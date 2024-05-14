$7.5 million Kansas home comes with a pool, a gym and a view — of the 8-car garage

A California-style luxury estate built in 2021 with over 10 acres nestled in Johnson County hit the housing market last week, and it can be yours for a price.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot home, 7295 W. 183rd St., Stilwell, features a gym, outdoor pool and an interior car display. It’s on sale for $7,500,000 through real estate firm ReeceNichols.

The lower level of the house at 7295 W. 183rd St. in Stilwell features its own kitchen and a view of the outdoor pool.

“This home showcases the ultimate fusion of commercial and residential construction techniques, setting a new standard of excellence in construction,” the real estate website says.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house was built for a car enthusiast, with an eight-car garage to display all your vehicles. There are multiple living rooms across the two-story house, and one of them features a glass display so you can look at the cars in the garage while playing pool or watching television.

The garage also doubles as one of the lounging areas on the property with a television hanging on the wall and a racing simulator.

On the upper level of the home is a full bar, complete with a temperature-controlled wine display, which you can’t get to without walking through grand stone entryway with heated floors.

A peek inside one of the living rooms at 7295 W. 183rd St. in Stilwell. Cars inside the garage are on full display and can be seen through the glass.

Two spa-like master suites can be found on each level of the house, and they pair well with the outdoor pool, putting green, fire pit and kitchen in the backyard. The other bedrooms on the lower level have scenic views of the backyard.

A quarter-mile walking trail is also found in the backyard and is lit up at nighttime.

The outdoor pool at 7295 W. 183rd St. in Stilwell is in-ground and sits next to a putting green, sunken fire pit and walking trail.

The lower level has a stone wine cellar and a home theater built with a Dolby Atmos sound system. The gym is also found on the lower level, which can be converted into a fifth bedroom.

The house is a five-minute drive from the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

Nearby schools include Stilwell Elementary School, Blue Valley Middle School and Blue Valley High School.