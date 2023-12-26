63,000+ shoppers swear by these comfy 'tummy control' undies — and they're under $4 a pop during Amazon's Winter Sale

Undies with tummy control that are actually ... comfortable?! Might sound like an oxymoron, but these unicorns do, in fact, exist — just ask the more than 63,000 Amazon shoppers who swear by Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs. These super-softies sit over the belly button to keep you feeling nice and supported, and the extra-thick band will actually stay put. Much comfier than compression shapewear, with more coverage than the skimpier styles that seem to be taking over these days. Oh, and you can snag 'em for under $4 a pop during Amazon's Winter Sale!

Why is it a good deal?

Finding a multipack of comfy, tummy-control panties would likely run you $30-plus. While we've seen these Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs on sale previously, they've never dipped lower than they are now, which makes this a price worth jumping on.

Why do I need this?

What sets these Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs apart from the rest is that they provide moderate midsection control that's miraculously not constricting. Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, they're stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place.

Reviewers of all ages are loving them: "These are by far the most comfortable underwear I have ever worn," wrote a Wirarpa convert. "They are definitely granny panties, but I am a granny LOL. So soft, and no thin elastic top like you get with Hanes and others, which makes them awesome to wear if you have medical conditions that prevent you from wearing tight things around your waist. They sit high up on [the] belly but don't squeeze. Would be perfect for pregnancy."

Another plus? They've got full-coverage backs, in case you're not a fan of "cheekier" undies, and many Amazon customers assure us they don't ride up (the actual worst!).

Supportive fit, comfy fabric, full-coverage design — these undies have it all. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With an impressive 63,000-plus perfect ratings, the Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs are bona fide Amazon legends.

"Finding anything that helps flatter my natural curves can be difficult," wrote a happy shopper. "It's my first time ordering these, and I love them. They are really comfortable. They don't roll down. They don't cut into me ... they smooth out my stomach and backside just enough to look sexy but still realistic. These aren't uncomfortably tight. They don't feel restricting, either ... This shapewear won't 'snatch your waist' like others, but if you just need a little something to hold you together around your stomach and hips, these are great!"

"These are the best panties I have found that actually hold your stomach in," wrote a rave reviewer. "I’m not skinny or fat, [but] I have the 50-year-old pooch that does not look smooth in tight clothes. These panties smooth out my tummy and make me look flat-bellied."

"Beautiful, colorful and comfortable!" exclaimed a final fan. "I've given up trying to buy panties at stores. Everything is thongs, boy shorts, high-cut, etc. My body just doesn't work with the 'new' panty selection. These panties are wonderful. They are comfortable. The colors are vibrant. I won't buy anything else."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

