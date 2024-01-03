This $600 Bedroom Makeover Is Giving "Chic Parisian Hotel”
If you’re a homeowner or you’ve recently been on a house hunt, you know that when you buy a house, you’re buying it all: the good, the bad, and the ugly. Thankfully, most everything is changeable if you have the time, willpower, and budget.
In Sarah Blumer (@saynihay) and her husband, Joel’s, home, the bedroom was in rough shape. Although the walls look white, they were actually covered in a subtly off-white striped wallpaper. That wallpaper was one of the features of the room that made Sarah want to redo it the most. “I don’t understand the point of putting up a wallpaper so subtle that you can’t even see it,” Sarah says. “There was also dark wood trim and dirty carpeting.”
Still, Sarah was able to look past that because she loved the windows in the bedroom — in fact, they were one of the main reasons she bought her house. Here’s how she made the rest of the home match the statement-making windows.