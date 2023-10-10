60 Exclusive Amazon Deals Only Members Can Snag During October Prime Day
Popular home, fashion, and tech deals start at just $7.
One of the biggest shopping events of the year is finally here, and Amazon Prime Members can score the best October Prime Day deals both today and tomorrow.
The two-day savings extravaganza is filled with majorly marked down items across a wide range of categories. Any Amazon Prime Member can save on any home, tech, cleaning, fashion, and kitchen items, up to 55 percent off. And if you’re not a member yet, don’t worry, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access some of the year’s steepest discounts.
Best Amazon Prime Member Deals Overall:
Editor-Loved: Apple Airpods (2nd Generation), $89 (was $129)
Rare Deal: Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner, $532 (was $650)
Sellout Risk: Bissell Little Green Machine Carpet Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (was $124)
Under $100: Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier, $85 (was $100)
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $49 with coupon (was $61)
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $165 (was $300)
Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish, $30 (was $45)
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set, $130 (was $190)
Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Knife Block Set, $48 (was $60)
Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $45 (was $50)
While the number of deals available may seem overwhelming to comb through, we’ve gone ahead and gathered the 60 best member-only deals across multiple categories. Snag discounted Apple Airpods, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Levoit air purifiers, Staub dishware, New Balance sneakers and so much more for a limited time, with deals starting at just $7. But hurry, there’s no telling when these popular items might run out.
Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
$129
$89
If you’re looking to splurge this October Prime Day, then you need to grab Apple’s Airpods while they’re marked down to just $99. The popular tech gadget has more than 520,500 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying that they provide “crystal clear sound” and a “comfortable fit” that “transformed my listening experience.” The wireless earbuds let you effortlessly listen to your favorite audio and music from wherever you are by connecting to your smartphone’s bluetooth. iPhone users can even make calls and answer any texts through the headphones by using voice commands to address Siri. The airpods can also connect to any of your other Apple devices including iPads, watches, or Macbooks.
Bissell Little Green Machine Carpet Upholstery Cleaner
$124
$89
Give your carpet and furniture a refresh with the best-selling Bissell Little Green Machine while it’s on sale for $89. The portable cleaner can instantly remove spots, spills, stains, and even odors, from your couches, rugs, pillows, and more. The powerful machine has earned more than 47,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it “worked like magic” on their dirty ottoman. Other customers note that it is a huge time-saver and even “got out a 20 year-old-carpet stain in under 10 minutes.” Its lightweight build allows you to carry it anywhere in your home, and it’s compact enough to easily store under cabinets or on shelves in closets.
Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
$100
$85
Levoit’s best-selling air purifier is available to Prime members for just $85 right now. The popular air purifier has scored more than 67,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying they are sleeping better and seeing drastic improvements in their allergies. The cleaner removes pollen, dust and other debris from your air with its three-in-one HEPA filter before sending out fresh air that is safe for you and your family to breathe in. Plus, the Levoit purifier’s sleek design and compact size can fit on any table in your bedroom, living room, or kitchen.
Best Prime Day Home Deals
Prime Big Deal Days is filled with home goods to elevate your home’s decor, organization, and more. Swap out your bedding with highly-rated Linenspa duvet inserts, Tempur-Pedic pillows, and Amazon sheet sets, and upgrade your bathroom with popular Sutera bath mats and Utopia bath towel sets. You can also organize your closet, laundry, and more with space-saving storage bags and sorting baskets, and deals start at just $25.
Linenspa Comforter Duvet Insert, $25 (was $35)
Budding Joy Large Storage Bag Set, $16 with coupon (was $45)
Utopia Bath Towel Set, $40 (was $50)
Beautral Handheld Foldable Steamer, $24 with coupon (was $35)
Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $30 (was $39)
Blueair Purifier, $124 (was $170)
Tempur-Pedic Ergo Neck Pillow, $68 (was $99)
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Humidifier, $30 with coupon (was $50)
Sutera Stone Non-Slip Bath Mat, $60 (was $70)
Storage Maniac Three-Section Laundry Sorter, $38 (was $53)
Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals
Now is the time to stock up on the cleaning gadgets you saved for later from your Amazon shopping cart. Find discounted prices on cordless stick vacuums, portable carpet cleaners, and microfiber cleaning cloths from brands like Shark, Dyson, Hoover, Samsung and Bissell. And if you’re really looking to get down to the nitty gritty areas in your home, scrubbing steamers and drill brushes are up to 50 percent off.
Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum, $120 (was $250)
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum, $522 (was $600)
Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Set, $7 (was $14)
Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $120 (was $150)
Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with coupon (was $155)
Holikme 22-Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set, $18 (was $35)
Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set, $26 with coupon (was $50)
Shark Steam and Scrub, $134 (was $180)
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $279 (was $399)
Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $299 (was $343)
Best Prime Day Electronic and Tech Deals
Start your holiday shopping early this year with discounted electronic and tech deals from top brands like Sony and Marshall, starting at just $13. Apple’s Airpods Pros and SE Watch are both on sale for a limited time and will make the perfect gift for anyone in your life. You can also treat yourself this year by upgrading your home’s tech capabilities with Amazon’s smart thermostats, Blink Video doorbells, and more.
Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (was $249)
Amazon Smart Thermostat, $56 (was $80)
Echo Dot (5th Generation), $23 (was $50)
Blink Video Doorbell, $30 (was $60)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), $240 (was $270)
Amazon Fire TV Stick, $20 (was $40)
Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, $128 (was $150)
Amazon Smart Plug, $13 (was $25)
Marshall Stanmore Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $276 (was $350)
Tmy Mini Projector, $53 with coupon (was $100)
Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Popular kitchen appliances, cookware, and dishware are also exclusively on sale for Prime Members right now. Add some flavor to your favorite dishes and drinks with Ninja’s best-selling air fryer, Lodge’s dutch oven, and Nespresso’s popular coffee maker. Plus, you can score pots and pan sets, food storage containers, and vegetable choppers from other notable brands like Carote, Corelle, Mueller, and more, starting at just $18.
Ninja Max XL Air Fryer, $120 (was $170)
Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $70 with coupon (was $140)
Maipor Vegetable Chopper Pro, $18 (was $33)
Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $57 (was $126)
Corelle Vitrelle 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, $46 (was $60)
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker, $119 (was $190)
Mueller Retro Two-Slice Toaster, $25 with coupon (was $50)
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $60 (was $70)
Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Food Storage Container Set, $24 (was $36)
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $560 (was $750)
Best Prime Day Fashion Deals
Welcome fall into your wardrobe with discounted sneakers, dresses, pants, and more that are all up to 52 percent off. Find comfy knit beanies, oversized loungewear, and fuzzy sweaters that are sure to keep you warm and cozy outside. Best-selling shoes and highly-rated accessories from New Balance, The Drop, and other top fashion brands are also on sale, starting at just $10.
New Balance Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer, From $43 (was $70)
Cosonen V-Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $40 (was $53)
Sojos Oversized Cateye Polarized Sunglasses, $15 (was $24)
Anrabess Crewneck Oversized Fuzzy Sweater, $40 with coupon (was $63)
Prettygarden Plaid Button Up Shacket, $41 with coupon (was $51)
Yanibest Satin Lined Acrylic Knit Beanie, $13 with coupon (was $29)
MeroKeety 2023 Oversized Lounge Two-Piece Set, $40 with coupon (was $53)
Btfbm Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater, $38 (was $56)
Wgoud Chunky 14K Gold Hoop Earring Set, $11 with coupon (was $15)
The Gym People High Waist Leggings, $25 (was $30)
