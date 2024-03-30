At 60, Makeup Artist Trinny Woodall Shares ‘Foolproof’ Beauty Tips for Spring



Trinny Woodall, 60, shared makeup tips for spring.

The makeup artist translated the current trends and explained how to make them wearable for the everyday woman.

Keep reading for her tips for quick, timely, and fun makeup techniques to switch up your look.

Trends—in fashion, beauty, skincare, and more—are cyclical. In fact, you’ve probably already witnessed some blasts from the past. And although it might seem silly to indulge them again, makeup artist Trinny Woodall argues that there is fun in giving them another try. The 60-year-old beauty brand owner has over 1 million followers on Instagram, often showing people of every age how to achieve a flawless beauty look in a few simple steps.

“A trend is just something we love, we look at, and we admire, but we think: ‘How do we do that on ourselves?’” she recently said on Today. Luckily, she made it easy, and shared some makeup tips for spring that will help you get in on the latest looks, no matter your age (or how many trends you’ve seen come and go).



Pretty pinks

What the kids call balletcore makeup is essentially a face flushed in pink tones from top to bottom—not in a clown-like way, but in a romantic, sun- and sparkle-kissed one. “Imagine when you see ballerinas from far away, and you think they look beautiful. Close up, actually, they look caked in makeup, but [balletcore] is that from-far-away look,” Woodall explained. “It’s ethereal, it’s pink, it’s soft, it’s feminine.”

And most importantly, it’s easy. To create her version, she applied a bright red-pink cream base to the corner of her model’s eye, blending it in with her finger before adding some of the same shade to the cheeks. Then, multi-tasking again, she topped the entire lid and lips with a frosty pink sheen.

Blue eyeshadow

Before you click away, hear Woodall out. She, too, remembers the vibrant blue eyeshadow and pink lips of the ’80s. The latest interpretation is much softer and more wearable. On her model, using her fingertip, the Trinny London Beauty CEO applied a wash of icy blue over the eyelid and lined the lower lid with a brown liner. For lips, she swapped the expected statement color for a neutral shade. “It’s about not doing a [shade] that fights with the eye,” Woodall said. Overall, the whole look “shouldn’t take you longer than a minute,” she added.

Smudged eyeliner

Minus the dusty matte skin, the ’90s grunge look—specifically, the messy, dark smokey eye—is back. For Woodall’s version, she began by using a blending brush to apply a brown “two, three shades deeper” than her model’s skin tone all over the eyelid. Then, using a black pencil liner, she lined the upper and lower waterline with a “foolproof” trick she calls “mushing.” She asked the model to close her eye on the pencil and then moved it around, which revealed a jagged halo of darkness upon opening. Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager was amazed. “Trinny,” she said. “You just made that accessible for even us.” And now, all of these looks are accessible to you, too.

