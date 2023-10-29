At 66, Bobbi Brown Shares the ‘Game-Changer’ Products She Uses on ‘Busy’ Days



Bobbi Brown, 66, shared her favorite beauty products that are a “game changer” in her routine.

“These five foolproof products are all I need to pull myself together for any occasion,” Brown said.

The founder of Jones Road Beauty just launched the products in The Bobbi Kit 3.0, which includes an exclusive Mini Miracle Balm shade, The Best Blush, Cool Gloss, and more.

Makeup pro Bobbi Brown never stops. The founder of Jones Road Beauty and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics drops new beauty products consistently while somehow continuing to dish out the best makeup advice. On the third anniversary of Jones Road Beauty, the 66-year-old is rolling out a makeup kit that she says “couldn’t be easier”— The Bobbi Kit 3.0 —and a collab with embroiderer extraordinaire Lingua Franca for inspirational sweatshirts (as if Brown needed to find new ways to inspire us!).

“This kit couldn’t be easier,” says Brown. “These five foolproof products are all I need to pull myself together for any occasion.”

The kit includes a limited-edition Jones Road Tyvek Bag, an exclusive new mini Miracle Balm shade in pinky bronze, The Best Blush in pop, Just a Sec in cool taupe, The Best Pencil in brown, and Cool Gloss in original—all for $82.

The kit’s concept stems from necessity. Brown says, “I usually end up applying it in the car since I’m always on the go. If you’re busy like me, this 3.0 kit will be a game changer.”

But for Brown, beauty comes from so much more than just the best products (though these help). “The most powerful beauty product in the world is confidence—knowing who you are and owning it,” she says. “That’s why we used the phrase ‘I Am Me’ on one of our Lingua Franca sweatshirts. You are always the most comfortable and confident when you’re simply being yourself.”

Jones Road Beauty x Lingua Franca will debut two limited-edition sweatshirts featuring two “Bobbi-isms”—her go-to phrases that embody her philosophies. The two sayings, “What If” & “I Am Me,” are featured in the holiday Bobbi Kit campaign. As for the sweatshirts, they will retail for $135 and will be sold exclusively via Jones Road retail stores in NJ and NYC (while supplies last). Starting 11/2, both sweatshirts will also be sold on linguafranca.nyc on a made-to-order basis for a limited time.

“Whenever anyone asks me for advice, the number one thing I often ask is ‘What If?’ What if you launched this new business now? What if we created a new beauty product that no one has ever done before?” Brown explains one of the phrases that made it into the collab. “I want to encourage everyone around me to dream big, think of the possibilities, and take that leap of faith,” she says.

Brown’s approach to beauty mirrors this idea—she’s constantly showing fans how to look and feel their best at every age. From her tips on how to apply makeup for mature skin to the beauty product she calls a “miracle,” we’re always taking Brown’s words of wisdom to heart. Now, we can finally put them on a sweatshirt!

Shop more of Brown’s go-to beauty products below and be sure to snag your Bobbi Kit 3.0 and Lingua Franca sweatshirts while supplies last.

Miracle Balm

The Face Pencil

Shimmer Face Oil

What The Foundation

