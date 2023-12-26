6 New Year's Eve dinners to try in Fort Collins, Timnath

Champagne wishes and caviar dreams are on the menu this New Year's Eve.

A handful of Fort Collins area restaurants will be serving up their fair share of fancy fare, with a handful of multi-course meals in the works for their respective end-of-year bashes.

So sample some steak tartare, try bruleed key lime pie or top your fried chicken order with caviar, Fort Collins foodies. While you're at it, be sure to raise a glass to 2024.

Fort Collins, Timnath restaurants with New Year's Eve dinners

The Emporium: An American Brasserie, 378 Walnut St.

Take your pick from three courses at The Emporium this New Year's Eve. The Old Town eatery will be dishing up shrimp diablo, "resolution" surf and turf and a chocolate raspberry mousse bomb for dessert from 4-9 p.m. For more menu details and pricing, visit emporiumftcollins.com/menus.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 123 N. College Ave.

Say farewell to 2023 with a four-course prix-fixe dinner at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. The Old Town seafood restaurant is serving up everything from steak tartare and seared New England scallops to lobster bisque and brûléed key lime pie for this $85 per person meal. Wine pairings are available for each course and reservations are recommended. To make one, head online to jaxfishhouse.com/event/new-years-eve.

The Post Chicken & Beer, 1002 S College Ave.

Enjoy some bubbly and bird at The Post, where you can enjoy order fried half bird with complimentary caviar topping, Post deviled eggs and caviar and caviar and waffle bites on New Year's Eve. These dine-in New Year's Eve offerings also include featured champagnes, which range from $20-$50 per bottle. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at postchickenandbeer.com/event/bubbles-bird. If you're not feeling dinner, head to The Post for New Year's Day brunch instead. The eatery will be serving up bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, green chile braised pork, black-eyed peas, collared greens and cornbread.

Backyard Bird Chicken + Donuts, 4650 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath

Want a fancy dinner without having to dine out this year? Try Backyard Bird's New Year's Eve to-go menu, featuring caviar truffle deviled eggs, duck confit and creme brulee for dessert. These meals feed one person and are $39 each. Orders can be placed at backyardbirdco.square.site. Pick-up will be from 2-4 p.m. New Year's Eve.

Cafe Vino, 1200 S. College Ave.

Head to Cafe Vino again this New Year's Eve for its four-course prix-fixe meal from Chef Ryan Smith. The menu features a choice between a starting salad or salsify puree, main courses like duck confit or braised short rib and a white chocolate layered velvet cake to round out the night. The first seating will be from 5-7:30 p.m. and the second will follow from 8-10 p.m. The meal is $85 per person not including tax or gratuity. Make a reservation at resy.com.

The Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

Wine and dine yourself at Estes Park's historic Stanley Hotel this New Year's Eve with a three-course menu and optional wine and whiskey pairings. Start off with smoked oysters Rockefeller and your choice of soup or salad, pick between entrée duos like Colorado bison filet and Chilean sea bass or the reverse seared Muscovy duck breast and seared jumbo scallops. End the night with a petite Black Forest cake. The Stanley's New Year's Eve dinner is $115 per person with a 20% gratuity added. Seating begins at 4 p.m. For more details, or to make a reservation, call 970-577-4076.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 6 New Year's Eve dinners to try in Fort Collins, Timnath