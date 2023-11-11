At 69, Oprah Reveals the ‘Multipurpose Balm’ She Says Makes Skin ’Glow’



Oprah swears by this “multipurpose balm that adds glow” to skin.

The former talk show host loves Balaeyon’s Dew Revive Hydration Stick .

It made her Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2023 on Oprah Daily.

Oprah Winfrey is the queen of sharing advice. Whether she’s spilling her secret to a happy life or revealing the cleanser she swears by for “glowing” skin, the television icon has some of the best tips. Her latest is more of a recommendation for achieving hydrated, glowing skin. The star recommends Balaeyon’s Dew Revive Hydration Stick , giving it the ultimate stamp of approval by landing on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2023 on Oprah Daily .

Oprah loves the Dew Revive Hydration Stick . She called it, a “multipurpose balm that adds glow.” While some will try any trick to get rid of oily skin , those with dry patches know the struggle of trying to add a glow to their complexion—minus the excess oil. This product claims to quench dry skin and add dewiness.

“A nutrient-dense shea butter? Sure. In a stick format? Absolutely!” Oprah said of the product. “I first heard about this multipurpose balm that adds glow from Gayle, whose makeup artist RaeDawn created it.”

Its vitamin-rich and vegan ingredients like shea butter and sunflower seed wax work to moisturize and create an all-around glow. Not only is shea butter hydrating, but Cleveland Clinic says it can ease swelling, reduce redness, address sunburns, and treat eczema.

But the ingredients in this glow-inducing stick do more than just moisturize—shea butter and Punica granatum seed oil contain antioxidants that boost cell regeneration. Plus, Boswellia serrata reduces the appearance of fine lines, while shea butter and tocopherol may help prevent skin from UV damage.

While this compact stick is useful for on-the-go hydration, it’s also a great product to apply before makeup. Use it as a hydrating primer for a glowing, dewy look that won’t settle into dry patches.

Oprah isn’t the only one who loves this stick—customers praise Balaeyon ’s non-greasy formula. One customer wrote, “Love this as a primer. Gives skin a warm dewy glow. It feels so natural and it is! Love the ingredients.” Another raved, “Super-hydrating and long-lasting. Didn’t leave my face feeling oily or slimy. Always leaves me with a good balance of moisture and glow. No more cakey makeup when I use this first! Massages into my skin easily and evenly. I appreciated the neutral scent and the applicator is convenient and easy to use. A must-have for me during these winter months.”

Wondering what other beauty products Oprah swears by? Check out some of her makeup and skincare favorites below, and be sure to check out this year’s full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things for food, home, and lifestyle product recommendations.

