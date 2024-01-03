This $600 Bedroom Makeover Is Giving "Chic Parisian Hotel”

Before, this bedroom had tan carpet, brown trim, and a subtle striped wallpaper. The homeowners first ripped up the carpet to reveal hardwood flooring. Credit: Tom Donovan

"I don't understand the point of putting up a wallpaper so subtle that you can't even see it," the homeowner says of the next big item on her to-change list. Credit: Tom Donovan

The redeeming quality for the bedroom was its large windows. Credit: Tom Donovan

At first, the homeowner and DIYer wanted to add color with a geometric wall mural, but she ultimately decided that wasn't what she envisioned for the space. Credit: Tom Donovan

The picture frame molding is a major upgrade from the wallpaper before. Credit: Laura Gummerman

If you’re a homeowner or you’ve recently been on a house hunt, you know that when you buy a house, you’re buying it all: the good, the bad, and the ugly. Thankfully, most everything is changeable if you have the time, willpower, and budget.

In Sarah Blumer (@saynihay) and her husband, Joel’s, home, the bedroom was in rough shape. Although the walls look white, they were actually covered in a subtly off-white striped wallpaper. That wallpaper was one of the features of the room that made Sarah want to redo it the most. “I don’t understand the point of putting up a wallpaper so subtle that you can’t even see it,” Sarah says. “There was also dark wood trim and dirty carpeting.”

Still, Sarah was able to look past that because she loved the windows in the bedroom — in fact, they were one of the main reasons she bought her house. Here’s how she made the rest of the home match the statement-making windows.