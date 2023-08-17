At 60, ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Looks So Toned Posing in a Plunging Swimsuit

Lisa Rinna posted a stunning swimsuit photo on Instagram.

The 60-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed in a black one-piece while showing off her toned arms and legs.

Fans loved the photo, showering the star with compliments in the comments.

If there’s one thing Lisa Rinna’s followers can count on, it’s the star’s incredible Instagram pics. Whether the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is posting a top-notch throwback photo, baring it all in a nude mirror selfie, or even posing in full-body latex, Rinna doesn’t hold back. Now, the star is posting another stunning photo, showing off incredibly toned arms in a black plunging swimsuit on Instagram.

In the photo, Rinna poses lakeside and sports a high-cut, plunging one-piece while accessorizing with a large sunhat and sunglasses. She stands on toned legs with her hands on her hips to reveal her toned arms.

“Monday. 🇨🇦💦😎🐻🌲,” the star simply captioned the post.

Fans ran to the comments section to express how incredible Rinna looks in the photo. “Gorgeous as always!” one fan wrote. “You are such a beauty!❤️🔥” another added. “Legs forever 🔥🔥🔥” another chimed in.

Clearly, Rinna is enjoying her time on vacation in Canada. The star posted another set of photos at the same location with the caption “Some Lake Life 2023 🇨🇦” the very same day. The first shot in the photo carousel is of Rinna in the same stunning swimsuit and hat—this time standing on a dock in front of a boat with her hands on her knees and a big smile.

Fans were glad to see Rinna having a blast on her trip. Many wondered about her fitness routine and exactly what she does to look and feel her best.

“For me, staying in shape has always been a part of my life and it’s all about consistency,” Rinna once told OWN. “I started working out at a very young age. I started playing competitive tennis, and I’ve worked out my whole life. For me, working out is like brushing my teeth.” Rinna tries to get moving almost every day and enjoys workouts like yoga, dancing, SoulCycle, hiking, and walking.

Rinna also takes a balanced approach to her diet. “Sometimes, I’ll have an ice cream sundae, but if I had one every day, I would feel awful,” she told OWN. “I’m very disciplined because, selfishly, I like to feel good...I like to feel good and I like to look good.”

