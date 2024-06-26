Can a 60-pound dog truly bounce? Visit this Lab at Wayside Waifs to find the answer

Teddy B

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 4 years old

This playful pup was transferred to Wayside from another shelter in Missouri and is ready for her fur-ever home. Teddy B knows some helpful tricks like sit, stay, touch and down. She’s also great at loose-leash walking.

While Teddy B is not a big fan of being petted often, she absolutely loves to play with any toy or stuffie around. Her favorite thing to do at Wayside is to be with people.

She’ll play and bounce all around. If you haven’t seen a 60-pound dog do a little bounce, you’re really missing out. This smart lady loves to work her brain and can live with other playful dogs at home. However, since she’s particular about her furry friends, she’d like to meet all four-legged members at home before getting adopted. The same goes for any two-legged family members under 10. Teddy B has so much love to give and is looking for the purrfect home! Come meet Teddy B today.

Precious

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix, tortie

Age: 2 years old

This pretty kitty may be shy at first, but she’s so full of love. Precious spends her time at Wayside watching videos, enjoying her favorite treat (Churu), and hanging out with volunteers.

Once she feels comfortable, Precious loves cuddles, chin rubs, gentle pets and lap time. Oh, and she’ll never turn down a good wand toy. Because Precious is a bit reserved, she is looking for a special family with a quiet and patient home environment.

She’ll require some extra time to warm up to her new home, but the reward is well worth the wait. If you’re looking for the perfect lap cat with the cutest meows, look no further.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here.