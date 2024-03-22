This 645-Square-Foot Paris Apartment Maximizes Space With Reflective Details

LUDOVIC BALAY

French designers Kim Haddou and Florent Dufourcq of Studio Haddou Dufourcq have an impressive CV—from winning the grand prize in France’s 2018 Toulon Design Parade to renovating the flagship Hermès in Saint-Tropez. And yet when it came to designing their own home in Paris, they faced a new set of challenges. First off they knew it had to be in Le Marais. “We used to live nearby on another tiny street in Le Marais for several years and we loved it,” says Kim. “It’s the most vibrant neighborhood in the city and if you are a bit curious and with a creative mind, this is definitely the place to be for its mix of old city vibes and its fresh look and energy. Not to mention, the proximity to the Seine when we need a bit of fresh air.”

LUDOVIC BALAY

Before moving in, the pair fell in love with the apartment because of the atypical architecture of the building and apartment’s typology. “It is pretty uncommon to find a late ’60s building in the center of Paris as everything is preserved in terms of monuments and urban landscape,” says Florent. “It instantly gave us the feeling of being in another place or time period and we love that feeling.”

LUDOVIC BALAY

Kim and Florent wanted to create a safe, tranquil atmosphere within their home to offset the hustle and bustle of living in the center of Paris. They articulated this idea through their use of warm wood furniture and decor, and white and neutral hues, blending seamlessly with the original parquet floors from the ’60s. “It’s important to find the right balance between contemporary creation and the legacy of the space itself,” Kim muses. She adds that they especially loved the pink marble bathroom that had existed since the building was built, and after finding some unused marble tiles in the basement—ready to replace the few old ones that were broken and stained—they decided to leave the bathroom untouched.

LUDOVIC BALAY

LUDOVIC BALAY

Working with clear lines that enhance the original design, the pair were tasked to determine how the light would come through the space depending on the time of day, which they solved by adding reflective materials and neutral tones that would instantly brighten and enlarge the home. The square footage itself was another challenge given that living quarters in Paris are notoriously small (this abode measures roughly 645 square feet). “The apartment was a bit like a dollhouse at the beginning with a succession of small rooms trapping the light,” Florent explains. So in order to create the illusion of space, they decided to play with the use of reflections, from expansive mirrors in the office, living room, and bedroom, to stainless steel furniture in the kitchen. Matte tones, such as the white carpet and rough travertine on the walls, also contributed to brightening the space.

LUDOVIC BALAY

LUDOVIC BALAY

In an effort to make the most of the small square footage, Kim and Florent like to keep their home relatively minimal and clean—spared from clutter and an abundance of stuff. “We carefully choose all the furniture—mainly vintage to infuse some contrast and character,” says Kim. “We like to be surrounded by only a few pieces, but they have to come with their own story that adds something to the space itself and the way we live.”

LUDOVIC BALAY

LUDOVIC BALAY

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

