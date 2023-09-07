At 64, Jamie Lee Curtis Wears Just Fishnet Tights and a Blazer in Pic and Fans Lose It

Jamie Lee Curtis posed in fishnet tights and a blazer in an Instagram post.

The shot comes from her New York Times photoshoot published in October.

Fans loved that she maintains such playful energy.

There is no age limit to wearing what makes you feel good, and Jamie Lee Curtis is reminding us of that. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star recently shared a couple of unseen snaps from her October New York Times photo shoot, and they’re just as radiant as the other snaps. In one, she wears a blazer and fishnet tights (showing off incredible legs!) while reared back in a full laugh. In the other close-up, she stares into the camera with a sultry smize.

The post was a reshare from photographer Ryan Pfluger, who took the photo. “@jamieleecurtis encompassing all the feels,” he wrote. “If you’ve been around her laugh you know how infectious it is. And if she looks into your soul, as she usually does, you know how much love is there.”

Curtis responded by adding three words to her caption: “LOVE is LOVE.”

Fans loved the images and couldn’t help but point out Curtis’ zeal for life. “And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you age GRACEFULLY,” one person commented. “Beautiful human inside and out!” another added. “Love the transparent joy in the first shot,” someone else wrote.

In sharing the shoot for the first time last year, Curtis wrote about her excitement to work with Pfluger as a longtime admirer of his work. In other shots, she bared it all posing nude behind a boulder and stunned in a one-piece swimsuit and fishnets.

“I’ve been following the work of [Pfluger] for a long, long time. I’ve seen the beautiful portraiture and incredible saturation of color and light and honesty in his work. I was so excited to collaborate with him on portraits for The New York Times which dropped today,” she wrote. “This color work is beautiful and I am honored to have been in front of his lens and eye and heart!”



Curtis also recently shared a few shots from a more recent photoshoot—imagery for her feature in Forbes’ “50 Over 50.” “THRILLED TO BE INCLUDED IN THE COMPANY OF SUCH AN EXCITING GROUP OF WOMEN DISRUPT-HERS!” she captioned one post. In another, she posed in a white power suit, writing: “FREEDOM OVER FIFTY.”

And that’s exactly what the actress aims to represent. It’s safe to say she’s doing a great job.

