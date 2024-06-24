There are 7,000 flowers and plants at the state Capitol each year. This is how they get there.

MADISON — On a humid day in early June, one of many school groups walked down the steps outside the state Capitol. A few students stopped to clap for two employees who were hard at work, planting new flowers in the circular bed at the foot of State Street.

"I don't think we've ever gotten applause for that," said Alyssa Shilhavy, the third member of the Capitol grounds team, who had taken a break to talk about the planting process.

For Shilhavy, getting that positive feedback has formed her favorite memories during the six years she's worked for the state Department of Administration, the agency that manages operations at the Capitol building. The grounds team manages six acres total.

The flowers attract attention and appreciation from lawmakers, Capitol visitors, photographers, farmers market patrons and business tenants that border the square. Here's a window into the work that goes into growing and caring for about 7,000 plants each year.

State employee Alyssa Shilhavy adds plantings to the Gold Star Memorial Garden Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin. The garden honors members of the U.S. armed forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities. It was dedicated and unveiled I. 2018. Made possible by the National Garden Clubs, Inc., the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation, America’s Gold Star Families and the State of Wisconsin, it is the first in the nation to be placed on state capitol grounds.

Thousands of flowers start growing in off-site greenhouses

In the beginning, the plants start as plugs — or "little baby plants" — that arrive in February or March. Those are kept in two greenhouses on the Mendota Mental Health Institute grounds in northern Madison and monitored for fertilizing and light needs.

For about three or four years, Shilhavy has worked on a project to map the greenhouses. That helps the team know what table has 18 trays of Beale Street Coleus, for example. Before that, the grounds team didn't have as much involvement in the process. Shilhavy wanted more variety, beyond just growing 6,000 begonias.

"Here we are a couple years later — I've got maps and layouts and spreadsheets," she said.

The plugs also have to come from somewhere. Since the plants will cost more than $5,000, it's the same competitive bidding process as other products used in state government. Ball Seed has been the supplier for the last few years, and plants from Florida to Colorado can make their way to Wisconsin.

Designs are getting more intricate, but some gardens stay the same

There's lots of things the grounds team considers when deciding how to design the beds. They think about what colors will play well together. Some flowers are tall and leggy; others are compact and fill in empty space. They could have a completely flat bed or create different heights.

"We've been trying to kind of get more intricate but not get too complicated. We've tweaked the last couple years' designs a little bit just to fit the needs of the beds," Shilhavy said. Planning starts as early as August for the next springtime.

Alyssa Shilhavy adds plantings to the Gold Star Memorial Garden Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Capitol in Madison.

Some of the designs don't change much year-to-year, like Shilhavy's favorite, the Gold Star Memorial Garden. It's the largest bed on the grounds and located near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Mifflin Street. It honors the Gold Star families of Wisconsin — those whose loved ones died serving the country.

"It means a lot," Shilhavy said. "I feel honored to be able to plant that."

That bed always gets planted before Memorial Day, no matter what. The team also tries to get a blue flower variety, which is hard to achieve in plants, for the Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony each year. In the past, it's been pansies, even though they're harder to take care of in warmer months.

Most flowers in the Capitol beds are widely available, like angelonia and coleus. There have been talks about including the state flower — wood violet — on the grounds. One option could be planting them in the large urns placed on staircases that are often used as a backdrop for photo shoots.

"The only problem is it's kind of invasive. It likes to find its own place," Shilhavy said. "So we've been trying to figure out, if we do want to plant that somewhere, how we're going to mitigate that."

Tulips are a big attraction on State Street, but weather can be a challenge

One of the biggest attractions, and subject of countless photographs, is the tulip garden underneath the "Forward" statue at the top of State Street. About 33,000 tulip bulbs get planted in fall, come up in spring, then are pulled and replaced with summer plants. And people love to ask when they'll be able to see them.

"We have people ask me when we're pulling the tulips when we're planting them," Shilhavy said. "I will be sitting there, planting them in this bed. 'Oh, when are you taking them out?' I haven't gotten them in the ground yet!"

Weather presented some challenges for the tulips this year. A warm snap in February made Shilhavy think she might be removing the tulips as early as April. It's been rainy so far this year — it began downpouring out of nowhere during our interview — which reduces the need for extra watering. Any irrigation that's needed uses lake water.

More: This spring has been Milwaukee's third-wettest ever, NWS records show

The tulip bed was also where several cannabis plants were discovered and removed by staff last month. The department didn't have any updates about that unusual incident.

People can plant legal vegetables and herbs in a community garden on the east side of the Capitol, near the Hans Christian Heg statue. The garden started in 2010 and is managed by Rooted. The Capitol grounds team just make sure it's watered.

How do you become a Capitol gardener?

The Capitol grounds team is small, so how do you become a gardener at the statehouse? For Shilhavy, it was a longtime passion for plants and stumbling upon a horticulture class in high school.

"It was just one of those, I have half a credit to fill, and I don't know what to do with myself, because I'm a band kid ... and there's no more band to take," Shilhavy said.

Shilhavy has learned "on the fly." The other members of the grounds team had more professional gardening experience, including one who knows more about taking care of trees and shrubs. People incarcerated at Oakhill Correctional Institution also help the grounds crew with summer planting through a work-release program.

When people pass by, it means a lot when they comment on how great the flowers look, Shilhavy said. Earlier in the day, she had met a visitor from Indianapolis, who said her capitol didn't have any flowers like Wisconsin's.

"Sometimes, when you're so close to that, you're like, 'Oh, well, it's my job. I put the flowers in, I make sure they grow,'" she said. "But it's kind of fun to be reminded that people sometimes come here just to see my job."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin state Capitol has 7,000 flowers, plants; how they get there