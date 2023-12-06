This 650-Square-Foot Studio Has the Most Perfect Small-Space Dining Nook

Christie Ward may have a way with luck—or, at the very least, with timing. She’s lived among the tree-lined streets and humming cafés of the West Village for 10 out of the 12 years she’s called New York City home. “I love the corner this building is on,” she says. “I previously lived on Jane Street, and I’d walk past this building nearly every day.”

The address is set between two parks, and when she and her husband, Sharif Zu’bi, toured a studio for sale inside the building, outstretched trees colored every window from the living room and bedroom to the bathroom and kitchen. As the founder of the AD Pro Directory design firm Ward & Gray and, with her husband, homeware brand el mono home, Christie knew she and Sharif could do something with its measly 650 square feet, given that it’s rare for New Yorkers to look out onto leaves rather than glimpse into adjacent apartments. But, as is the case with any diamond in the rough, things sure had to get shined up first.

“The layout needed to be reworked,” Christie says. The front door opened to a long corridor punctuated by insufficient closets, which split the place down the middle and made it all feel more cramped. The floors contributed to that condensed feeling, thanks their thin wood planks, and the hard lines of the kitchen door frame only added to the tension. The kitchen’s galley-style format, on the other hand, wasn’t so bad. The bathroom also needed a refresh, and the bedroom needed to be separated from the living space, which was located mere inches away. Christie wasn’t discouraged, even though this studio came with quite the to-do list. “Once I got inside, it felt like I was in my own little world,” she says.

Christie’s first priority was to carve out storage, so she changed the long corridor into a dining area that’s defined and cocooned by built-in cabinetry. She slightly altered the kitchen to fit a desk in the corner by the window, and she hired metal worker Doug Newton of BK Handbuilt to see what he could do about constructing a line between the living and sleeping areas. “I work with Doug on almost all my projects, and we designed this divider to break the space in two,” she says. “We made the upper area glass to bring in some natural light and closed off the lower area for a more intimate feel.”

New wooden floors with wider planks were installed, and plaster was applied to the walls for added texture. As for the hard lines of the door frame? Those were curved. “We added curves to every corner,” Christie adds.

When it came time for Christie to focus on the details, she did so with well-practiced intention. “At our firm, we always want to create ‘collected’ homes, which are personal to the people who live there,” she says. “I wanted [to do] the same for my apartment, where every piece tells a story.” Christie dreamed of having a deVOL kitchen, so she partnered with a showroom to integrate black octagonal marble floor tiles accented with white Carrara dots. “I had the edges chiseled away irregularly so they look reclaimed,” she adds. This pattern reappears in the bathroom alongside allover blue tiles that serve as a subtle statement.

“I carried around paint samples with me for a month or so until I settled on the color for my kitchen cabinetry,” Christie continues. “Light blue was the only color I didn’t grow tired of. From there, I pulled together the color scheme with fabrics I thought worked well with the light blue, making it the main color of the apartment.”

She sourced deep green wall sconces for the living and sleeping areas that helped her craft a coordinating chandelier overhead. The orange pillows that Christie liked for the sofa inspired the rug she produced for the bedroom, which adds brightness through surrounding blues. “The color combination of light blue and orange has always been a favorite of mine,” she says, adding, “We’ve been developing a distressed technique on hand-knotted wool rugs; this worn style brings in so much character. It feels like a rug that has been with me for many years.”

Christie designed the coffee table and drinking glasses to shimmer in the sunlight of open shelves. She also conceptualized the bed—which included commissioning Tillett in Massachusetts to block print the stripes on fabric—and collected artwork from fellow creatives to hang on the walls. At the end of a year-and-a-half-long renovation, which wrapped up in 2022, the couple moved into the type of West Village haven she’s long hoped to call her own.

“The added dining nook really has been life-changing for us,” she says. “We gather there nearly every night for dinner.”

