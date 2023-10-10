60 Exclusive Amazon Deals Only Members Can Snag During October Prime Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

One of the biggest shopping events of the year is finally here, and Amazon Prime Members can score the best October Prime Day deals both today and tomorrow.

The two-day savings extravaganza is filled with majorly marked down items across a wide range of categories. Any Amazon Prime Member can save on any home, tech, cleaning, fashion, and kitchen items, up to 55 percent off. And if you’re not a member yet, don’t worry, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access some of the year’s steepest discounts.

Best Amazon Prime Member Deals Overall:

While the number of deals available may seem overwhelming to comb through, we’ve gone ahead and gathered the 60 best member-only deals across multiple categories. Snag discounted Apple Airpods, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Levoit air purifiers, Staub dishware, New Balance sneakers and so much more for a limited time, with deals starting at just $7. But hurry, there’s no telling when these popular items might run out.

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)

Amazon

$129

$89

Buy on Amazon

If you’re looking to splurge this October Prime Day, then you need to grab Apple’s Airpods while they’re marked down to just $99. The popular tech gadget has more than 520,500 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying that they provide “crystal clear sound” and a “comfortable fit” that “transformed my listening experience.” The wireless earbuds let you effortlessly listen to your favorite audio and music from wherever you are by connecting to your smartphone’s bluetooth. iPhone users can even make calls and answer any texts through the headphones by using voice commands to address Siri. The airpods can also connect to any of your other Apple devices including iPads, watches, or Macbooks.

Bissell Little Green Machine Carpet Upholstery Cleaner

Amazon

$124

$89

Buy on Amazon

Give your carpet and furniture a refresh with the best-selling Bissell Little Green Machine while it’s on sale for $89. The portable cleaner can instantly remove spots, spills, stains, and even odors, from your couches, rugs, pillows, and more. The powerful machine has earned more than 47,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it “worked like magic” on their dirty ottoman. Other customers note that it is a huge time-saver and even “got out a 20 year-old-carpet stain in under 10 minutes.” Its lightweight build allows you to carry it anywhere in your home, and it’s compact enough to easily store under cabinets or on shelves in closets.

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier

Amazon

$100

$85

Buy on Amazon

Levoit’s best-selling air purifier is available to Prime members for just $85 right now. The popular air purifier has scored more than 67,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying they are sleeping better and seeing drastic improvements in their allergies. The cleaner removes pollen, dust and other debris from your air with its three-in-one HEPA filter before sending out fresh air that is safe for you and your family to breathe in. Plus, the Levoit purifier’s sleek design and compact size can fit on any table in your bedroom, living room, or kitchen.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Home Deals

Prime Big Deal Days is filled with home goods to elevate your home’s decor, organization, and more. Swap out your bedding with highly-rated Linenspa duvet inserts, Tempur-Pedic pillows, and Amazon sheet sets, and upgrade your bathroom with popular Sutera bath mats and Utopia bath towel sets. You can also organize your closet, laundry, and more with space-saving storage bags and sorting baskets, and deals start at just $25.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals

Now is the time to stock up on the cleaning gadgets you saved for later from your Amazon shopping cart. Find discounted prices on cordless stick vacuums, portable carpet cleaners, and microfiber cleaning cloths from brands like Shark, Dyson, Hoover, Samsung and Bissell. And if you’re really looking to get down to the nitty gritty areas in your home, scrubbing steamers and drill brushes are up to 50 percent off.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Electronic and Tech Deals

Start your holiday shopping early this year with discounted electronic and tech deals from top brands like Sony and Marshall, starting at just $13. Apple’s Airpods Pros and SE Watch are both on sale for a limited time and will make the perfect gift for anyone in your life. You can also treat yourself this year by upgrading your home’s tech capabilities with Amazon’s smart thermostats, Blink Video doorbells, and more.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Popular kitchen appliances, cookware, and dishware are also exclusively on sale for Prime Members right now. Add some flavor to your favorite dishes and drinks with Ninja’s best-selling air fryer, Lodge’s dutch oven, and Nespresso’s popular coffee maker. Plus, you can score pots and pan sets, food storage containers, and vegetable choppers from other notable brands like Carote, Corelle, Mueller, and more, starting at just $18.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Welcome fall into your wardrobe with discounted sneakers, dresses, pants, and more that are all up to 52 percent off. Find comfy knit beanies, oversized loungewear, and fuzzy sweaters that are sure to keep you warm and cozy outside. Best-selling shoes and highly-rated accessories from New Balance, The Drop, and other top fashion brands are also on sale, starting at just $10.

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum

Amazon

$600

$522

Buy on Amazon

Utopia Bath Towel Set

Amazon

$50

$40

Buy on Amazon

Maipor Vegetable Chopper Pro

Amazon

$33

$18

Buy on Amazon

MeroKeety 2023 Oversized Lounge Two-Piece Set

Amazon

$53

$40

Buy on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

$300

$165

Buy on Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Amazon

$60

$30

Buy on Amazon

Budding Joy Large Storage Bag Set

Amazon

$45

$16

Buy on Amazon

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Amazon

$140

$70

Buy on Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Amazon

$50

$23

Buy on Amazon

Cosonen V-Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

Amazon

$53

$40

Buy on Amazon

