At 65, Andie MacDowell Says ‘There’s Nothing Dull’ About Gray Hair

Andie MacDowell said in a recent interview that she doesn’t like the word “gray” to describe her hair.

“Gray sounds dull. There’s nothing dull about my hair,” she said.

The Way Home star also shared her thoughts on how Hollywood is changing for older women.

Andie MacDowell continues to fight to normalize aging in Hollywood. While she often speaks about getting older , it’s the embracing of her gray hair that’s received the most chatter. Most recently, MacDowell shared thoughts on people thinking that gray hair is “dull.”

In a recent interview, the 65-year-old set the record straight about her feelings toward the color of her strands. “I don’t think it’s gray. I think it’s silver!” she told NewBeauty. She continued: “I don’t like the word gray. Gray sounds dull. There’s nothing dull about my hair—it’s a beautiful color. I feel lucky that I have all these different shades in my hair!”

When asked if she gets tired of people discussing the color of her hair, MacDowell told NewBeauty that “it’s fascinating that it’s such a curiosity and interest to people. I think also, it’s important to stop and think about that interest and curiosity—because it wouldn’t happen if I was a man. It happens because I’m a woman…because if I were a man, there would be no question I had silver hair, right?”

MacDowell considers herself “lucky” with her natural hue. “I think it’s a really good shade. Just the other day, someone asked me where I got my hair color, which was interesting. I told them, ‘I don’t color my hair.’ They said, ‘It looks like that?’ I said, ‘Yes, that’s what it looks like!’”

Since going “silver,” The Way Home star has embraced talking about her natural tresses. Previously, MacDowell said she’s “really comfortable” rocking her gray. “I just want to embrace the time where I am and be as real and honest as I can, not only with everybody else but also with myself,” she said at the time.

She’s also said about the decision to go gray: “There was a feeling, it empowered me more. I felt more powerful and I felt more genuine; and I felt more myself.” And when responding to comments that her gray hair has aged her , the star replied at the time, “I want to be old. I’m tired of trying to be young. I don’t want to be young. I’ve been young.”

Just because time passes doesn’t mean she’ll stop working. In fact, she’s said that she “ refuses to disappear .” MacDowell believes that there have been changes in Hollywood towards mature women. “I definitely think there have been vast improvements. I wish I had been around now when I was 30 or 40, because when I turned 40, it was an ugly time for women in Hollywood. Women were basically disposable at 40. We got set aside…even though they adjusted the business for men,” she told NewBeauty.

“But I do feel like that’s changing,” she continued. “I think it has to do with awareness, and, also, a lot more women are involved now. When women get involved, we see characters from a different perspective. I think there’s space and room to grow, but things have changed a lot, and for the better.”

We couldn’t agree more! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for the star.

