concealer, purple hickey = yellow/peach concealer, yellow or green hickey = purple or red concealer). Don't worry about completely blending this into your skin—you'll fix this in the next step. Cover it up with a full-coverage concealer. For more coverage, dab it on with your fingertip, then blend out with a concealer brush. But if you want a more diffused, natural look, tap out the concealer with a beauty sponge. Set with powder for a long-lasting, matte finish.

And when in doubt, skinny scarves are on trend rn!

Final verdict:

Unfortch, there's no quick, immediate fix to get rid of a hickey (it's a bruise that you literally get from someone applying too much pressure with their mouth, after all). However, there are some home remedies (like cold compresses) that can help it go away a little bit faster. Luckily, covering it up with color corrector and concealer is an easy, effective way to make your hickey look like it never even happened. It's our lil secret.

